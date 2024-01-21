Minimalist entryway ideas — 6 ways to boost a tight space

Keep your space simple and stylish with minimalist entryway ideas experts love

When going for a chic understated look, minimalist entryway ideas are the way to go. Keep things simple and uncluttered, and you won’t find yourself tripping up, or scrambling to find what you need.

We’ve talked to interior designers to find out what you can do to curate a pared-down but beautiful finish in this space. From using lighting to create subtle sparkle, to weaving in natural touches, there are many simple ways to nail minimalism.

If you’re searching for small entryway ideas and just want to keep your space cozy and chilled, these sleek tips will help you achieve plenty of style without too much effort.

Minimalist entryway ideas

When decorating your small entryway, you don't have to go bold in order to get a beautiful result. Minimalism is always a winner if done correctly.

As well as chatting to our expert designers, we've also picked out some beautiful buys to help you bring their advice to life in your hallway.

1. Bring in storage furniture

A white storage bench with blue and white pillows on it with a large pale blue wall art print above it

Using multifunctional furniture is one of our favorite ways to make small entryways look bigger, as they reduce the need for multiple pieces, which in turn keeps the space open.

“I recommend bringing in storage furniture pieces, as these are practical as well as design-savvy,” says Kathy Kuo, interior designer and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home.

A picture of Kathy Kuo in a kitchen with a blue top on
Kathy Kuo

Kathy Kuo is an interior design expert and founder of Kathy Kuo Home, which is a premiere e-destination with a beautifully curated collection of luxury furniture and decor and interior design services.

She continues, “Think small entryway benches with built-in storage and a console table with multiple levels of shelving."

For those especially tight on room, we recommend opting for a bench, (this Briananthony upholstered small bench from Wayfair has handy drawers) as this gives you somewhere comfortable to sit while putting on shoes. You could repurpose a storage ottoman for this, too.

A rectangular white bench with three brown storage baskets in itAssembly tools included
Beechcrest Home Painswick Canvas Storage Bench

Size (in.): H20 x W47 x D16
Made from: Wood
Price: $236.99

A beige cube storage ottomanCollapsible
Humble Crew Folding Storage Ottoman

Size (in.): H15.35 x W15.35 x D2.76
Made from: MDF
Price: $18.99

A wooden storage bench with drawers, shelves, and a white seatRustic style
HOMCOM Wooden Storage Bench

Size (in.): H19 x W27.25 x D13.5
Made from: Wood
Price: $92.99

2. Create a dedicated drop zone

A white entryway with a black coat stand with coats on, a console table, and a bench with blue and burgundy pillows on it

With smaller entryways you don’t have much room to play with, so it’s a good idea to cluster everything you need in one easily accessed zone.

“In one condo I've designed, a small console table provides a spot for keys and sunglasses, a bench is placed for removing shoes, and I’ve added a minimalist style coat rack for jackets,” says Karen Nepacena, principal designer at Destination Eichler.

A picture of Karen Nepacena, a woman with a black bob wearing a white top, in front of a beige background
Karen Nepacena

Karen Nepacena is the principal designer at Destination Eichler. She’s become one of the country’s leading authorities on mid-century modern design after her firm and blog Destination Eichler, chronicling her family’s journey restoring their Eichler home, captured the attention of numerous publications. 

This means you can keep cool, calm, and collected when leaving the house, as everything you need will already be in one place. 

3. Play with lighting

An entryway with green leafy wallpaper and a wooden table with a white lamp on

When looking for ways to keep your entryway minimalist, adding dimension with small entryway lighting ideas can add interest while keeping the space sleek.

“A carefully positioned pendant or lights recessed into the ceiling create subtle glamor through shadows and highlights,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky
Artem Kropovinsky

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

If you’re renting and can’t switch up your fixtures, you could also add dimmer bulbs to your entryway, or invest in a table lamp.

