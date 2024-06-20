How to create a hotel-style bedroom — 6 clever tips and tricks interior designers always use

Learning how to create a hotel-style bedroom is the best way to make your sleep space look stylish and feel seriously luxe to relax in.

I've been dreaming about ways to transform my own bedroom, so I've asked interior designers and bedding experts for their top tips for doing that. From layers of comforting bedding to choosing soothing colors and scents, there are so many details you can bring in.

If you're looking for bedroom ideas and want to give your place the five-star treatment, going down the hotel-style route is the way to go.

How to create a hotel-style bedroom, according to designers

I'm loving luxe bedroom ideas at the moment, and I'm ready to transform my own with plenty of these ones that draw inspiration from hotels.

The interior designers I've spoken to have recommended useful decor to achieve this, which I've curated highly-rated picks from curated retailers for throughout.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Invest in quality bedding

(Image credit: Emily Minton Redfield)

The most important part of creating a hotel-style bedroom is getting the centerpiece on point. Yep, I’m talking about getting hotel bedding at home.

“Hotels prefer white bedding because it gives the illusion of cleanliness — they match any décor and they are easy to wash in the industrial laundry without worries of fading,” says Gabrielle Coughlan, bedding expert at American Blossom Linens, which supplies bedding to numerous hotels across America.

She says that hotels typically look for a cotton/polyester blend, which wrinkles and shrinks less than 100% cotton bed sheets.

“They also look for thread counts in the 180-200 range and that are made with a percale weave, which keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, as well as holding up better with multiple washings than sateen,” Gabrielle says.

I’ve listened to her advice and found the Canora Grey Cotton Blend Sheets from Wayfair, which are made from a cotton blend, have a 200 thread count, and come in five different colors.

From here, Gabrielle recommends looking for percale weave duvet covers. “Hotels prefer duvet covers without buttons or zippers since the buttons fall off and zippers get stuck,” she adds.

Finish this off with a folded blanket at the end of the bed (the Herringbone Blanket from American Blossom Linens can be worn and is made in the USA) for a clean, crisp, hotel-style finish.

OEKO-TEX certified Classic Percale Core Sheet Set Shop at Brooklinen Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cali king

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $118.54 If you're going to invest in one thing for your bed, make sure it's silky-soft, breathable sheets, like this set from Brooklinen, which is one our top bedding brands here at Real Homes. This set is made with 100% cotton, so be sure to take extra care of them and give them a good ironing before putting them onto your duvet cover. It also has so many different colors and patterns to choose from, from crisp white to sweet shells. Three color options Organic Soft Luxe Euro Sham Shop at Parachute Size (in.): H26 x W26

Made from: Cotton

Price: $69 As well as adding a blanket to the end of the bed, I like to add a few shams next to my pillows for that hotel-style vibe. The chic style of this Parachute one is elegant but seriously versatile. It's also brushed and washed for supreme softness, so you can lounge and read on the bed without fully getting under the duvet. Made in Portugal Percale Duvet Cover Shop at Parachute Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cali king

Made from: Cotton

Price: From $180 I've had this Parachute duvet cover on my wishlist for so long, but after hearing that percale is the way to go for a hotel-style bedroom, I've moved it into my basket. It's made from Egyptian cotton, making it lightweight, durable, and giving it a crisp finish that only gets better with time.

2. Pick a statement print

(Image credit: Emily Minton Redfield)

Once you’ve got your bougie and sleek bedding sorted, you can start to build your decor around this.

“Start by selecting a print that you love, such as a floral design - this print will serve as your inspiration and foundation for the entire room,” says Andrea Schumacher, interior designer and founder of Andrea Schumacher Interiors.

“Incorporate this pattern into key elements like your bedding, throw pillows, or even a feature wall,” she says. “Once you've chosen your print, consider which textures will complement it.”

For instance, if you opt for a floral print, Andrea says you might choose velvet pillows to add depth and interest.

I really love the Monday Moose Decorative Throw Pillow Covers from Walmart, which are playful, plush, and perfect for color blocking.

3. Build your color palette

(Image credit: Jennifer Muirhead Interiors / Raquel Langworthy)

Based on your chosen pattern, it’s time to choose bedroom colors that harmonize with it, in order to create a hotel-style bedroom with a cohesive look.

“For example, if your floral print includes shades of blue and green, you might use these colors for your walls, rugs, and curtains,” Andrea explains.

She continues, “Additionally, select hardware and accessories that enhance your theme.”

I'm a big fan of using brass and gold accents to add a touch of elegance, such as the Modway Reprise Glass Sphere Glass from Wayfair which is so art deco, is smart-enabled, and has a dimmer switch.

4. Pay attention to scents

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Have you ever walked into a luxe hotel room or reception area and fallen for the fragrances? You'll be pleased to know that you can bring these scents into your home.

“Scented candles always help to create a hotel-like ambiance,” says Morgan DiRocco, interior designer and co-founder of Kindred Interior Design. “I love ones that have bergamot, sandalwood, or lavender to it.”

For example, the Calyan Wax Soy Candle from Amazon has notes of both bergamot and lavender, is eco-friendly, and is made in the USA.

“The moody scent, paired with crisp bedding, is the ultimate combination to rest and relax,” she says.

You could even bring in a vase of fresh, seasonal blooms to make your space fragrant and fabulous.

5. Keep the space decluttered

(Image credit: James Yarosh Associates / Patricia Burke)

Hotels feel so calming and luxurious, in part, because of the lack of clutter. This is why it’s a good idea to declutter your bedroom and create plenty of bedroom storage.

“Try to emulate hotels by making sure there is adequate storage for all of your clothing,” says Andrea.

She continues, “Keep your nightstands relatively clear so they can be a dropzone for your book, phone, or a glass of water.”

“If you can fit them, it's best to have a nightstand on both sides of the bed,” adds Amanda Wiss, interior designer and founder of Urban Clarity and Urban Staging.

“Wood bedside tables are classic and luxurious, and come in several shades and stains to complement the rest of your decor,” she says.

I recommend getting a set of matching ones, such as the Sanspredet Rattan Nightstands from Walmart which have spacious drawers and a built-in charging station.

Andrea says that anything you can do to keep surfaces clean and clear of clutter will go a long way in making your bedroom feel like a hotel getaway.

6. Finish with personal touches



(Image credit: Karyn Millet)

Even though you’re learning how to create a hotel-style bedroom, this doesn’t mean you can’t add your personality to the space.

“Make sure to add unique elements that make your room special and reflective of your personal style,” Andrea finishes by saying.

“This could be anything from 3D artwork, a distinctive lamp, or an unusual light fixture,” she says.

You can even use wall art to transform your bedroom into a European hotel, such as using a print like the Paris Voyage Print from Desenio that comes in two different sizes and is made from FSC mix paper.

These unique touches will elevate the space and make it feel more like a chic, boutique hotel.

By bringing in thoughtful-chosen pieces that will make your small space look luxe, you can create a hotel-style bedroom you’ll want to dive into at the end of a long day.

“Be selective with your decoration and make sure to use for pieces that enhance the room without overwhelming it,” Andrea finishes by saying.

If you’re thinking beyond your bedroom, learning how to make your apartment feel like a hotel is also worth doing.