I found the Nara Smith's fave coffee mug, plus three budget-friendly alternatives

As a social editor for a home and interiors magazine, I spend a lot of time scrolling through beautiful homes on TikTok and Instagram, and there’s one kitchen that has caught my attention, along with the rest of the internet.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t equal parts fascinated by and jealous of Nara Smith’s kitchen, and, in particular, her collection of sleek appliances and unique kitchenware.

Recently, however, I’ve been on the hunt for the unusual coffee cup seen in her ‘everything I eat in a day’ Tiktok. Take a look at Nara’s pick and some of the best coffee mugs to snag as an alternative.

Nara Smith's fave coffee mug

Nara Smith has taken Tiktok by storm over the past year, known for cooking food from scratch in her stylish kitchen, which is complete with modern kitchenware and unique food dishes. Her stand-out style has certainly fuelled my own kitchen decor ideas, with her handmade mug being my latest obsession.

With its cute mushrooms and red bow detail, it’s the perfect blend of the cottagecore and coquette aesthetics with the perfect amount of Whimsy (get it?) to upgrade my at-home coffee bar and quirky mug collection.

As usual, she cooks entirely from scratch throughout the video. This time, it’s a batch of blueberry pancakes, served on none other than her failsafe Gustaf Westman chunky plates , accompanied by a cup of herbal tea in the aforementioned quirky mug. It was here that I had to pause and run straight to Google, frantically typing to find out just where I could buy Nara Smith’s mug.

Luckily, I’ve found Nara Smith’s fave mug, and you can purchase the unique coffee mug online via British ceramics studio, Naetive , who specialize in custom mugs and ceramics.

Everything I love about Nara Smith's coffee mug

Thanks to open shelving appearing in kitchens everywhere, from stars like Gwyneth Paltrow down to online DIY open shelf tutorials, our small appliance and kitchenware choices have become a lot more playful, as they’re on show for all to see.

And, as I work from home, the open shelving trend coincided with the need for a barista-style coffee machine. My trusty Breville Duo-Temp Pro was quickly crowned queen of my kitchen and, of course, given pride of place with its own coffee bar. A machine like that needs some cool coffee accessories though, right? And, thus, my unique but chic mug collection was born.

Nara seems to have a similar ethos when it comes to her choice in both dinnerware and mugs, favoring her Gustaf Westman ‘Chunky Cup , and, now, her Naetive Studio handmade ceramic bow mug.

The best part about her bow mug is that it is both microwave and dishwasher-safe, so no need to worry about an accidental dishwasher cycle. Made of stoneware ceramic with clear glass glaze, reviewers call the work of the ceramics studio ‘absolutely stunning,’ and note how much care is taken with the packaging to avoid any breaks in transit. You don’t need to worry about overuse, either, as one 5-star reviewer noted that they use the mug every single day.

Nara's fave coffee mug Nara Smith's Naetive Studio mug Shop at Naetive Price: upwards of $53, depending on customizations

Capacity: 300ml This is Nara Smith's exact coffee mug. It is fully customizable, so you can choose the inner text, color of the bow, and which gem design you want attached to the outside - from mushrooms, pictured, to stars, hearts, or croissants.

Three budget-friendly alternatives to Nara Smith’s mug

Unsurprisingly, custom ceramic mugs have a slightly higher price point than your average coffee cup, so I’ve found some budget alternatives to help give your coffee station a chic upgrade.

Chunky handle Yerdos Cute Bow Tie Cup Visit Site Price: $31.99

Capacity: 300ml



What initially drew me to Nara’s fave mug was the red bow handle, so I love the design of this one. It is both dishwasher and microwave-safe, and reviewers have rated it 5/5 stars. However, whilst it’s a good visual dupe, unfortunately, this mug is not handmade like Nara’s. Handmade Empoterie Mushrooms Mug Visit Site Price: $30.30

Capacity: 300ml How adorable are the tiny mushrooms on this coffee cup? This mug is both handmade and hand-painted, and I love that purchasing will support an independent seller on Etsy. Reviewers refer to the mushrooms as being ‘well made,’ and they love the minimalist design style. Personalized SaturnPottery Cute Bow Ceramic Mug Visit Site Price: $44.10

Capacity: 295ml This is another handmade option, and I love the twisted pink ribbon detail for the handle. This independent seller is rated 5 stars by customers, who praise how well the mugs are crafted, and the care taken with packaging. You can also add your or a friend's name, so it makes a great personalized gift.