A white ceramic table lamp with a white lampshadeOne-year warranty
Better Homes & Gardens White Table Lamp

Size (in.): H17 x W10.50 x L10.50
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $29.88

A white round pendant lightAdjustable wire
Homemaxs Large Hanging Globe Pendant Light

Size (in.): H39 x W5 x L5
Made from: Glass
Price: $14.39

Two white lightbulbs with yellow topsMultifunctional with remote control
BSOD Rechargeable Light Bulbs

Size (in.): H4.8 x W2.75
Made from: LED bulb
Price: $29.39 for two

4. Create hanging solutions

A white entryway with wooden hanging hooks and a wooden bench with a box on it underneath it, and two stacked drawers on top next to cream upholstered seat

Whether you have a narrow entryway or not, keeping the floor space as clear as possible is one of the best minimalist ideas for hallways.

Karen says, “I like to create hanging solutions, which work well for storing items such as jackets and bags. In this entryway, I’ve styled a vintage hook, along with a petite bench.”

By choosing just a couple of sophisticated pegs, you can add an elegant, quiet luxury vibe your guests will swoon over.

“Pick pieces both visually attractive and useful for bench for minimalist style with purpose,” agrees Artem.

A rectangular dark wood wall hook with keys hanging off it and a succulent plant on top of itRustic
MyGift Floating Wall Shelf with Hooks

Size (in.): H3 x W3 x L10
Made from: Wood, metal
Price: $17.99

A white wall shelf with a framed print and plant on top, and a gray coat and umbrella being hung from itQuick installation
Ballucci Floating Coat and Hat Wall Shelf

Size (in.): H5.5 x W25 x D4.5
Made from: Wood
Price: $34.99

Entryway Organizer Faux Leather and Gold - ThresholdVegan friendly
Threshold Entryway Mail Organizer

Size (in.): W2.62 x L14
Made from: Faux leather
Price: $24

5. Add a natural touch

A white entryway with a glass vase filled with flowers, a candle, and a box on top of a white console table

Minimalism is all about letting impactful pieces shine, and adding an eye-catching arrangement to your small entryway table decor can look gorgeous. 

Artem explains, “Gather natural touches, for instance, a potted indoor plant or simple, seasonal flowers. They add life and provide a harmonious contrast to clear shapes.”

Choosing air-purifying plants like peace lilies and flowers with delicious scents can freshen up your space and add a natural home fragrance to the room.

A green peace lily with a white flower, in a black plant potAir-purifying
Costa Farms Tall White Peace Lily

Size (in.): H15 x W8 x L8
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $21.10

Six red, pink, and yellow rose headsColors vary
Fresh-Cut Roses Flower Bunch

Amount: Six
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $4.97

A green ivy plant on a wooden stoolEasy care
American Plant Exchange English Ivy

Size (in.): H22 x W6 x L6
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $25.73

6. Pick a monochromatic palette

A white entryway with an open door, blinds, and a wooden table with plants on it

If you’re choosing pieces for your entryway, it will look much less busy if you stick with ones in just one color. 

“I’m a big fan of using a monochromatic palette to achieve depth and warmth for a minimalistic finish,” says Artem. “By working with soft textures in one color, you can create a welcoming space, without having an overpowering finish.”

One easy way to do this is to keep with white tones, as this is the best color for small entryways for brighter spaces, thanks to its ability to reflect light.

A white knitted blanketOeko Tex certified
Better Homes & Gardens Knit Throw

Size (in.): W50 x L60
Made from: Polyester
Price: $19.97

A white squareIlluminating

White 07 Interior Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2

A white trinket tray with gold edges and a gold 't'Personalize
Collective Home Decorative Tray

Size (in.): W4.75 x L4.75
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $13.99

The most important takeaway is to be intentional about every piece you choose for your minimalist entryway. 

Anything you believe isn’t serving a purpose, or is taking up too much space, can be removed, a key facet of things minimalists never have in small entryways. Ditch the entryway clutter and make space for fabulous small entryway floor ideas.

