5 things minimalists never have in a small entryway

These things minimalists never have in a small entryway are big no-nos, according to design experts

Here are three pictures of white entryways, one of a console table, one of wall art, and one of an entrway bench and hooks
(Image credit: West Elm / Desenio)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

When drilling down into which things minimalists never have in a small entryway, it's clear they keep all their belongings clean and classic — two elements we think work very well in the entrance to the home.

Have you tripped over those pair of shoes one too many times, and want to get your hallway tidied up? We've chatted to design experts to find out things minimalists never have in a small entryway, and what decor and furniture they pick instead.

When searching for small entryway ideas, you can't go wrong with taking a step back and editing things down. This way, your place will look chic, sleek, and hopefully be hazard-free.

Things minimalists never have in a small entryway

First of all, what does being ‘minimalist’ exactly mean when it comes to home decor? 

“A minimalist lifestyle is to have fewer necessary things to be displayed in the house, making it look tranquil, clutter-free, and pleasing for anyone,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.  

A picture of Tommy Mello, a man with short brown hair wearing a white shirt
Tommy Mello

Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business. Founded in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has become a home service industry leader.

Because of this, Tommy says minimalist entryways will have the least amount of things, as the aesthetic's key theme is keeping things as simple as possible.

Want to know what things minimalists never have in a small entryway when decorating? We've done a run down, plus what they have in their small entryways instead, and matching stylish buys.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Coat stands

An entryway with a gray cardigan on a wooden hook, with a plant next to it and a bench underneath it

(Image credit: West Elm)

While elegant coat stands may work in a larger hallway, for small entryway storage, they just don’t work for minimalists.

Tommy says, “If you put something like a coat stand in your small entryway, it will often make the space look small and messy.” Instead, go for hooks on the wall or over-the-door organizers to keep your floor space clear.

If you're renting, pick out adhesive wall hooks to avoid nailing things into walls. Well-rated heavy duty stainless steel ones from Amazon are a good starting point.

bsdonte Wood Wall HooksPolished
Bsdonte Wood Wall Hooks

Size (in.): H‎5.2 x W1.77 x L5.04
Made from: Wood
Price: $19.99 for six

Command Medium Designer Hooks, WhiteDecorate damage-free
Command Medium Designer Hooks

Size (in.): H7 x W2 X L5
Made from: Plastic
Price: $11.68 for six

Kamal Folding Multi-HookWipe clean
Kamal Folding Multi-Hook

Size (in.): H15 x W3.5 x L36
Made from: Mango wood
Price: $59.99

2. Clutter

A gray entryway with a wooden tall shelf, a mirror, and an entryway bench with a blue cushion

(Image credit: West Elm)

We know the chaos of everyday life can mean clutter adds up. When aspiring to minimalist life, though, the clutter has got to go, people.

“Minimalists focus on solutions both visually joyous and functional,” says Riley Annen, interior designer and owner of Companies That Buy Houses.

Riley Annen, a white woman with brown hair and green eyes smiling
Riley Annen

Riley Annen is an interior designer, real estate agent, and founder of Companies That Buy Houses. She has more than 10 years experience finding houses with great potential and making them look gorgeous.

She suggests opting for multifunctional furniture such as small entryway benches and storage ottomans, as well as decorative baskets for hats and scarves.

By stowing everything away, you can keep all the items you need in your small entryway and close at hand, but hide them in plain sight.

A wooden storage bench with drawers, shelves, and a white seatRustic style
HOMCOM Wooden Storage Bench

Size (in.): H19 x W27.25 x D13.5
Made from: Wood
Price: $92.99

A circular white stool with gold legsMultipurpose
Lue Bona Faux Leather Vanity Stool

Size (in.): H19.01 x W13 x D13
Made from: Metal, faux leather
Price: $44.99

A rectangular gray storage ottomanHighly rated
Winston Porter Foronda Storage Ottoman

Size (in.): H15 x W30 x D15
Made from: Linen
Price: $55.99 

3. Bare floors

An entryway with a black console table, a wooden door, and a wooden floor with a white and brown checkered entryway rug

(Image credit: Ruggable)

This point may surprise you. Minimalism may be about less is more, but it’s also about choosing a few impactful pieces.

