9 small entryway rugs that are soft and stylish

If you’re looking for an inviting finishing touch, a small entryway rug could work well for you. They are a great way to add coziness to your space, and at the same time offer a practical way to prevent dirt from making its way into your living area.

I have the tiniest entryway ever, which barely has room for a shoe rack. That means I have to rely on my rug to bring the impact, so I feel at home when I walk through the door and so that my guests are instantly wowed, too. That being said, my current rug is a little blah, so I’ve been on the hunt for a brand-new one.

In the same position, or thinking that a rug is a great small entryway idea? I have rounded up a range of them that will fit in your small space and are affordable, too. From bright colors to luxe picks, I’ve got you covered.

These small entryway rugs are so stunning

From fluffy ones to jute ones, I've picked out plenty of great rugs that will work well in any small entryway.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

FAQs

What size rug is best in a small entryway? The best size rug for a small entryway is around 24 inches wide x 36 inches long. You can go slightly smaller or larger than this, depending on the size of your own entryway. Before you purchase a rug for this area, be sure to measure and measure again.

What type of rug is best for an entryway? The best kind of rug for an entryway is one that can be cleaned easily, as this is an area of the home that sees a large amount of traffic and dirt. Look for rugs made from materials such as chenille, polyester, and jute, and be sure to check the rug’s washing instructions before buying.

Your entryway will look so much cozier once you’ve laid down a rug. If you’re redesigning the whole area, you might also want to think about small hallway storage ideas, so you can keep all your shoes and coats out of the way.