Anthropologie currently has 30% off a whole range of dining and living room products – but you’ll have to act fast

Anthropologie has currently got 30% off a whole range of items in their Living & Dining Room sale event but you’ll have to be quick if you want to make some serious savings.

Available online only and running until midnight tonight, everything from coffee tables and cabinets to dining chairs, desks, lamps, and console tables, are all on sale.

So, if you’re looking for living room ideas more generally, or want to give your dining room a bit of a makeover, now is the time to buy. And with hundreds of dollars off certain items, there are plenty of great pieces to add to your home.

Anthropologie dining and living room sale on now

When it comes to some of the best places to buy home decor, the Real Homes team will always recommend Anthropologie, thanks to their great mix of styles, as well as their quality materials and finishes. But if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, now is the time to shop these dining and living room pieces.

We’ve picked out some of our favorites that you won’t want to miss.

Our top living room picks

Nesting Nesting Coffee Table Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $428.00 – $548.00 , Now $299.60 – $383.60 If you’re on the lookout for modern coffee tables , this nesting variety is a modern take on a classic design. Whether you choose to buy them separately or combine them for a layered look, they are available in two sizes – 27.5” and 33.75”. And the addition of the brass accenting really does elevate what could otherwise be a simpler piece. Jute Flatwoven Mateo Jute Rug Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $68.00 – $798.00 , Now $47.60 – $558.60 While a number of sizes have already sold out – proving just how popular it is – this woven jute rug will add some brilliant texture to any room in your home. But it will work particularly well in a living room, whether you have more room to play with and are looking to zone off an area or you have a cozier space. And if you’re worried about it being a lighter color, we’ve got you covered when it comes to how to clean jute rugs . 5-tier Kalle Sculptural Five-Tier Bookshelf Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $1,298.00 , Now $908.60 If you’re looking for a statement piece, we love this five-tier oak bookshelf. It looks equally as good stacked with some of your favorite reads as it does with decor or some of the best indoor plants . Given that it’s currently under $1000, thanks to the sale, this is one to snap up soon to take advantage of the great savings.

Our top dining room picks

Colorful Velvet Hagen Dining Chairs Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $468.00 , Now $327.60 Hands up if your dining room chairs could do with updating! And one of our favorite dining room ideas is to play with color. Available in a range of fun and striking hues, these velvet dining chairs are real show-stoppers. We personally adore the emerald green, deep navy blue, and dusty pink shades but there is one for every style and taste. Plus, just think how comfortable the soft, plush velvet will be. Reclaimed wood Margate Reclaimed Wood Dining Table Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $2,498.00 , Now $1,748.60 Made entirely from reclaimed pine wood, this dining table can easily seat up to six people and is a perfect way to bring nature into an urban home or your dining room more generally. And thanks to its lacquered seal, you won’t need to worry about any dining mishaps staining or marking the wood. We also can’t get enough of the thick and stylish table legs. Metallic Lourdes Small Pendant Shop at Anthropologie Price: Was $298.00 , Now $208.60 Last but not least, this pendant shade will add so much personality over your dining table. Whether you prefer the golden brass or the burnt copper finish, both have an inherent glamor to them. With nearly $100 off at the moment, this is another deal you won’t want to miss out on.

Given that this sale ends at midnight, we don't know when or if these items will be on sale again anytime soon. So, it's best to snap them up now if you can.