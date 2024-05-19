7 warm kitchen color ideas that design experts love using — from earthy tones to creamy neutrals

Choosing warm kitchen color ideas will help you create a cozy, serene atmosphere that will envelop you and your guests.

If this sounds dreamy to you, we've got you covered with a whole host of shades from design pros. Charming copper, sunlit yellow, and earthy greens are just a few of their top shades.

When bringing in kitchen color ideas, it's always useful to keep in mind shades that will make your space feel comfortable to be in, as this will enhance your mood when hosting and cooking.

Cozy and warm kitchen color ideas

From creamy white kitchen ideas to natural ones filled with nature-inspired shades, you can create a warm kitchen color scheme with these shades.

Our experts have recommended paint colors and decor to match, which we have shopped throughout.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Earthy tones

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Take your kitchen space across the globe and to the Mediterranean by incorporating earthy tones with plenty of depth.

“Earth-inspired colors such as terracotta, caramel, and olive green can infuse your kitchen with a natural warmth,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Complement these hues with wooden cabinetry and rustic elements like exposed beams or woven baskets to enhance the earthy vibe.

I think the Better Homes & Gardens Woven Basket from Walmart is ideal for storing tablecloths and recipe books. It's also made from sustainably-sourced natural water hyacinth fibers.

Easy to remove Tivoli Self Adhesive Vinyl Floor Tiles Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W12 x L12

Made from: Vinyl

Price: $24.87 For those who are renting or who just want to test out wood in their kitchens before going all the way, I love the look of these peel-and-stick tiles are the ideal solution. Along with coming in 23 style options, the semi-gloss will reflect natural and artificial light, which will add to the warmth in your kitchen. Hints of gray Winchester Sage 628 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Rectangle

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This is a close match to the shade used above. It reflects light brilliantly during the day and looks effortlessly rich during the evenings. Pair it up with creamy beiges to create an elegant warm kitchen color scheme. Nine sizes available Bay Isle Home Casella Flatweave Jute Rug Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H0.16 x W72 x L72

Made from: Jute

Price: $49.99 Throw this rug down in your kitchen to create a boho look and add warmth to your kitchen. To maintain it, all you need to do is bring out your best vacuum and take the nozzle off it, to ensure you don't undo any of the beautiful weaving. Shoppers say it works well underneath kitchen tables, and I think it would look especially eye-catching underneath a circular dining table.

2. Copper

(Image credit: Smile Kitchens)

Bringing in copper decor and fixtures will not only add extra style to your cooking space, but will also give it a glow-up with warmth.

“Introduce warmth and sophistication with copper accents throughout your kitchen design,” suggests Nina.

She continues, “Choose lighting, sinks, range hoods, or kitchen accessories to create a cohesive and luxurious look.”

I have my eye on the Mauviel M'Passion Copper Beating Bowl from Amazon, which is made in France (ooh la la) and helps stabilize egg whites when baking.

To add even more depth, pair the copper accents with warm-toned cabinetry and textured surfaces like brick or stone.

Rapid boil DmofwHi Gooseneck Electric Kettle Shop at Amazon Capacity: 1L

Finish: Stainless steel

Price: $41.99 I've been lusting after a gooseneck kettle for so long, and I think I've officially found my winner. It has a stainless steel interior which will keep the water pure for your family, and BPA free handles that will keep them healthy. The auto shut-off function is also useful for preserving energy, too. Dimmable Paylor Light Kitchen Island Pendant Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H20 x W25 x D10

Made from: Metal

Price: $369.99 The adjustable length of it means you can get it just the right height for over your kitchen counter or island. It only needs wiping clean with a damp cloth for maintenance. I'm personally in love with the the antique copper finish, but the brass and bronze shades are also great choices for warming up your kitchen with color. Stovetop and oven safe Gotham Steel Hammered Pan Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W10 x L18

Made from: Copper

Price: $38.75 The interior of this pan is made from ceramic non-stick, so cooking up food in this will be as slick as it looks. It's also a gorgeous example of non-toxic cookware and is made from eco-friendly materials. If you do have any issues it comes with a 10-year guarantee, which is always very reassuring.

3. Creamy neutrals

(Image credit: Yester Home)

You can’t go wrong with a classic color, and while we do love crisp white, warm kitchen colors involve softer shades.

“Warm tones like creamy whites and beiges can instantly infuse a sense of coziness into the kitchen,” suggests Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

“These hues not only create a welcoming atmosphere but also can make the space feel more expansive and light-filled,” he adds.

For those looking to brighten up small kitchens, I recommend going over all your walls in a shade such as Farrow & Ball’s Shaded White which is a rich shade that responds especially well to light.

4. Reds and oranges

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

You don’t need to play it safe when bringing in warm kitchen colors. For example, red kitchen ideas can add drama with their flame-like shades.

Nina explains, “Infuse your kitchen with a bit of drama and richness by incorporating deep reds or burnt oranges.”

“Consider painting an accent wall in a bold red hue or using orange-toned tiles for a vibrant backsplash,” she suggests.

If full-on red sounds a little intimidating to you, Benjamin Moore's Brick Red is a muted alternative with brown and orange undertones.

Match these up colors with dark wood cabinetry and metallic accents to create a luxurious finish or go for light-colored countertops and flooring for visual balance.

5. Bright yellow

(Image credit: Hyperion Tiles)

We're big fans of dopamine decor here at Real Homes, and sunlit yellow kitchen ideas are one of the best ways to create a cheerful and inviting kitchen space.

Nina suggests, “Choose pale yellow walls or cabinets to evoke a sense of sunlight streaming into the space.”

You can also incorporate natural light — ensure you learn how to clean windows properly to ensure this shines through as brightly as possible.

6. Gorgeous green

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

As well as matching green kitchen ideas with earthy and warm kitchen colors, you can also use it as a standalone shade.

“Add botanical prints, ceramic planters, or herb gardens to embrace the natural beauty of green tones,” suggests Nina.

I like to decorate my windowsills with indoor plants, as it makes it easy to remember to water them. My favorite is my pothos plant — the Costa Farms Devil’s Ivy from Walmart is similar and comes in a self-watering container.

7. Natural materials

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Marrying together color and texture with materials such as wood kitchen ideas will help create a warm kitchen color scheme.

Tommy explains, “Wood cabinetry, butcher block countertops, and stone backsplashes can add warmth and texture to the kitchen while also grounding the space in a sense of earthiness.”

“These elements not only look beautiful but also contribute to a tactile experience that makes the kitchen feel like a natural gathering spot,” he adds.

If you have the budget, invest in a quality chopping board (the Blomus Zen Oak Cutting Board from Saks has clever grooves for catching crumbs) will elevate your kitchen counter decor.

Reaching for warm kitchen colors will help create a palette that’s soothing, snug, and plenty stylish.

“Experiment with different color combinations, textures, and accents to achieve a kitchen that you really resonate with,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you’re searching for soothing shades with a touch more playfulness, pastel kitchen ideas are beautiful and bright alternatives.