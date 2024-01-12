5 things minimalists never have in a small entryway

When drilling down into which things minimalists never have in a small entryway, it's clear they keep all their belongings clean and classic — two elements we think work very well in the entrance to the home.

Have you tripped over those pair of shoes one too many times, and want to get your hallway tidied up? We've chatted to design experts to find out things minimalists never have in a small entryway, and what decor and furniture they pick instead.

When searching for small entryway ideas, you can't go wrong with taking a step back and editing things down. This way, your place will look chic, sleek, and hopefully be hazard-free.

Things minimalists never have in a small entryway

First of all, what does being ‘minimalist’ exactly mean when it comes to home decor?

“A minimalist lifestyle is to have fewer necessary things to be displayed in the house, making it look tranquil, clutter-free, and pleasing for anyone,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Tommy Mello Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business. Founded in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has become a home service industry leader.

Because of this, Tommy says minimalist entryways will have the least amount of things, as the aesthetic's key theme is keeping things as simple as possible.

Want to know what things minimalists never have in a small entryway when decorating? We've done a run down, plus what they have in their small entryways instead, and matching stylish buys.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Coat stands

(Image credit: West Elm)

While elegant coat stands may work in a larger hallway, for small entryway storage, they just don’t work for minimalists.

Tommy says, “If you put something like a coat stand in your small entryway, it will often make the space look small and messy.” Instead, go for hooks on the wall or over-the-door organizers to keep your floor space clear.

If you're renting, pick out adhesive wall hooks to avoid nailing things into walls. Well-rated heavy duty stainless steel ones from Amazon are a good starting point.

2. Clutter

(Image credit: West Elm)

We know the chaos of everyday life can mean clutter adds up. When aspiring to minimalist life, though, the clutter has got to go, people.

“Minimalists focus on solutions both visually joyous and functional,” says Riley Annen, interior designer and owner of Companies That Buy Houses.

Riley Annen Social Links Navigation Interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses Riley Annen is an interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses. She has more than 10 years experience finding houses with great potential and making them look gorgeous.

She suggests opting for multifunctional furniture such as small entryway benches and storage ottomans, as well as decorative baskets for hats and scarves.

By stowing everything away, you can keep all the items you need in your small entryway and close at hand, but hide them in plain sight.

3. Bare floors

(Image credit: Ruggable)

This point may surprise you. Minimalism may be about less is more, but it’s also about choosing a few impactful pieces.

“Despite limited floor space, incorporating a stylish floor mat or an elegant runner can add valuable character to your entryway,” says Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

Mohammad Ahmed Social Links Navigation Interior designer and home expert at The Home Guidance Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and home expert. He did his bachelors degree in interior design at the University of Minnesota in 2013 and since then has worked as an interior designer in various companies, designing functional and beautiful spaces for clients.

If you live in a rental and can’t change up your flooring, placing down a chic small entryway rug in a simple shade like cream, beige, or brown, will instantly make your small space look luxe.

4. Excessive wall decor

(Image credit: Desenio)

We love using wall decor to add personality to our walls, but covering whole walls with prints is a no-go for minimalists. Riley explains, “Minimalists are great at finding the sweet spot between empty and overcrowded.

“Think statement pieces or practical storage solutions, as these will blend seamlessly into the design.”

When reassessing the wall decor in your entryway, take a step back and see if your eyes have too much to look at. If it’s too busy for you to focus easily on, you probably need to take down a few frames.

5. Bulky furniture

(Image credit: West Elm)

For those who find themselves constantly moving the same piece of furniture around, it might be time to swap it out for a slimline console table or a vertical shoe rack.

“Big, heavy furniture? Not in our minimalist haven — I'd recommend opting for sleek, versatile pieces,” Riley explains. "It's all about making the most of every inch without sacrificing the clean, minimalist vibe.”

Our top tip is measuring the space before shopping for furniture, so you don't end up falling in love with a piece and get heartbroken trying to fit it in.

FAQs

How do I make my small entryway minimalist? You can make your small entryway minimalist by tidying up any items taking up space, swapping bulky furniture for slimline furniture, and not overcrowding your walls with decor.

What's the one thing minimalists never have in a small entryway? The one thing minimalists never have in a small entryway is clutter. Instead, they hide shoes, bags, and scarves in cute storage baskets and boxes.

By keeping these things in mind when styling your hallway, you're sure to end up with a space both fresh and fabulous.

Want to make your entryway look even more elegant? It's easy to make your small entryway look expensive, even on a budget.