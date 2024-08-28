I'm a former student and these are the 6 surprising dorm essentials I couldn't live without

If you're packing for college, you probably have the basics like a bed, storage, and cute stationery covered. But, there are some things you might not have thought of that are absolutely worth packing.

I've been a student myself and lived on campus, so I've been in your shoes. There are some seriously surprising things that I had to buy after I moved in that I wished I'd just packed from the get-go. Professional cleaners and design pros agree that over-the-door mirrors, bedside shelves, and space-saving hangers are all useful.

For those looking for dorm essentials that will make your life easier and better, these are all worth checking out.

Surprising dorm essentials

By adding items like doorstops, handheld vacuums, and over-the-door mirrors to your dorm packing list, you’ll make your life in college a lot easier.

Want to carry on zhuzhing up your dorm? I think dorm wall decorating ideas are perfect for adding style to this space.