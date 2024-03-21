Gwyneth Paltrow's open shelves, kitchens' trendiest look, is easy to recreate with these expert designer tips

When it comes to open shelves, kitchens' favorite trend, Gwyneth Paltrow could easily teach a class on perfecting the look.

The Goop founder took to Instagram to announce her new business venture, Moments of Space, and was pictured in her kitchen. We couldn't help but notice her cookware collection and pristine storage system in the process.

One of the coolest small kitchen ideas is also the most functional, so why not replicate Gwen's look? We'll help you make your open shelves come to life with tips from our expert designers.

Have a look at Gwyneth Paltrow's open shelves, kitchens' trendiest style

There are quite a few things the actor and wellness guru does well when it comes to small kitchen trends: neutral palettes, courtesy of her cookware, open shelves, plus stackable pots and pans. Although there's a fear of coming across as too bland with an-off white style, nothing in the star's space appears to be lacking.

"The key to achieving Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen style lies in embracing minimalism with purpose," says designer Nina Lichtenstein. "Opt for sleek, streamlined shelving units that provide a clean canvas for your culinary treasures. Keep clutter at bay by displaying only essential items, such as artisanal cookware, elegant glassware, and carefully selected cookbooks."

We're all for styling and decluttering a small kitchen simultaneously with this method. But when attempting this look, it's not only important to think of functionality, but colors as well (we asked experts for their thoughts on the best colors for small kitchens, if you're curious).

"You may not be able to repurchase all of your serve ware into one color scheme like Gwyneth, but you can get the look in your own home by grouping similar colors together to create mini-collections along your shelves," says designer Nicole Cullum. "By grouping like to like, it will trick the eye, creating a curated, cohesive feel and avoid looking cluttered and chaotic."

