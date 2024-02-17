10 luxe small bedroom ideas that are bougie and beautiful

If you want to give your space the five-star treatment, luxe small bedroom ideas may be for you. Just a few of these will elevate your space, and they don't need to cost a lot, either.

Our interior designers have a few tricks up their sleeves to add refinement on a budget. Sumptuous textures and strong attention to detail are just a couple of their 10 terrific go-tos.

We all want small bedroom ideas we can show off, and going for luxe is one of our favorite ways to add sparkle power.

Luxe small bedroom ideas worth loving

We love finding out how to make small spaces look luxe, and giving your bedroom this treatment will transform it from blah to bougie.

We've also found gorgeous shoppable picks within the ideas to help you get started.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Use a climbing wall covering

(Image credit: Jennifer Muirhead Interiors / Raquel Langworthy)

Wallpaper is a wonderful way to add depth to your bedroom, and you can even use it to create the appearance of more space.

“I love using a ‘climbing’ patterned wallcovering in smaller bedrooms,” says Jennifer Muirhead, interior designer and founder of Jennifer Muirhead Design.

Jennifer Muirhead Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Jennifer Muirhead Design Jennifer Muirhead is an interior designer and founder of Jennifer Muirhead Design. She loves forming rooms that are functional yet serene, as well as ones rich in luxe finishes.

“It gives the illusion of greater ceiling height and the visual interest distracts from the limited square footage,” she adds.

You can do these natural prints, such as this Rifle Paper Co Willowberry Wallpaper on Wayfair, which is one of the best peel-and-stick wallpapers suitable for renters.

2. Pay attention to space behind the bed

(Image credit: Laura Stein Interiors / David Bagosy)

The bed is the place the eye is drawn to the most in a bedroom, so it’s a good idea to give it as much impact as possible.

“It’s okay to put the bed in front of a window if this is the best option for the room layout,” says Laura Stein, interior designer and founder of Laura Stein Interiors.

Laura Stein Social Links Navigation Interior designer at Laura Stein Interiors Interior designer Laura Stein specializes in luxury homes for clients seeking the warmth and personality of their very own bespoke sanctuary. She loves using luxe styling to achieve this.

She also suggests creating a beautiful backdrop behind the headboard with gorgeous drapery.

Laura recommends adding blackout lining to this (these Deconovo Blackout Curtains on Amazon would be perfect), so you can sleep soundly without being disrupted by light.

3. Make sure lamps are proportional

(Image credit: Ruma)

It can be tempting to go bigger with furniture and decor, but playing into your smaller room’s proportions will make the finish look more polished and intentional.

Laura says, “You’ll likely have to keep the night tables small, so make sure the lamps on top of them are proportional and don’t overwhelm the surface.”

Be sure to look at the height of any lamps before purchasing — for example, this pretty Simple Designs Lamp from Walmart is just 9.45 inches tall.

4. Choose a custom-built bed

(Image credit: James Yarosh Associates / Patricia Burke)

Nothing says luxe more than having a bed actually made for you. Not even hotels can provide this.

“In this room I designed, the bed was custom-made to match the color of the walls and accented by appropriately scaled antiques,” says James Yarosh, interior designer, artist, and founder of James Yarosh Associates.

James Yarosh Social Links Navigation Interior designer, artist, and founder of James Yarosh Associates James Yarosh is the founder of James Yarosh Associates, which is a fine art gallery and interior design service for art collectors. He has an eye for refined, luxe designs thanks to catering for his high-end clientele.

For those on a budget, you could even have a go at DIY-ing your own bed, measuring up the materials, and building it yourself. Just make sure to choose sturdy materials so you don’t end up with any accidents.

5. Find narrow yet deep nightstands

(Image credit: KOKET)

Save yourself from going bump in the night by choosing an easy to assemble nightstand appropriately sized for your compact space.

“In smaller bedrooms, I like to use narrow yet deep nightstands in order to maximize mattress and bedframe size,” says Jennifer.

She adds, “Also, nightstands with two or more drawers are the best way to go, as you'll need as much storage space as possible.”

Every inch of space counts, so we love this smart tip for making your nightstand work properly as a small bedroom storage solution.

6. Add comfort beyond the bed

(Image credit: Gaia G Interiors / Michael Hunter Photography)

Of course, diving onto the bed and wrapping yourself in the best bedding is a dreamy part of the bedroom. For extra comfort, you need to get creative beyond this zone, though.

“In this luxurious bedroom, we carved out a corner to give our bookworm client her desired reading spot,” says Gaia Guidi Filippi, principal designer and owner of Gaia G Interiors.

Gaia Guidi Filippi Social Links Navigation Principal designer at Gaia G Interiors Gaia Guidi Filippi is the principal designer of Dallas-based Gaia G Interiors. She loves to unearth innovative luxe products and discover unique treasures and textiles to distinguish her clients’ homes.

She continues, “We did this with a buttery soft performance velvet upholstered chair and ottoman and then embellished the cozy perch with an elegant tape trim at the bottom.”

We’re in love with this room and have our eyes firmly set on this Mercer41 Berton Velvet Armchair on Wayfair to help us copy the look.

7. Opt for lighter curtains

(Image credit: Covet House)

Letting as much light into your luxe space as possible will help you brighten your small bedroom, which will in turn make your small bedroom appear bigger.

“In one room we decorated, we added a soft panel on the window to give an airy feel to the room, while we added drapery to another window for privacy,” explains James.

This doesn’t need to be an expensive addition, either — these Wayfair Basic curtains start at just $7.48 and have over 6,900 five-star reviews.

8. Decorate with sumptuous textures

(Image credit: Emily LaMarque Design Studio / Douglas Hill Photography)

Just because a bedroom is small in size doesn't mean it has to feel boring or unimportant.

“Bring in a variety of sumptuous textures to your small space like shimmery grasscloth wallcovering, soft velvet fabrics, a plush rug, and elegant small bedroom lighting to create a bedroom that feels luxe and special,” says Emily LaMarque, interior designer and founder of Emily LaMarque Design Studio.

Emily LaMarque Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Emily LaMarque Design Studio Whether the project is a blank canvas or a complete restoration, Emily brings to the table over 15 years of experience and a meticulous eye for detail to deliver spaces rich with style, luxe finishes, and individuality.

Heading to a store and feeling fabrics before buying them is one of our favorite ways to find ones with fabulous textures.

9. Pick metallic accents

(Image credit: Audenza)

For a quick touch of luxe, metallic decor pieces and finishes will always add extra sparkle.

Gaia explains, “Different metal accents, deep colors, and decadent textures are going to bring your luxe design to life. Think about getting lamps with brass bases, or installing brass fixtures around the room.”

You could always learn how to upcycle furniture with a vintage look and replace handles with chic, metallic ones like these Goldenwarm brushed cabinet pulls on Amazon.

10. Find dramatic drapes

(Image credit: Prestigious Textiles)

As well as going for lighter curtains, you can also go for dramatic drapes in bright shades, if you’re looking for chic colorful small bedroom ideas.

Gaia says, “In one bedroom we enveloped the room with stunning wool-blend draperies.”

“The trick is to invest in fuller drapes with more folds for maximum luxe effect — and embellish these with laser-cut trim for yet another layer of refinement.”

Go for a rich jewel tone for even more impact, as this is one of the best small space color trends to add depth to a space. These Pony Dance Velvet Curtains on Amazon would zhuzh up any room beautifully.

Whether you go big or small on the levels of luxe, giving your bedroom the chic treatment is always a stylish move.

Now you’ve made your bedroom bougie, you might also want to find out how to make a small bathroom look more luxe, to complete the hotel-style experience.