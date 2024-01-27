Our Place Splendor Blender's super-powered new release is perfect for smoothies on the go

The brand-new Our Place Splendor Blender really puts others on the market to shame with its high-powered capacity and gorgeous design.

Coming in at 100 watts stronger than its competitor, this little beauty proves you don't have to sacrifice style for substance. If you're on a health kick this year, or really just enjoy a great green smoothie, then this new release may be the one for you.

We took a look at the new release from the fan-favorite cookware brand for all the details you need to know. See all the specs and what we love about this new small kitchen appliance.

Our Place Splendor Blender

Ok, we'll admit it — keeping bulky appliances on the kitchen counter can really be an eyesore. So when we heard about the new Splendor Blender from Our Place we instantly got excited, as the brand is famous for its aesthetically pleasing designs.

But the good news is, it doesn't just look pretty. It has some pretty impressive specs, too.

(Image credit: Our Place)

Why we love the Splendor Blender

While we haven't had a chance to test it yet, the new Splendor Blender is looking like it could end up on our list of the best blenders based on its capabilities. It's powered by a 1000-watt motor, which is 100 more than the Nutribullet Pro 900 and 300 more than the Ninja Fit 700. Our Place claims it blends in just 45 seconds, compared to 60 seconds for the other two brands.

High-power Our Place Splendor Blender Shop from Our Place Price: $125

Capacity: 750ml

Power: 1000 watt

The Splendor Blender is made from toxin-free materials, free from potentially harmful chemicals like PTFEs, PFOAs, and other PFAS. Included with the blender base and blade is a 750 ml vessel and a personal drinking lid for taking your drink on the go. You're guaranteed a one-year warranty, 100 day trial, and free returns.

(Image credit: Our Place)

It's available in four colors — blue salt (a cobalt blue), steam (a neutral beige), char (a dark gray), and spice (a warm terracotta). You can purchase additional accessories with the Splendor Blender Everything Kit which comes with a 32 oz pitcher and a 450 ml sauce vessel.

Other Our Place buys

We're pretty big fans of Our Place over here at Real Homes. We've tested several of their fan-favorite products and they've always come out on top. If you're looking to upgrade your appliances then anything from the classic Always Pan to the Dream Cooker are great additions.

You really can't go wrong with an appliance from Our Place, as we found in our Wonder Oven review. If you're unsure where to store appliances in a small kitchen and end up keeping them on display, these are sure to fit in with your design scheme.

Don't just take our word for it — Our Place is a celeb favorite. We found this viral brand in Liza Koshy's kitchen in the form of cookware and dishes.