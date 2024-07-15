Reese Witherspoon's Smeg appliances are so chic — I've tracked them down, plus found alternatives on sale before Prime Day

The actor has so many stylish picks from the iconic retro brand in her kitchen

Two pictures - one of Reese Witherspoon wearing a black and pink dress in front of a floral background and one of three cream Smeg appliances on a beige background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman / Smeg)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By
published
inNews

Reese Witherspoon is a style icon, so it's no surprise her interior design game is also on point.

While watching the actress organize her kitchen with The Home Edit, I spotted Smeg appliances sitting pretty on her counters. I've tracked down Reese's Smeg mixer, coffee maker, and kettle, as well as finding stylish budget alternatives that are on sale on Amazon. Hey, we don't all have celebrity-sized budgets, right?

Whether you're looking for retro kitchen ideas or scouting out early Prime Day deals, appliances are a great way to quickly enhance the aesthetic and add practicality to your cooking space.

Reese Witherspoon's mixer

Smeg 50s Retro Stand Mixer | $599.95 at Amazon

Smeg 50s Retro Stand Mixer | $599.95 at Amazon

Size (in.): H15 x W9 x D16
Made from: Stainless steel

Whip up a storm in the kitchen just like Reese Witherspoon with this beautiful mixer. It has 10 speed settings, four attachments including a dough hook and a flex beater, and a powerful 800 watt motor. You can also choose from six cute colors, such as bubblegum pink and pastel blue. 

View Deal

Alternative to Reese Witherspoon's mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | Was $449.99 Now $349.95 (save $100.04) at Amazon&nbsp;

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | Was $449.99 Now $349.95 (save $100.04) at Amazon 

Size (in.): H14 x W14.3 x D9.3
Made from: Stainless steel

My boyfriend's parents have this KitchenAid and I've been lusting after it for ages. The discounted price on Amazon might have just convinced me to go all-in. Just like the Smeg, it has 10 speeds, but is less powerful by more than half, at 325 watts. For those mostly into the aesthetic, it also has way more color options than the Smeg, with 22 different shades.

View Deal

Reese Witherspoon's coffee maker

Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker | $229.95 at Amazon

Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker | $229.95 at Amazon

Size (in.): H11.25 x W17 x D13
Made from: Stainless steel, plastic

In my opinion, there's nothing more satisfying in the morning than the scent of fresh coffee. This Smeg drip coffee maker runs automatically at the time you choose, as well as keeping the pot warm for up to an hour. I also love that it's environmentally friendly, with a reusable filter that eliminates the need for paper ones. 

View Deal

Alternative to Reese Witherspoon's coffee maker

Cuisinart DCC-1120 Classic Coffeemaker | Was $79.95 Now $63.90 (save $16.05) at Amazon&nbsp;

Cuisinart DCC-1120 Classic Coffeemaker | Was $79.95 Now $63.90 (save $16.05) at Amazon 

Size (in.): H14.25 x W8.13 x D7.97
Made from: Plastic, glass

While this isn't quite as glam as the Smeg one, it still comes in a chic neutral shade. It's packed with useful features, including being self-cleaning, 24-hour programmability, and an easy-to-read LCD clock. I think the best one of all has to be the handy brew pause function though, allowing you to grab a cup and let it carry on topping up. This is also made by Cuisinart, who make some of the best coffee makers we've tried at Real Homes.

View Deal

Reese Witherspoon's kettle

Smeg Cream 50s Style Kettle | $219.95 at Amazon

Smeg Cream 50s Style Kettle | $219.95 at Amazon

Capacity: 1.7 liters
Made from: Stainless steel

If you're looking for the best kettles for family homes, this spacious one is a fab option, as it boils enough for seven cups in one go. It has 1,500 watts of power, allowing it to boil rapidly. I'm a fan of the fact you can choose from seven temperature settings, which is ideal if you're making different kinds of tea or coffee that require certain temperatures. 

View Deal

Alternative to Reese Witherspoon's kettle

Sulives Electric Kettle | Was $59.99 Now $49.99 (save $10) at Amazon&nbsp;

Sulives Electric Kettle | Was $59.99 Now $49.99 (save $10) at Amazon 

Capacity: 1.7 liters
Made from: Stainless steel

This cordless electric kettle is a smart choice for small spaces. Unlike the Smeg, it has a cute temperature gauge on the front, so you can see if you need to re-boil the kettle before pouring another cup. If cream isn't your bag, it also comes in a swish sage green shade that's ideal for those looking for green kitchen ideas.

View Deal

Retro-style appliances like Reese's will add character and chicness to your kitchen. Whether you're a Smeg lover or not, there are plenty of options out there. 

Want to see more of what the Legally Blonde actor has done in her cooking space? Designers say Reese Witherspoon's kitchen is stylish and well-organized.

Topics
Amazon Prime Day
Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Content Editor

Hi there! I’m a content editor at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. For Real Homes, I specialize in interior design, trends and finding the best viral buys.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