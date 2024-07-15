Reese Witherspoon's Smeg appliances are so chic — I've tracked them down, plus found alternatives on sale before Prime Day

Reese Witherspoon is a style icon, so it's no surprise her interior design game is also on point.
While watching the actress organize her kitchen with The Home Edit, I spotted Smeg appliances sitting pretty on her counters. I've tracked down Reese's Smeg mixer, coffee maker, and kettle, as well as finding stylish budget alternatives that are on sale on Amazon. Hey, we don't all have celebrity-sized budgets, right?
Whether you're looking for retro kitchen ideas or scouting out early Prime Day deals, appliances are a great way to quickly enhance the aesthetic and add practicality to your cooking space.
Reese Witherspoon's mixer
Smeg 50s Retro Stand Mixer | $599.95 at Amazon
Size (in.): H15 x W9 x D16
Made from: Stainless steel
Whip up a storm in the kitchen just like Reese Witherspoon with this beautiful mixer. It has 10 speed settings, four attachments including a dough hook and a flex beater, and a powerful 800 watt motor. You can also choose from six cute colors, such as bubblegum pink and pastel blue.
Alternative to Reese Witherspoon's mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | Was $449.99 Now $349.95 (save $100.04) at Amazon
Size (in.): H14 x W14.3 x D9.3
Made from: Stainless steel
My boyfriend's parents have this KitchenAid and I've been lusting after it for ages. The discounted price on Amazon might have just convinced me to go all-in. Just like the Smeg, it has 10 speeds, but is less powerful by more than half, at 325 watts. For those mostly into the aesthetic, it also has way more color options than the Smeg, with 22 different shades.
Reese Witherspoon's coffee maker
Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker | $229.95 at Amazon
Size (in.): H11.25 x W17 x D13
Made from: Stainless steel, plastic
In my opinion, there's nothing more satisfying in the morning than the scent of fresh coffee. This Smeg drip coffee maker runs automatically at the time you choose, as well as keeping the pot warm for up to an hour. I also love that it's environmentally friendly, with a reusable filter that eliminates the need for paper ones.
Alternative to Reese Witherspoon's coffee maker
Cuisinart DCC-1120 Classic Coffeemaker | Was $79.95 Now $63.90 (save $16.05) at Amazon
Size (in.): H14.25 x W8.13 x D7.97
Made from: Plastic, glass
While this isn't quite as glam as the Smeg one, it still comes in a chic neutral shade. It's packed with useful features, including being self-cleaning, 24-hour programmability, and an easy-to-read LCD clock. I think the best one of all has to be the handy brew pause function though, allowing you to grab a cup and let it carry on topping up. This is also made by Cuisinart, who make some of the best coffee makers we've tried at Real Homes.
Reese Witherspoon's kettle
Smeg Cream 50s Style Kettle | $219.95 at Amazon
Capacity: 1.7 liters
Made from: Stainless steel
If you're looking for the best kettles for family homes, this spacious one is a fab option, as it boils enough for seven cups in one go. It has 1,500 watts of power, allowing it to boil rapidly. I'm a fan of the fact you can choose from seven temperature settings, which is ideal if you're making different kinds of tea or coffee that require certain temperatures.
Alternative to Reese Witherspoon's kettle
Sulives Electric Kettle | Was $59.99 Now $49.99 (save $10) at Amazon
Capacity: 1.7 liters
Made from: Stainless steel
This cordless electric kettle is a smart choice for small spaces. Unlike the Smeg, it has a cute temperature gauge on the front, so you can see if you need to re-boil the kettle before pouring another cup. If cream isn't your bag, it also comes in a swish sage green shade that's ideal for those looking for green kitchen ideas.
Retro-style appliances like Reese's will add character and chicness to your kitchen. Whether you're a Smeg lover or not, there are plenty of options out there.
Want to see more of what the Legally Blonde actor has done in her cooking space? Designers say Reese Witherspoon's kitchen is stylish and well-organized.
