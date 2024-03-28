Farmhouse bedroom ideas — 7 ways to create a charming and cozy retreat

Farmhouse bedroom ideas always look beautiful and elegant. We're talking bags of coziness, all with chic finishes.

We've chatted with interior designers who have all designed sleep spaces in this style to find out what they've used to bring in the design. Vintage decor and vibrant colors are just a couple of ways they do this.

If you're looking for bedroom ideas that will make your room look rustic and relaxed, look no further than fabulous farmhouse.

Beautiful farmhouse bedroom ideas to try

Farmhouse ideas are brilliant small bedroom ideas as they'll make any space look super snug.

Our experts have recommended beautiful decor throughout, which we have shopped to help you follow their tips.



1. Pick preloved pieces

You might already have beautiful pieces in your home that could work as farmhouse bedroom ideas.

“If it ain't broke, don't fix it! In other words, when designing your farmhouse-style bedroom, take a look at what you already have,” suggests Samantha Tosti, interior designer and co-owner of Tosti Design.

She continues, “Chances are, you will find something that will fit the look, whether it is that slightly worn rug you found on vacation years ago and still love, or the bench passed down to you from your grandmother.”

If you don’t have any, head down to secondhand furniture stores like Goodwill and scope out some treasure.

2. Layer textiles

Layer cozy textiles and the best bedding in your farmhouse bedroom to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for snuggling up and unwinding after a long day.

“Choose soft and plush blankets, throws, and pillows (we like this Textured Indira Pillow from Anthropologie) in natural materials such as cotton, linen, and wool to add warmth and texture to your space,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She suggests mixing and matching different patterns to create an eclectic look.

Organic material Orla Organic Percale Duvet Cover Shop at Anthropologie Sizes: Twin, queen, king

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $148 Add a farmhouse look in your bedroom with this stunning sage green bedding cover. Lightweight Pavilia Light Pink Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $19.99 Throw this on any color bed to give it a soft and stylish finishing touch. Free silk eye mask Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle Shop at Brooklinen Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and, California King

Material: Long-staple cotton

Price: From $471.07 Want to add a touch of luxe to your farmhouse bedroom? This pack has everything you could possibly need.

3. Select pieces with a farmhouse vernacular

Add personality to your farmhouse bedroom by picking furniture and fittings with rustic-looking shapes and shapes.

“Select furnishings that carry a farmhouse vernacular such as these shown in this primary bedroom I designed,” says interior designer Elizabeth Drake.

She continues, “In this, the large wooden cupboard, planked ceiling, and a fireplace with rounded boulders look like they were unearthed out in the field.”

Just be mindful when choosing furnishings that blend to look simple yet cozy.

You could also make things easier for yourself and get matching pieces, such as this Three Posts Craigsville Bedroom Set from Wayfair.

4. Bring the outdoors in

Incorporate elements of nature into your farmhouse bedroom to create a connection to the outdoors, just like a true farm home.

“Display fresh flowers, greenery, and botanical prints to add a touch of natural beauty and freshness to your space,” says Nina.

“Place any indoor plants in terracotta pots or galvanized metal buckets to give life to the room and improve the farmhouse essence,” adds Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

You could also use dried flowers such as pampas grass decor (this Mandy's Pampas Grass Set from Amazon is colorful and playful) to achieve the same look without the maintenance.

Air-purifying Costa Farms Peace Lily Plant Shop at Amazon Size (in.): ‎H15 x W8 x L8

Made from: Natural material

Price: $26.05 Peace lilies are a beautiful, elegant choice for dining rooms, and this one is fresh from the farm. Cottagecore Luanna Tapestry Shop at UO Size (in.): W70 x L70

Made from: Cotton

Price: $49 Bring color into your farmhouse bedroom with this quilted tapestry from Urban Outfitters. No shedding Perfnique Faux Pampas Grass Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H2 x W2 x D17

Made from: Palm

Price: $9.99 This is so pretty and is an easy way to add interest to a corner of the room.

5. Balance out wooden tones

Wooden pieces are a hallmark of farmhouse styles — but you don’t need to stay with a muted color palette.

“In this room I designed, the goal was to bring a lot of vibrant color into the space to balance all the wood tones in the room,” says Colleen Simonds, interior designer and founder of Colleen Simonds Design.

She continues, “You can balance a lot of brown with saturated color — here we did blues, pinks, and then the unexpected pop of yellow on the corner cabinet.”

This has a similar effect to red when using the unexpected red theory. If you’re loving the yellow like we are though, Benjamin Moore’s Viking Yellow Paint is very similar.

6. Add refined touches

Even if you’re looking for luxurious small bedroom ideas, you can use the farmhouse style to add contrast to more refined pieces.

“While the overall look tends to be more casual, and you certainly want to keep it cozy, it is a genre that allows you to blend different styles seamlessly,” explains Samantha.

She continues, “If you feel the need to dress the style up a bit, feel free to add some draperies or a great chandelier. These will add a touch of class without feeling stuffy.”

Choose either a rustic-style chandelier or one with farmhouse nods, such as this Fine Maker Chandelier from Walmart which has leaf-like crystals hanging from it.

Hardware included Sand and Stable Delphinia Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H25.5 x W23 x D23

Made from: Metal

Price: $349.99 Bring a touch of coastal grandmother interior design into your bedroom with this chandelier decorated with rope. Light-filtering Deeprove Boho Curtains Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W52 x L84

Made from: Cotton, linen

Price: $28.99 These come in seven different sizes, so you can grab one that perfectly fits your bedroom window. No assembly required Lynnoland Gold Chandelier Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H47 x W28 x L‎28

Made from: Metal

Price: $69.99 We love how versatile this design is, as it can work as farmhouse bedroom ideas and everything in between.

7. Bring in meaningful mementos

Personal touches are easy small bedroom upgrades and work particularly well with the cozy, welcoming farmhouse style.

“Display family photos, heirloom treasures, and meaningful mementos on your bedside table, dresser, or gallery wall to add warmth and character to your space,” Nina says.

She suggests adding monogrammed pillows (these Liguoguo Monogrammed Covers from Amazon are really sweet), personalized artwork and photos, and handmade crafts to infuse your farmhouse bedroom with warmth.

Farmhouse bedrooms offer a serene retreat, allowing you to unwind in both comfort and style.

“Welcome the rustic elegance of farmhouse style and transform your bedroom into a peaceful sanctuary that's as charming as it is inviting,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you’re looking for more breezy and beautiful sleep space inspiration, coastal bedroom ideas may work for you, too.