Maude Apatow's kitchen is classic, feminine chic at its best — our experts reveal how to steal the look

In need of stunning design inspo? Maude Apatow's kitchen is packed with steal-worthy ideas. We love the candid snaps the Euphoria star shared cuddling her kitties, but it was her gorgeous kitchen that stole our hearts. We wanted to recreate the look immediately.

Complete with marble countertops and pink velvet chairs, Maude's kitchen effortlessly brings together classic, tasteful, design with soft feminine touches that make us swoon. If you're loving the inviting style, our experts know just how to recreate it in a few easy steps.

We hit up interior design experts for their small kitchen ideas to make the most of your space and giving it a timeless, Maude-inspired makeover.

Maude Apatow's kitchen has it all

Take a peek inside Maude Apatow's stunning kitchen with its marble surfaces, statement lighting, and subtle pops of color. Interior designers gave us their tips for making a small kitchen look more luxurious so you can recreate Maude's look at home - whatever the size.

How to recreate Maude Apatow's kitchen

The first step in recreating Maude Apatow's space is brightening up your kitchen with a neutral color palette. While you may prefer a white kitchen, Maude has gone for a subtle off-white color to give it warmth and soft intrigue.

"Instead of the once-popular stark whites, the walls sport a soft beige, giving the space a cozy and timeless feel," says Adrian Pedraza, owner of The California Home Buyer. "The whole setup, especially with that gentle lighting, feels like a warm hug — blending modern chic with the comfort of memories from simpler times."

Next, add timeless small kitchen lighting with a statement classic-look pendant light (like this gorgeous dimmable schoolhouse glass one from Wayfair), or if you need a renter-friendly option, opt for a lamp in the same style. We think this sturdy arched floor lamp by Everly Quinn is a great match for Maude's style.

Pedraza says, "Maude's marble backsplash and countertop add a touch of elegance to the space. Its natural design and shiny surface enhances the room's overall appeal. The standout pendant lamp serves not just as a light source, but also as a central piece of decor."

You can add touches of marble around your kitchen with elegant and budget-friendly items like this beautiful marble fruit bowl from Williams Sonoma.

Then, tie it all together with quirky extras and pops of color that showcase your individual style. A few pieces of pink home decor can really warm up a kitchen that's looking too bland.

"Maude adds simple and slight touches of glam," says Chelsea Potthast, President of Potthast Design. "Her pink velvet counter stools and the painting of the two cats in wingback chairs add whimsical, feminine, elements and mix well with the other traditional elements, adding fun to this kitchen. Maude totally nails the mixing trend in her kitchen."

Best buys to recreate Maude Apatow's kitchen

We shopped around for bits and pieces we reckon Maude would approve of. To get on top of small kitchen trends, consider small pops of color and mix in luxurious materials to your space for her brand of feminine, classic chic.

Swivel Everly Quinn Velvet Counter & Bar Stool Shop at Wayfair Price: $189.99 These pink velvet bar stools adds a fun pop of color to a neutral kitchen without looking too over-the-top. Retro Threshold™ Wall Clock Shop at Target Price: $30 This classic design looks vintage-inspired, adding a timeless feel to your kitchen. Plus, having a wall clock comes in handy for keeping a close eye on your cooking times. Dimmable Birch Lane Lantern Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Price: $176 This stunning light fixture will really make a statement. Choose from four different finishes to complement your kitchen decor.

Kitchens don't have to boring with an all-white design. Mix it up and find the style that works for you — no need to stick to outdated kitchen design rules. Experiment with different colors and textures to suit your space and personality.

