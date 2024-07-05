Reese Witherspoon's kitchen is a masterclass in style and organization — and designers say it's easy to replicate

I have a small blue and white kitchen and I've been looking forever for ways to elevate its decor and organization. So, when I spotted Reese Witherspoon's cooking space on The Home Edit's YouTube channel, I knew I had to dive into how to style the look in mine.

While the Legally Blonde star might be known for Elle Woods pink, in her own space she actually favors a chic blue, white, and gold scheme like me. It's also beautifully organized. I asked interior designers why her place works so well and how to replicate it at home.

If you're looking for kitchen ideas that are pretty yet incredibly practical, taking a leaf out of Reese's book is well worth doing.

Hollywood House Call: Reese Witherspoon - YouTube Watch On

Why we love Reese Witherspoon's kitchen

The first element that really captures the eye in the actor’s kitchen is the contrasting color and texture.

“Reese Witherspoon’s home is a stunning example of how dark blue and exposed brick can create a harmonious and stylish living space,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“The combination of these elements results in a space that feels both grounded and sophisticated,” she says.

Moody hues have been one of the biggest interior color trends this year, which Reese has brought in while still keeping the space bright and airy.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This rich, deep hue can evoke a sense of calm and serenity while also providing a bold statement that doesn’t overwhelm the space,” Nina continues, “It pairs well with a variety of materials and colors, offering a sophisticated yet approachable aesthetic.”

Reese also brought in Instagram-famous decluttering pros The Home Edit, who taught her how to organize a kitchen in a streamlined way.

“The kitchen is thoughtfully zoned for different functions, with a separate coffee bar and prep area maximizing workflow,” explains Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer and founder of Intrabuild.

He continues, “Pull-out drawers, spice racks, and overhead storage keep tools and dry foods accessible yet hidden.”

Bringing in custom solutions that are tailored to the space is key to having a tidy kitchen that looks gorgeous and functions brilliantly.

How to recreate Reese Witherspoon's kitchen

To recreate the look, Nick suggests focusing on luxe-looking, contrasting materials and strategic kitchen storage solutions.

“Creating specialized zones and hiding small appliances will make a kitchen feel stylish yet cozy,” he explains. “For a recent client, a kitchen island with hidden storage and seating helped define a casual dining space, much like Reese Witherspoon’s."

Reese also utilizes plenty of versatile plastic storage for her rainbow-ordered goods. The ClearSpace Clear Plastic Storage Bins from Amazon are similar to the ones she uses and are BPA-free and shatterproof.

Bringing in personal style is one of my favorite interior design trends this year, and Reese has brought this into her kitchen design as well as in her pantry.

“Details like the antique-inspired faucet and hardware nod to Reese Witherspoon’s traditional Southern style,” Nick adds.

As well as this, Nina suggests combining a variety of different materials, such as gold metal open shelves and wood flooring, to keep the space dynamic and visually interesting.

“These touches of warmth contrast beautifully with blue tones, adding a layer of elegance,” she adds.

I also like how Reese’s indoor plants balance out the richness of the space with natural touches. I have plenty of greenery in my rental kitchen and have a pothos plant similar to the Costa Farms Devil’s Ivy from Walmart that has grown big, leafy trails.

“These brings in a fresh element and enhance the overall feeling of being outdoors, as seen in Reese’s light-filled kitchen,” Nina adds.

Shop my Reese Witherspoon kitchen edit

Two sizes available iDesign Linus Divided Lazy Susans Shop at The Container Store Size (in): D9 x H3

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $21.99 Lazy Suzans are a brilliant small kitchen storage hack, as they allow you to add a lot of items into your kitchen cabinets, while still being accessible thanks to the spinning mechanism. Reese has used these for snacks, but you could also use them for spices and oils. I also like the fact they have five divided sections, making it easy to separate items but still grab what you need. 7.5 lb. weight capacity Birch Lane Jinny Camryn Wood and Metal Shelf Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H2.5 x W24 x D4

Made from: Metal, solid wood

Price: $100 for two Reese has plenty of kitchen shelving for all her glassware, and making the most out of vertical space is a smart move for those in small spaces. The protective gold barrier will not only add a chic metallic touch but will stop you from knocking anything off by accident. It also comes with pre-drilled holes for easy and breezy installation. Seven color options Smeg Retro Drip Coffee Maker Shop at Nordstrom Size (in.): H10 x W14 x D10

Capacity: 1.6 liters

Price: $229.95 Having one of the best coffee makers in your kitchen is a must if you're a caffeine lover and a busy bee like Reese. She isn't the only celeb who loves Smeg appliances — Hilary Duff's retro toaster is also from this beloved brand. This drip coffee maker keeps the pot hot for up to an hour, has two intensity settings, and has an automatic start mode.

No matter what size kitchen you’re working with, you can draw elements from Reese Witherspoon’s kitchen into your own place easily.

“By making mindful choices in terms of colors, organization, and layout, you can create an elegant yet comfortable kitchen,” Nick finishes by saying.

If you’re looking for more chic celebrity home inspo, Taylor Swift’s kitchen brings together quiet luxury style and cozy home comforts perfectly.