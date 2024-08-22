Nara Smith's kitchen is chic and timeless — designers say it lets “the beauty of food preparation takes center stage”

Hands up if you've watched Nara Smith's cooking videos. The TikTok influencer is know for her sultry voice, natural ingredients, and beautiful outfits. But, whenever I watch her videos, I'm always mesmerized by her chic cooking space.

I've asked interior designers why her classic color scheme, retro touches, and warm textures work so well in the space, as well as delving into how to style the look at home. “Nara Smith's kitchen is a perfect example of how different design elements can come together to create a stylish and functional space,” says Rachel Stringer, design expert at Raleigh Realty.

Whether you're in love with Nara Smith's kitchen essentials or just adore elegant cooking spaces, our design pros have plenty of useful insights and insights.

For those looking for stylish and timeless kitchen ideas, Nara Smith’s space is a masterclass in minimalist design.

“Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to create a space that is both functional and visually serene,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She says the sleek light gray cabinetry, which stops just shy of the ceiling, sets the tone for the room's understated elegance. “The kitchen cabinets, adorned with simple, small round brass knobs, also offer a subtle nod to luxury without detracting from the kitchen's overall minimalist vibe.”

These are both beautifully contrasted by the white countertops and marble splashback, which contribute to the airy and spacious feel of the space. “To recreate this look, homeowners can choose a marble slab with subtle veining that complements their cabinet color,” says Rachel. “If real marble is beyond the budget, marble-look tiles or even peel-and-stick options can achieve a similar effect.”

But what truly makes Nara's kitchen stand out are the carefully chosen accents that reflect her passion for cooking.

“The centerpiece of her kitchen and all her cooking videos is her collection of striking wooden cutting boards, each one a work of art in its own right,” says Nina. “These cutting boards not only serve as a functional tool for food prep but also add warmth and natural beauty to the space.” If you’re looking for fab and functional kitchen countertop decor, you can’t go wrong with a brilliant board.

As well as this, Nara also has a Smeg toaster in the background, which is one of the coolest retro toasters around. “This is a final, perfect touch, marrying retro charm with modern functionality,” Nina adds.

In Nara Smith’s kitchen, it’s clear that food is the heart and soul of the space.

“The minimalist design ensures that the focus remains on the culinary experience, creating an environment where the beauty of food preparation takes center stage,” Nina finishes by saying.

Want to carry on scoping out more of the TikTok star’s interior picks? I also love Nara Smith’s plates which are chic and cute.