6 small entryway floor ideas for fab first impressions

Turn floors flawless with small entryway floor ideas from our talented interior designers.

Whether you're renting or renovating your home, we have inspiration underfoot for every taste and circumstance. From ceramics, bold patterns, or rugs that float your boat, at least one of our expert small entryway floor ideas will grab you.

Carefully thought-out flooring is one of the most effective small entryway ideas, helping pull together the other elements you’ve curated to reflect your tastes in this little space. Our six expert-approved floor design ideas await.

Small entryway floor ideas

If you've been decorating your small entryway and feeling as if something is missing, give the floor a revival with our expert tips and stylish buys.

1. Choose natural or durable materials

For those who own their home or have easy-going landlords, pick natural stone like slate or travertine, or hardwood for a touch of earthy elegance.

Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance says, “You can choose ceramic or porcelain too, with bonus points if they have texture for extra grip for safety.”

Opting for natural and durable materials for your small entryway flooring idea will help it withstand the test of time. “This is your high-traffic zone, so pick materials able to handle muddy boots, dripping umbrellas, and the occasional rogue soccer ball,” says Mohammad.

2. Play with patterned tiles

Make a dramatic statement in your entryway by bringing in bold patterns on your tiles.

Mohammad says, “Geometric designs, Moroccan mosaic vibes, or even a subtle herringbone can add personality and break up the monotony of a plain floor.”

Just remember, scale is key. Opt for smaller patterns in tight spaces to avoid overwhelming the eye.

3. Throw down a runner rug

If you’re renting and are stuck with the same flooring, you can still cover it up with this clever small entryway floor idea.

“I like using floor runners in bright colors or bold patterns to add character and personality to the space,” says Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture.

He continues, “These small entryway rugs can also help create a visual flow from the entryway to the rest of your home.”

Not only this, but the elongated length can also make your entryway appear bigger. Bonus.

4. Pick a well-fitting rug

While using a rug will elevate your small entryway floor, choosing a rug too big in proportion can overwhelm the space. Raf says, “If you have a small entryway, avoid using overly large rugs or ones too small for the space, as this can make it look cramped or disproportionate.”

Instead, he says it’s important to go for a rug just the right size to fit your entryway, as well as one to complement the overall design of your home.

Unsure of the size of your entryway? Find out what it is with a measuring tape (we like this Amazon Basics tape measure), jot down the measurements, and have these in hand when shopping.

5. Go for marble textures

Your home might not be a hotel, but you can give it a five-star entrance with this small entryway floor texture. “Marble designs add luxury and sophistication to make a memorable first impression,” says Keely Smith, lead interior designer at JD Elite Interiors.

She continues, “As high-traffic areas, they also stand up well to wear and tear over time.”

Best of all, Keely says this pattern is highly versatile and can accommodate any design style, from traditional to modern. “I love pairing marble with tiles or layered rugs for a curated, personalized look,” she adds.

If you haven’t got a budget for actual marble — we aren’t living in luxe resorts, either — you can use peel-and-stick tiles for a similar visual effect. This will still make your small entryway look expensive.

6. Keep it simple

Small spaces love light, so ditch the dark, dingy floors and opt for something brighter.

Mohammad explains, “Light gray, warm beige, or even a cheerful white can make your small entryway feel instantly bigger and more welcoming.” No wonder as these hues are the best shades for making a small entryway appear lighter.

If you do crave color, add it with a patterned rug or a pop of artwork on the wall, keeping the floor base airy.

As well as looking at style, it's also important to find materials you can clean easily, as this is the area in the house you'll have your shoes on the most. Having a couple of cleaning supplies in your small hallway will help maintain a clean, fresh entrance.