“Despite limited floor space, incorporating a stylish floor mat or an elegant runner can add valuable character to your entryway,” says Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance.

A picture of Mohammad Ahmed in a brown suit
Mohammad Ahmed

Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and home expert. He did his bachelors degree in interior design at the University of Minnesota in 2013 and since then has worked as an interior designer in various companies, designing functional and beautiful spaces for clients.

If you live in a rental and can’t change up your flooring, placing down a chic small entryway rug in a simple shade like cream, beige, or brown, will instantly make your small space look luxe.

A brown and cream checked rugMachine washable
Jaque Checkered Classic Rug

Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Polyester
Price: From $89

A white oval entryway rugReversible
Better Homes & Gardens Oval Accent Rug

Size (in.): W30 x L44
Made from: Chenille
Price: $24.98

A light brown entryway rug with a white wavy patternWavy
Safavieh Erika Tufted Accent Rug

Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Wool
Price: $33.99

4. Excessive wall decor

A wall art print with black writing on a beige wall above a white console with a book and a branch in a vase on it

(Image credit: Desenio)

We love using wall decor to add personality to our walls, but covering whole walls with prints is a no-go for minimalists. Riley explains, “Minimalists are great at finding the sweet spot between empty and overcrowded.

“Think statement pieces or practical storage solutions, as these will blend seamlessly into the design.”

When reassessing the wall decor in your entryway, take a step back and see if your eyes have too much to look at. If it’s too busy for you to focus easily on, you probably need to take down a few frames.

A wall art print with a wavy print and black writing that says Esthetique De L'ArtScandi style
Esthetique De L'Art Poster

Size (in.): H12 x W8
Made from: Paper
Price: $8.97

A rectangular mirror with a wooden shelf and hooksExtra storage
Umbra Estique Organizer and Mirror

Size (in.): ‎H16 x W18 x L4
Made from: Wood, metal
Price: $75

A light gray wall art with lines and a circleModern
White Arches No.2 Wall Art Poster

Size (in.): H12 x W8
Made from: Paper
Price: $4.48

5. Bulky furniture

A white console table with a plant and vase on it next to a white wall, on top of wooden flooring with a red rug on it

(Image credit: West Elm)

For those who find themselves constantly moving the same piece of furniture around, it might be time to swap it out for a slimline console table or a vertical shoe rack.

“Big, heavy furniture? Not in our minimalist haven — I'd recommend opting for sleek, versatile pieces,” Riley explains. "It's all about making the most of every inch without sacrificing the clean, minimalist vibe.”

Our top tip is measuring the space before shopping for furniture, so you don't end up falling in love with a piece and get heartbroken trying to fit it in.

A white console table with two tiersFarmhouse
Red Barrel Studio Console Table

Size (in.): H31.5 x W39.4 x D11.8
Made from: Wood
Price: $82.99

36 cubby shoe storage shelf from WalmartEasy assembly
Prepac Space-Saving 36 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet

Size (in.): H72.5 x W23.5 x D13
Made from: Wood
Price: $160.19

A marble console table with gold legs and rattan pot with flowers cascading out on topLuxe
Wrought Studios Bromford Console Table

Size (in.): H31.89 x W36.02 x D10
Made from: Wood
Price: $53.99

FAQs

How do I make my small entryway minimalist?

You can make your small entryway minimalist by tidying up any items taking up space, swapping bulky furniture for slimline furniture, and not overcrowding your walls with decor.

What's the one thing minimalists never have in a small entryway?

The one thing minimalists never have in a small entryway is clutter. Instead, they hide shoes, bags, and scarves in cute storage baskets and boxes.

By keeping these things in mind when styling your hallway, you're sure to end up with a space both fresh and fabulous. 

Want to make your entryway look even more elegant? It's easy to make your small entryway look expensive, even on a budget.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

Latest

SPONSORS