The 9 red kitchen ideas that will help you introduce this vibrant color without overwhelming your space

Intense and dramatic, red kitchen ideas may not be for everyone, but they can be used as sparingly or as much as you like for extra wow factor.

Kitchens look great with color and red is no exception. Our interior designers share their ideas and work, including examples of light red, scarlet, magenta, burgundy, and brick.

You can also use it as an accent color, leaning into red accessories, flooring or simply painting a wall. No matter what shade of red you're using, we have some kitchen color ideas to brighten up your space.

Stunning red kitchen ideas to consider

Red is known for its energetic properties, it brings life to a scheme and works well with other colors. Read our guide below on how to introduce it to the hub of your home with our red kitchen ideas.

"Kitchens are often the heart of the home and as such are a great place to introduce colors that will reflect the energy of the room. Shades of red are perfect for an unexpected and joyful pop of color," says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

1. Use it on your countertop and backsplash

(Image credit: Future)

We often think that color needs to be added to walls alone, but there are other options and this countertop and backsplash is a great place to start.

You can keep the rest of the scheme white or use a neutral tone and let this part be the statement piece. Coral red is a good mid shade to opt for, we like Benjamin Moore's Moroccan Spice AF-285, it's a red with a hint of pink and it looks contemporary teamed with their creamy Cancun Stand 2016-70.

2. Add a hint to an off-white scheme

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Feeling unsure as to how to introduce red into your kitchen? A bright scarlet red really does look striking in a neutral scheme, and it's a perfect accent color.

"You could paint your kitchen cabinetry to create a smart and impactful finish that will bring an instant sense of warmth, or use it to outline shelving to add a tailored and graphic touch," says Ruth Mottershead.

"If you are nervous of bolder pops of color across the walls, why not start in smaller ways, such as painting a chair or stool in a striking shade of red, such as the wonderful crimson ‘Baked Cherry’, to add character and create design impact."

Or, you could start with Wayfair's Portofino Freestanding Gas Range by Smeg.

3. Go all out with a wallpaper

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Wallpaper in a kitchen works a lot better than you may think, it adds color and decoration to a scheme and can be used sparingly.

"By choosing one element in the room as a starting point, such as wallpaper, everything else can complement or contrast with it through varying tonal hues and textures. Our wallpaper, The Brambles, inspired by the prickly, countryside staple, is fiercely floral in design and rich in shades of red, green, and aubergine," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder, Divine Savages.

Choose a design with a red theme and use it alone in a neutral kitchen or match it to your cabinets. "Focusing on the predominant mulberry hues of the wallpaper gives the perfect color option for the cabinetry, bringing warmth and depth, whilst the neutral traditional marble surfaces and splash back balance the overall look with sophistication," adds Jamie.

Vibrant Rachael Ray Create Delicious Nonstick Pan Shop at Wayfair Price: $39.95 Size (in): H6.5 x D22 Add red by investing in this good-sized saucepan that has a modern feel. This bright cherry-red will pop against a neutral backsplash. Earthy Raisin Torte 2083-10 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet Size (in): W4 x D8 A rich burgundy red that will add depth, use it with dark accents like navy. Use this darker shade for a more moody look, creating a cozy ambiance. Classic Linon Brook Bar Stool Shop at Walmart Price: $102.32 Size (in): H45 x W18.5 x D23 A classic-looking bar stool with solid wood legs and a red vinyl plush padded seat for comfort. A set of these in a kitchen looks traditional and sophisticated.

4. Use a dark shade to anchor the space

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

Sometimes it's good to use a deep shade to anchor a scheme, and red is good for this if you opt for a shade that's on the russet end of the spectrum.

“Moving away from impersonal and stark bright whites, kitchen design schemes are becoming more considered, with schemes reflecting the wider interior aesthetic of a home," says Andy Greenall, creative director, Paint & Paper Library.

We agree, and it's certainly making kitchens more characterful and unique, Andy continues, "Richer, mood-setting colors are being used to great effect in combination across woodwork, cabinetry, and walls."

5. Paint the inside of your pantry red

(Image credit: Maestri Studio / Stephen Karlisch)

There are less obvious what to include a bright color like red in your scheme and that's why interior design is so exciting.

Take this striking kitchen design by Maestri Studio – essentially this is a monochromatic kitchen but open up one of the black cabinet doors and there's a big surprise with the fabulous red interior of the kitchen pantry.

It's a bright red for sure, but how eye-catching when teamed with black, for a similar match look at Benjamin Moore's Vermillion 2002-10, it's a punchy red that's uber stylish.

6. Paint key pieces

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

When we talk about accent colors they're often used sparingly but they can also be implemented on a large scale yet still not take up most of the scheme.

For example, you could just paint your kitchen island in a color and leave the rest neutral, or in a paler shade. The beauty of paint is that it allows you to be creative in your own home.

Bold Emliviar Dome Pendant Light, Brushed Nickel Finish, Red Shop at Amazon Price: $94.99 Size (in): H15.4 x W14 x D14 A bold red pendant light made from metal, the dome shape is great for task lighting. They would look great in a vintage or industrial-style kitchen. Abstract Geo Abstract on Canvas Shop at Wayfair Price: $22.99 Size (in): H12 x W8 x D2 Add red with artwork, this graphic art print on canvas has a contemporary design reminiscent of early 20th century Abstract Expressionist movements. Brick Red Bamboozle No.304 Sample Pot Shop at Farrow & Ball Price: $8.50 for 100ml sample pot A strong red that will look striking with both crisp white and dark accents alike. The warm tone is comforting and inviting, making it a more subtle choice than bright red.

7. Pick a classic red

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Garnet red is a great choice if you have a period property or want to add an authentic feel. It's a beautiful reddish brown that's more versatile than you might think.

Team with jet black for impact and why not consider a red ticking stripe fabric skirt to take the shade through in other ways. We like Wayfair's 44/55" 100% Cotton Woven Ticking in Stripe Red, use it for drapes and blinds in your red kitchen.

8. Choose an orange red for a modern look

(Image credit: MMB Studio / Nick Sargent)

As with any color, there are cool and warmer shades to choose from. For a small galley kitchen, an orange-red is a great choice.

Matthew Boland, founder of MMB Studio explains, "The paint color was chosen because not every day in Florida is sunny, there are rainy overcast days too so we opted for a color that radiated cheerful vibes and felt invigorating all day long."

Teamed with white which is cleverly used to add balance, he adds, "I loved that although the red/orange was strong, with the white ground it felt grounded and almost neutral so I decided that we should paint the whole kitchen a version of that and do the countertops in stark white."

If you wanted to add floor tiles to this kind of scheme check out these Sicily Mosaic Wall and Floor Tiles from Wayfair.

9. Go for a glossy finish

(Image credit: Ikea)

Looking to capitalize on red as a kitchen cabinet trend? then do consider your finishes. With paint these days we tend to reach for the matte finish which is ideal for walls, but for cabinetry, there's the option of a glossy finish.

If you choose a deep rich red then look at the range of finishes on offer. A gloss certainly adds a new dimension and does lift a dark red. Team with a matte cream countertop for contrast.

From scarlett to cherry, there's definitely a red shade for everyone. You can add a touch here and there, or go the whole hog and color drench instead.

It does also depend on whether your kitchen is classic or contemporary – brighter shades tend to suit the latter, whereas deeper, more dramatic tones are better for the trad kitchens.

Our red kitchen ideas will help you decide what suits your space and lifestyle best.