Anne Hathaway’s kitchen is “warm and modern” — her style captures so many of 2024's design trends

I've added Anne Hathaway's kitchen to my long list of things she's done that are effortlessly cool. It's warm, inviting, and so on-trend.

I spotted the The Devil Wears Prada star's kitchen on Instagram and couldn't help but be dazzled by the rustic wood, the mint green cupboards, and the copper decor. I spoke to design pros to find out why they work so well and how to get the look in your home.

If you're looking for ways to bring this year's interior design trends into your home, Anne's place is a fine example of how to bring them in cleverly.

Anne Hathaway's kitchen is wonderfully warm

Studio Shamshiri shared this gorgeous picture on Instagram of the kitchen it designed for Anne Hathaway. It’s so beautiful and is basically my dream kitchen.

“This stylishly rustic modern space captivates with its thoughtful design and serene ambiance, making it a perfect reflection of Anne’s elegant taste,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

“Every element, from the choice of materials to the smallest decor details, has been meticulously curated to create a harmonious and inviting environment,” she continues.

The foundation of Anne’s kitchen is its beautiful walls and flooring, which are inspiring wooden kitchen ideas.

“This continuity of material enhances the room's spaciousness and adds rustic charm,” Nina explains.

Along with this, the light mint green kitchen cabinets and shelves are chic without being too sugary-sweet. “This delicate hue adds a refreshing pop of color while maintaining a soothing, nature-inspired palette,” Nina adds.

These are also complemented beautifully by the eclectic plates and copper pans decorated on the shelves and walls.

Nina says, “Every detail, from the choice of materials to the arrangement of decor, has been carefully considered.”

How to recreate the look

The attention to detail in Anne Hathaway’s kitchen is key to its appeal, from the use of color right up to the thoughtful decorations.

“My eyes were immediately drawn to the quirky plates and pans, which you could find your own versions of in secondhand furniture stores,” explains Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes.

“This will add a touch of vintage elegance that will contrast beautifully with modern appliances, matching the way Anne’s decor pairs with her standout oven,” she adds.

Can’t find plates you like in these? I love the Old Havana Plates from Anthropologie, which are a similar mint green to Anne’s kitchen cabinet colors and are handmade in Portugal.

You can also add two-tone kitchen contrast to your kitchen by changing up your counters with different shades.

“A black countertop with subtle white veining provides a sleek, sophisticated surface, while a darker wood countertop on the island introduces warmth,” Nina says.

If you aren’t sure how to do this in your own home, finding out how our editor Punteha van Terheyden found wrapping vs. painting countertops could come in useful.

As well as this, keeping in mind kitchen lighting ideas will help you create a breezy and open space like Anne’s.

“Lighting plays a crucial role in bringing Anne’s kitchen to life,” Nina explains. “Apart from the natural light pouring in through the windows, small, striking metal pendant lights hang gracefully.”

“These pendant lights, along with strategically placed directed light sources on the ceiling, ensure the kitchen is well-lit and visually appealing,” she adds.

I like the idea of choosing LED lights, such as the Beams Lumen Ceiling Lights from Amazon that are weatherproof and have motion sensors.

Shop our Anne Hathaway kitchen edit

If you want to try Anne Hathaway's kitchen style in your space, I've curated highly-rated renter-friendly picks from trusted retailers to help you do just that.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Juice grooves WhizMax Large Wood Cutting Board Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H15 x W20

Made from: Acacia wood

Price: $36.99 If, like me, you can't add wooden countertops to your kitchen due to renting, chopping boards are a brilliant way to add natural texture without having to renovate. This one will work well for slicing up food thanks to its large surface and reversible design. I also think it would be fab for creating a cheeseboard on or serving nibbles, due to its distinctive color and grain patterns. Non-stick Gotham Steel Hammered Pan Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W10 x L18

Made from: Copper

Price: $38.75 I've seen copper pans in so many homes this year, and Anne Hathaway's kitchen has convinced me to get one. This pan is almost too beautiful to use, but the fact it's a breeze to clean copper when you know how means you can quickly display it again after using. It comes in a smaller size option, where you can choose whether to get it with a lid or not (I recommend getting one just in case!). Easy to clean DmofwHi Gooseneck Electric Kettle Shop at Amazon Capacity: 1L

Finish: Stainless steel

Price: $42.99 I've been on the lookout for the best kettles, as my one is on its last legs. This gorgeous and glam one has found its way into my basket, as it has a huge capacity and takes just five minutes to boil. I've chosen this shade to match Anne's kitchen colors, but it does come in just copper and black, too.

Anne Hathaway’s kitchen has proven to me that this room can easily be made elegant with clever decorating techniques.

“In Anne’s kitchen, every warm and modern element carries your eye to the next, creating a visual journey that is as captivating as it is soothing,” Nina finishes by saying.

