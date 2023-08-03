Ok: What is cottagecore decor all about?

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

You want the truth? I think I’m the biggest cottagecore girlie out there. My wardrobe is filled with florals and ginghams, and my rental is fully decked out in natural shades and patterns. There’s something about the aesthetic that unlocks my inner Snow White, and I’m totally in love with it.

When I entered the world of interior writing, it was always the vibe that I was most drawn to, and I’d use it everywhere I could. Now that I actually have my own place, I love decorating with it in mind — and luckily, it’s super easy to do.

It has been around for a few years, but cottagecore is one of those timeless trends that just never seems to disappear. In fact, it was the first example of a "core" aesthetic that I saw, and now they seem to be everywhere.

If you’ve seen cottagecore around and don’t completely get what it’s all about, I’m here for you. Scroll on down for all the cottagecore info, plus some real cute decor buys.

Your cottagecore questions, answered

This style has made huge waves both in terms of fashion style and home decor, so you’ve probs seen loads on your Insta feed without even realizing it. Whether you know it or not, it’s super cozy and cute, so I just know that you’re gonna love it.

What is cottagecore?

In short, cottagecore is a design aesthetic that embodies English and European cottages and gardens in a vintage, aesthetic way. Picture lounging on a picnic blanket in the woods, wearing a white flowy dress, and eating strawberries — that’s the vibe. It's not straight-out living in a cottage, but embracing the lifestyle and adding touches to your home as if you do.

Where did cottagecore come from?

The style of cottagecore can be traced back European fairytales and folklore, and the romantic imagery in these. In terms of the actual phrase, the term was first coined on Tumblr in 2018, and the style has continued to gain popularity on Instagram and TikTok ever since.

What is cottagecore decor?

The color palette for cottagecore decor tends to be greens, whites, reds, and pinks, as well as other soft, natural tones. In terms of pattern and textures, think lots of wicker, gingham and lace, and nature-inspired forestcore prints.

Get the cottagecore look with these decor buys

Ready to live your most wholesome life? I’ve rounded up six cute cottagecore-inspired buys that are perfect for adding a touch of the trend to your home.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Delish 1. Mushroom Ceramic Plate Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H1 x D9

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $24 Turn girl dinner into cottagecore girl dinner with this dainty mushroom plate. The wavy edges? The watercolor illustration? I’m obsessed. The plate comes in five different colors, all with different mushroom variations, so you could grab a few for a dining set up with a touch of quirkiness. So sweet 2. Stoneware Cookie Jar Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H9.13 x W6.89 x L6.89

Made from: Stoneware

Price: $24.96 This is a slightly colorful take on the trend, but I just couldn’t resist how pretty it is. I mean come on guys, it’s a cookie jar! How much sweeter can you get? Whether you want to store actual cookies in it or use it for other tasty treats, it will make your kitchen look that extra bit more cottagecore. Fairycore, too 3. Olli Ella Mushroom Basket Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H8.5 x W8.5

Made from: Rattan

Price: $70 Baskets are a big part of the cottagecore aesthetic, as they’re rustic, elegant, and charming AF. This can be used as a fashion accessory, but I think it would work so just as well as home decor. Fill it with dried flowers, plants, or books, and then place it on your shelf or coffee table as a quirky accent piece. Subtle 4. Orange Assorted Pumpkin Scatters Shop at At Home Size (in.): H6 x W6 x L6

Made from: Plastic

Price: $8.99 Newsflash: Pumpkins aren’t just for fall and Halloween. They’re arguably the most adorable fruit (I had to Google it — not a vegetable!), thanks to their pretty colors and squashed shape. These li’l cuties are perf for dotting around your apartment to tie the whole place together. Put them in totally random places and see how many your guests can spot. Flower power 5. Armindou Vintage Flowers Print Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H21.70 x W16.10

Made from: Canvas, wood

Price: $8.99 Wall art is my fave way to change up the style of a space. I’ve been looking for a cottagecore print like this for a while, so I’m adding this one to my cart ASAP. There are other variations of this print, including plants and mushrooms, which would look so great with this one as a gallery wall feature. Dreamy 6. Laurel & Mayfair Gingham Sheet Set Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H96 x W86

Made from: Cotton

Price: $42.08 For reals, you can live the cottagecore fantasy even when you’re catching Zs like Sleeping Beauty. This sheet set is made from 100% cotton, meaning it will be super soft and breathable — perf for warmer nights. Amazon shoppers also say that it has that hotel-style “crisp” texture, which is extra bougie.

Up next: Um, what exactly is coastal grandmother decor?