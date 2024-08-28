I'm a former student and these are the 6 surprising dorm essentials I couldn't live without

If you're packing for college, you probably have the basics like a bed, storage, and cute stationery covered. But, there are some things you might not have thought of that are absolutely worth packing.
I've been a student myself and lived on campus, so I've been in your shoes. There are some seriously surprising things that I had to buy after I moved in that I wished I'd just packed from the get-go. Professional cleaners and design pros agree that over-the-door mirrors, bedside shelves, and space-saving hangers are all useful.
For those looking for dorm essentials that will make your life easier and better, these are all worth checking out.
Surprising dorm essentials
Three color options
Size (in.): H50.25 x L14.25
Made from: Plastic
Price: $18.98
Mirrors are a must for all dorm room ideas — but chances are you won’t have space for a big one.
“Over-the-door mirrors give one a full view without taking up valuable floor space in the dorm room,” says Brady Bridges, design expert and owner of Reside Real Estate.
“It is simple to put on the door for fast styling and wardrobe checks. Plus, it is ideal for quick touch-ups before an event,” he adds.
This mirror from Walmart is quick to install, super versatile, and is very budget-friendly, too.
Wipe clean
Size (in.): H3 x W9.5 x D12.75
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $39.99
Many dorm rooms squeeze in twin beds or bunk beds, which are important to make your own if you’re sharing a dorm with a roommate.
“Utilize the limited dorm space to the fullest with bedside shelves,” Brady suggests.
“Essentials like books, phones, and a water bottle should always be close at hand without taking up space on the floor. Ideal for those who live on the top bunk, it's a need for convenient access and tidy living,” he says.
The most highly-rated bed shelf on Amazon is the Bedshelfie, which has over 5,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who say it’s high-quality and spacious.
Easy to move
Size (in.): H7 x W4.25 Inches x D4.25
Made from: Leather, metal
Price: $14.99
This is a surprising dorm essential, but trust me — a doorstop is an absolute must.
“Safety supplies like a doorstop will help keep doors in place and stop them from swinging open or closed,” says Eliana Coca, professional cleaner and owner at E.C. House Cleaning.
If you’re living in a dorm apartment with multiple people, it’s also a great way to break the ice and invite people in to chat with you.
I love the look of this Hearth and Hand Accented Metal & Leather Doorstopper, which is stylish enough to come with you to your first apartment post-college.
Slimline
Size (in.): H9.02 x W16.3
Made from: Velvet
Price: $17.59 for 30
For those working with small dorm room storage but who also have lots of clothes, space-saving hangers are a game-changer.
Brady says, “These innovative hangers are ideal for organizing all clothes without compromising valuable dorm space — no more rumpled clothing or a small closet,” he adds.
I have these exact Amazon Basics hangers and love how the velvet stops my clothes from slipping off.
Lemongrass scent
Amount: 70 wipes per box, pack of 3
Made from: Essential oils
Price: $19.58
For those of you teaming up with a roomie and sharing facilities, it’s a good idea to stock up on cleaning supplies.
“I recommend getting disinfectant wipes to sanitize shared surfaces like the bathroom sink, toilet, and shower,” says Eliana.
“Dorm germs spread easily so wiping down high-touch areas regularly will help students avoid getting sick,” she adds.
It’s a good idea to pick up ones with accessible lids, such as the Seventh Generation Disinfecting Multi-Surface Wipes from Amazon which are made with essential oils and kills 99.99% of bacteria and viruses.
HEPA filter included
Size (in.): H4.6 x W2.4 x L11.8
Weight (oz.): 13.28
Price: $57.99
It took me ages to pick up my own vacuum cleaner for college, but my dorm room looked so much better once I picked up a handheld vacuum cleaner.
“Dorm room carpets get dirty fast and a small vac makes it easy to keep the room reasonably clean between janitorial visits,” says Eliana.
I reviewed this Brigii Crevice Vacuum and always use it to keep my desk and shelves squeaky clean.
By adding items like doorstops, handheld vacuums, and over-the-door mirrors to your dorm packing list, you’ll make your life in college a lot easier.
Want to carry on zhuzhing up your dorm? I think dorm wall decorating ideas are perfect for adding style to this space.
