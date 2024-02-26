Review: The Drew Barrymore Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker allows for customization

I couldn't snag the Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single Serve Coffee Maker fast enough after moving away from my local coffee shop.

It brought me comfort knowing with a bag of beans and this appliance, I could brew them from home and enjoy customizable hot and cold drink options. The pastel beaut looks particularly lovely on my kitchen counter, so I am pleased to have some eye candy and a caffeine fix.

Whilst this coffee maker offers plenty to love, I will admit there are a few reasons why I'm still partial to my tried and true pod coffee maker, the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve.

Beautiful perfect grind programmable single serve coffee maker

Product specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Beautiful perfect grind programmable single serve coffee maker specifications Model name Beautiful perfect grind programmable single serve coffee maker Model number 19332 Dimensions (in.) L12.08 x W4.99 x H14.44 Weight 7lbs Water tank capacity 64 oz Wattage 700W Accessories included 2-in-1 cleaning brush and measuring scoop

What I thought of the Beautiful perfect grind programmable single serve coffee maker

Beautiful and multi-faceted, Drew's latest release delivers style and plenty of sipping options for coffee aficionados, whether they're craving a warm cup of Joe or prefer their favorite beans over ice.

Ultimately, as sleek and versatile as the machine is, it can feel cumbersome when working with the touch screen features, as they're not as intuitive as they initially seem. The brew process is whisper-quiet (after one initial grinding sound) however, you might find that you're left with a fraction of the coffee you selected for your morning cup of java.

For someone living alone, I found the machine to be larger than something I'd like for my space, and ultimately, not necessary for one person who wants a quick cup of coffee.

Unboxing and setting up the Beautiful perfect grind programmable single serve coffee maker

(Image credit: Future/Danielle Valente)

Setting up Drew's latest release was a simple process, though turned out not to be the best small coffee maker I had envisioned for size. It's compact and modern, but overall, it might be too large for one person.

I turned the box sideways, slipped the machine out, and removed the rest of the packaging that covered the machine. It was effortless and ready to rock and roll within minutes, which was a relief since patience is not exactly my strong suit.

Using the Beautiful perfect grind programmable single serve coffee maker

(Image credit: Future/Danielle Valente)

Using the single-serve coffee maker was slightly difficult at first. The digital touch technology felt a bit clunky, and I found myself resetting the clock each time I went to brew a cup of coffee.

What felt particularly frustrating was the fact that I'd select a cup size, typically 10 oz, but regardless of how much water I poured into the reservoir, I'd be left with a fraction of the amount.

The taste, however, was to my liking and particularly strong — it utilizes Exact-Xtract technology to draw out twice as much flavor — which is welcome when my work deadlines begin to pile up in the morning.

Unlike your best pod coffee maker, there's a loud grind when the brewing process begins with Drew's Beautiful coffee appliance. Luckily, it quickly and unexpectedly became whisper-quiet, which I definitely appreciated. A little timer goes off once the cup of coffee is set, which is another fun feature.

You're able to customize what you're craving with your breakfast — drink size, the strength of the coffee, hot or over ice — and the Beautiful brand touts the fact that the their machine doesn't use pods, which makes it less wasteful.

While all of these tidbits are enticing, I overall found this machine to be a little too confusing and large for my needs, as I live alone and need to be mindful of smart ways to maximize countertop space in a small kitchen.

Our ecommerce experts have compiled a thorough guide on the best single-serve coffee makers to help you figure out some of the other brilliant options available.

Cleaning the Beautiful Perfect Grind Programmable Single-serve Coffee Maker

Cleaning the coffee maker is a fairly simple process. I found the most tedious task to be dumping the filter basket after each use, as I'd somehow end up with bean residue everywhere. It took a little extra effort to get things spick and span, but it is dishwasher-friendly, which some people might find helpful.

You can also use Heinz white cleaning vinegar from Amazon, a microfiber cloth or non-scratch Scotch-Brite dishwand from Amazon to clean a coffee maker with vinegar.

The grinder should be cleaned every two to three weeks, which can be done through the touch screen's Grinder Auto Clean Mode. When it comes time to get the reservoir in tip-top shape, the "CLEAN" indicator will be illuminated on the screen.

Regardless of what you're cleaning and when, make sure the machine is unplugged and read the instructions carefully, as there are different requirements to take into consideration with each part. And if you don't clean your coffee maker, you might find yourself tackling gross build-up later — and adverse effect in coffee taste in the mean time.

Not quite convinced this is the right machine for you? We have some single-serve counterparts that might be more fitting due to size, capabilities, and aesthetics, including the best Keurig coffee makers.

Additionally, our review of the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Coffee Maker about the OG coffee machine in her line found it was gorgeous, Instagrammable, but had room for improvement.

How we test

(Image credit: Future/Danielle Valente)

The Real Homes team tests coffee makers very precisely. When I was using the new Drew Barrymore appliance, I took a lot of things into consideration: style and size, price point, features, capabilities, and clean-up.

Before moving forward with a buy, consider what our acting head e-comm editor, Christina Chrysostomou, knew before buying a small coffee maker and what factors you should take into consideration, too including size, noise, quality of crema, and cost of the coffee amongst others.