Minimalist entryway ideas — 6 ways to boost a tight space

When going for a chic understated look, minimalist entryway ideas are the way to go. Keep things simple and uncluttered, and you won’t find yourself tripping up, or scrambling to find what you need.

We’ve talked to interior designers to find out what you can do to curate a pared-down but beautiful finish in this space. From using lighting to create subtle sparkle, to weaving in natural touches, there are many simple ways to nail minimalism.

If you’re searching for small entryway ideas and just want to keep your space cozy and chilled, these sleek tips will help you achieve plenty of style without too much effort.

Minimalist entryway ideas

When decorating your small entryway, you don't have to go bold in order to get a beautiful result. Minimalism is always a winner if done correctly.

As well as chatting to our expert designers, we've also picked out some beautiful buys to help you bring their advice to life in your hallway.

1. Bring in storage furniture

Using multifunctional furniture is one of our favorite ways to make small entryways look bigger, as they reduce the need for multiple pieces, which in turn keeps the space open.

“I recommend bringing in storage furniture pieces, as these are practical as well as design-savvy,” says Kathy Kuo, interior designer and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home.

She continues, “Think small entryway benches with built-in storage and a console table with multiple levels of shelving."

For those especially tight on room, we recommend opting for a bench, (this Briananthony upholstered small bench from Wayfair has handy drawers) as this gives you somewhere comfortable to sit while putting on shoes. You could repurpose a storage ottoman for this, too.

2. Create a dedicated drop zone

With smaller entryways you don’t have much room to play with, so it’s a good idea to cluster everything you need in one easily accessed zone.

“In one condo I've designed, a small console table provides a spot for keys and sunglasses, a bench is placed for removing shoes, and I’ve added a minimalist style coat rack for jackets,” says Karen Nepacena, principal designer at Destination Eichler.

This means you can keep cool, calm, and collected when leaving the house, as everything you need will already be in one place.

3. Play with lighting

When looking for ways to keep your entryway minimalist, adding dimension with small entryway lighting ideas can add interest while keeping the space sleek.

“A carefully positioned pendant or lights recessed into the ceiling create subtle glamor through shadows and highlights,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

If you’re renting and can’t switch up your fixtures, you could also add dimmer bulbs to your entryway, or invest in a table lamp.

4. Create hanging solutions

Whether you have a narrow entryway or not, keeping the floor space as clear as possible is one of the best minimalist ideas for hallways.

Karen says, “I like to create hanging solutions, which work well for storing items such as jackets and bags. In this entryway, I’ve styled a vintage hook, along with a petite bench.”

By choosing just a couple of sophisticated pegs, you can add an elegant, quiet luxury vibe your guests will swoon over.

“Pick pieces both visually attractive and useful for bench for minimalist style with purpose,” agrees Artem.

5. Add a natural touch

Minimalism is all about letting impactful pieces shine, and adding an eye-catching arrangement to your small entryway table decor can look gorgeous.

Artem explains, “Gather natural touches, for instance, a potted indoor plant or simple, seasonal flowers. They add life and provide a harmonious contrast to clear shapes.”

Choosing air-purifying plants like peace lilies and flowers with delicious scents can freshen up your space and add a natural home fragrance to the room.

6. Pick a monochromatic palette

If you’re choosing pieces for your entryway, it will look much less busy if you stick with ones in just one color.

“I’m a big fan of using a monochromatic palette to achieve depth and warmth for a minimalistic finish,” says Artem. “By working with soft textures in one color, you can create a welcoming space, without having an overpowering finish.”

One easy way to do this is to keep with white tones, as this is the best color for small entryways for brighter spaces, thanks to its ability to reflect light.

The most important takeaway is to be intentional about every piece you choose for your minimalist entryway.

Anything you believe isn’t serving a purpose, or is taking up too much space, can be removed, a key facet of things minimalists never have in small entryways. Ditch the entryway clutter and make space for fabulous small entryway floor ideas.