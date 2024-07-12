Olivia Culpo's cloud couch is on trend for 2024 and beyond — designers say it's a “total showstopper”

There's one style of furniture that just hasn't gone anywhere in the past year or so, and that's cloud furniture. They have a distinct look that's chic and makes them so Instagrammable.

I spotted model Olivia Culpo lounging on a cloud couch on her feed, and I knew I had to find out what makes them so in demand and how to decorate them in the home. I've asked interior designers just that, as well as picking out budget-friendly cloud furniture.

If you're looking to bring the latest interior design trends into your home, getting creative with your furniture choices is a great way to make an impact.

It's worth knowing that cloud couches haven’t just come up as Instagram and TikTok design trends — they’ve spilled out into real-life homes, too.

“As an agent who spends a lot of time styling homes, I've definitely noticed how popular cloud couches have become,” explains Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

“These plush, overstuffed sofas are the ultimate in comfort and style, with the deep, luxurious cushions just inviting you to sink in and relax after a long day,” she continues. “At the same time, cloud couches have a clean, modern look that fits seamlessly into so many design styles from mid-century modern to minimalist chic.”

Many of them also have a modular design, which Rachel says allows you to arrange your living space in a way that fits your needs and flow. For example, the Latitude Run Hockensmith Modular Corner Sectional from Wayfair can be changed up five ways.

If you’re loving the cloud couch look and aren’t sure how to incorporate it into your living room ideas, don’t stress — despite its unique design, it’s actually very versatile.

“I love how Olivia stuck to a gorgeous neutral palette with her bright white couch. When I'm staging homes with cloud couches, I usually build from a similar warm neutral base,” Rachel says.

From here, it's all about layering in personality with gorgeous textured accents.

“Plush throw blankets draped artfully over the arms are an absolute must for amping up that cozy, inviting vibe,” Rachel explains. “I'm also a big fan of mixing and matching throw pillows in complementary colors and patterns.” Small touches like this help strike the perfect balance of laidback and luxe.

It’s also worth keeping in mind the surrounding furniture and decor.

“For example, the plush white rug beneath the couch further amplifies this sense of luxury, adding an additional layer of softness underfoot,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Behind the couch, there's also a piece of large, neutral-colored statement artwork that anchors the space, which Nina says is a brilliant way to add a touch of modern art to the room without detracting from the couch's prominence. This doesn't need to be expensive, either — my favorite places to get cheap wall art include Fy! and Desenio.

Shop our cloud furniture edit

Easy assembly Bellemave Comfy Cloud Couch Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H31 x W78

Made from: Cotton, wood

Price: $591.99 This isn't quite as textured as Olivia Culpo's cloud couch, but it still has plush cushions that look perfect for sinking into. It's filled with environmentally-friendly cotton for a fluffy feel, and is structured with solid wood that's weight-bearing and durable. Pair it up with a patterned rug to enhance the snug vibe — one from Gwyneth Paltrow's goop x Ruggable range would be perfect. Reversible cushions Latitude Run Gilba Upholstered Slipcovered Sofa Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H32.7 x W84.6 x D35

Made from: Linen, wood

Price: Was $1,599 , now $699.99 (save $899.01) at Wayfair With recessed arms, pocket springs, and foam cushions, this couch is packed with features to ensure comfort. I love the crisp white color that's similar to Olivia's, but it also comes in beige, if you want to create a warmer, Scandi-style look in your home. As of the time of writing it has 56% off, so if you want to grab a luxe cloud couch on a budget, you might want to be quick. Three color options Orren Ellis Upholstered Storage Bed Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W65.7 x L88.6

Made from: Faux leather and wood

Price: Was $339.99 , now $243.99 (save $156) at Wayfair



Looking for fluffy furniture beyond the living room? I've also seen cloud beds around. This one is sure to make your bedroom look beautiful, with a vegan-friendly upholstered design, under-bed storage. It also has a lighted headboard, which will create a cozy ambiance and act as task lighting before bedtime.

Cloud couches like Olivia Culpo’s strike that delicate balance of comfort and style that’s so important in living rooms.

“With a few simple styling tricks, you can make this plush piece a total showstopper,” Rachel finishes by saying.

