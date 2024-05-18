The top kitchen color trends of 2024 that interior designers are seeing everywhere — 7 lush hues to try

Bringing kitchen color trends into your cooking space is a great way to ensure your place sizzles with personality.

We've asked interior designers what colors are making a persistent splash this year, as well as shades they've seen creeping into their clients' wish lists. Glimmering golds, moody blues, and gorgeous greens are some of their top picks.

If you're searching for kitchen color ideas and want to add bags of style, having a look at what's in can help you work out what to add to your home.

The best kitchen color trends to try in 2024

When following paint color trends for the year, finding shades that match each room will help you tailor them to your home exactly.

Our designers have recommended a whole spectrum of different shades, which we've shopped matching paint samples and decor for throughout.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Moody blues

(Image credit: Danetti)

Moody hues are one of the biggest interior design trends for the year, thanks to their ability to make any home feel sleek and sophisticated.

“Dark blues, as well as charcoal grays, are making a bold statement in kitchen color schemes this year,” explains Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“These deep hues add drama and sophistication to cabinetry and accent walls, providing a striking contrast against lighter elements like countertops and backsplashes,” she says.

To make these really pop, Nina advises incorporating metallic accents like brass or gold (the Goldenwarm Cabinet Pulls from Walmart are made with premium-grade steel and won't fade easily) to elevate the glam feel.

Ergonomic backrest Jonpony Swivel Bar Stools Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H71 x W14.32 x L22.04

Made from: Velvet, foam

Price: $279.99 Turn your kitchen into the most glamorous place on the block to be with these art deco style bar chairs. They have 360 degrees swivel function and height adjustment, so you and your guests can get properly comfortable. The blue is perfect for the moody blue color trend, but the dark green and gray also have my heart.

2. Earthy tones

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Even if your kitchen is elsewhere, you can make it feel like a Mediterranean oasis by bringing in rich earthy tones.

“Colors such as terracotta bring a natural, organic feel to the kitchen, aligning with the growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly design,” explains Ana Coddington, lead interior designer at Archival Designs.

These pair beautifully with wooden elements and natural stone surfaces (the brick effect MSI Natural Stone Ledger Panel Wall Tile from Wayfair is waterproof and Greenguard certified), which will also enhance the overall warmth and texture of the space.

Graceful Clementine Rose 1219 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Rectangular

Made from: Paper

Price: From $2 A softer take on the traditional terracotta, this earthy shade will still allow plenty of light to reflect around your space. If you want to achieve a color wash effect as pictured above, I recommend diluting your paint with water and using a sponge to dab it onto your walls.

3. Deep greens

(Image credit: Walls and Floors)

Using green kitchen ideas will help create a sense of serenity — ideal if you want to create a calm and inviting place to cook.

“Green continues to be one of the top kitchen color trends in 2024, with a focus on deeper, earthy tones,” says Nina. “Look out for rich forest greens, mossy hues, and olive shades gracing cabinetry, backsplashes, and accent walls.”

If you don’t want to revamp your whole kitchen, adding in indoor plants or herbs (the Window Garden Herbs Kit from Walmart comes with sustainable bamboo markers and easy instructions) is one of the simplest ways to include this color.

Atmospheric Lafayette Green HC-135 Paint Sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Shape: Rectangular

Made from: Paper

Price: From $2 This stately color is rich and utterly sumptuous, but still reflects light beautifully. Pair it up with creams or terracotta to add an earthy contrast or simply go for a crisp all-white shade alongside it to add all the drama.

4. Metallic shades

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

You can make your kitchen look luxe by bringing in shimmery shades that are glittery and gorgeous.

“In 2024, the inclusion of brass and gold elements in kitchen aesthetics has emerged as particularly stylish inclusions,” says Andrea Schumacher, interior designer and founder of Andrea Schumacher Interiors.

“These metallic accents not only add a sense of opulence but also contribute to a warmer, more inviting atmosphere,” she adds.

You can bring these in through hardware elements, lighting, or through wallpaper. I have my eye on the adorable Bumble Bee Wallpaper from Farrow & Ball which comes in 30 different colors and has a silky finish.

Vintage effect Hudson Valley Lighting Anniebee Pendant Shop at Saks Size (in.): H9 x D10.5

Made from: Steel, glass

Price: $390 Whether you use this as kitchen island lighting or dining room lighting, this is sure to make a statement. It includes mounting hardware, so you can put it up without any problems. Maintenance is easy — simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth to keep it sparkling.

5. Warm neutrals

(Image credit: Ruggable)

For those looking for a timeless shade that’s still a kitchen color trend, you’ll be thrilled to hear that warm neutrals are now in.

“Beige, taupe, and soft greys are making a notable comeback,” says Ana. “These colors are perfect for walls and countertops, offering a versatile backdrop that complements a wide range of kitchen styles and accessories.”

She adds that the popularity of these tones is driven by their ability to create a welcoming environment — something more and more people are seeking in home design nowadays.

To enhance the soft look, you can always add these in through textured pieces like rugs. For example, the Laine Ivory & Natural Rug from Ruggable pictured above is washable and comes in three different shapes.

Easy to move around White 06 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 While this is a white color, it has pink undertones that give it real warm, transforming it into the perfect kitchen warm neutral. If you have a narrow kitchens that doesn't get much light, I recommend moving the sample around during the day to make sure it will definitely brighten up your small kitchen in all areas before grabbing a full tin.

6. Bold yellows and oranges

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

One key decor style that has made a comeback is dopamine decor, which has also made its way into kitchen color trends.

“Expect to see playful pops of color such as bold yellows and energetic oranges, and lively blues infused into kitchen islands, appliances, or decorative elements.”

These vibrant accents will inject brilliant personality and energy into the space, creating a dynamic space where you'll feel inspired to cook.

I’m in love with the yellow shade above, and think Benjamin Moore’s Buttercup with its yellow gold hues is a close match. Use it sparingly and let it speak for itself.

Five-year warranty Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select in Yellow Pepper $349 at Amazon $359 at Newegg $359 at Verishop Size (in.): H14 x W12.75 x D6.5

Made from: Glass, copper, metal

Price: $359 Your coffee maker is probably the place you beeline to first thing, so it makes sense to make it a focal point. This makes 1.25 liters of Joe at a time and keeps it warm throughout the day, making top ups a breeze. When we reviewed the Technivorm Moccamaster, we were fans of how good it made coffee taste with its useful temperature-control. Real Homes rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

7. Two-tone color schemes

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

While some designers are currently reaching for softer shades, others are going all-out with colorful kitchen ideas.

“For paint, I’ve seen many designers experimenting with two-tone kitchen color schemes, such as painting upper cabinets in a lighter shade and lower cabinets in a darker, contrasting color,” Ana explains.

This kitchen color trend approach not only adds visual interest but also helps in defining different areas of the kitchen.

Ana suggests choosing paint with matte finishes (Benjamin Moore's Bath & Spa Paint is designed for high-humidity environments), as these will enhance the depth of the shades, while also being practical and easy to maintain.

Incorporating these kitchen color trends will not only make your kitchen feel contemporary and timeless but will help you create a personal space.

“Staying updated on these trends ensures that your kitchen remains a central, vibrant part of your home,” Ana finishes by saying.

Once you’ve brushed up on these, you might also find living room trends useful next, as this is another area guests will see.