9 small entryway rugs that are soft and stylish

Small Entryway Rugs: Quick Menu
1. Small entryway rugs
2. FAQs
If you’re looking for an inviting finishing touch, a small entryway rug could work well for you. They are a great way to add coziness to your space, and at the same time offer a practical way to prevent dirt from making its way into your living area.
I have the tiniest entryway ever, which barely has room for a shoe rack. That means I have to rely on my rug to bring the impact, so I feel at home when I walk through the door and so that my guests are instantly wowed, too. That being said, my current rug is a little blah, so I’ve been on the hunt for a brand-new one.
In the same position, or thinking that a rug is a great small entryway idea? I have rounded up a range of them that will fit in your small space and are affordable, too. From bright colors to luxe picks, I’ve got you covered.
These small entryway rugs are so stunning
From fluffy ones to jute ones, I've picked out plenty of great rugs that will work well in any small entryway.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Contemporary
Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Polyester
Price: From $89
Checkered patterns just never seem to go out of style, so if you want to grab a rug you won’t have to change with the seasons, this could be a great idea. There are three different color choices for this rug — stone, green, and black — which would all look great as modern home decor. If you’re putting this right by your door, be sure to go for the flatwoven cover.
Relaxed
Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Chenille
Price: $21.98
I cannot be-leaf how cute this is. With a leafy print and green and white color, this looks effortlessly beautiful and boho. The fabric will feel cool in summer and warm in winter, so you can take your shoes off and get comfy instantly. Match it up with indoor plants on your console table for an extra green finish.
Bright
Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Polyester
Price: From $119
I’m literally obsessed with everything The Home Edit does, and its Ruggable range is no exception. This would add vibrancy to any entryway, with a host of beautiful rainbow colors that the brand is known for. I know that this is a li’l bit of a splurge, but it is gorgeous and washable. That’s the dream rug combo, in my opinion.
Minimalist
Size (in.): W30 x L44
Made from: Chenille
Price: $24.98
If quiet luxury is your thing, this oval rug also might be your thing. It’s simple yet stylish, with a blue and gray braided pattern that gives it a pretty texture. It’s worth noting that this is spot clean only, so it’s probably not a great idea to have this right next to your door. Lay it on a darker floorboard or carpet for a chic contrast.
Flip it
Size (in.): W20 x L30
Made from: Jute
Price: $24.99
This entryway rug is woven with gorgeous oranges and yellows, that make it look really warm and welcoming. It is super Scandi but easy and breezy enough to work with other styles, too. I like the fact that it’s pet-friendly and that it’s reversible — aka, you can turn it over if your pup gets muddy paws on it.
So soft
Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Faux fur
Price: $18.99
I love having choices, and if you're the same, you're going to love this rug. There are 13 color options, so you can pick whichever one matches your entryway’s decor best. It’s made from faux fur, so it can be cleaned with a damp cloth, or even machine-washed on a gentle setting if necessary. As well as this it has over 2,000 five-star Amazon ratings, so it comes highly recommended.
Artsy
Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Polyester
Price: $23.99
You just can’t go wrong with a dreamy color palette like this one. The mixture of blue, beige, and gray tones are giving me all the coastal grandmother vibes. This does come in lots of different sizes, in case you have a slightly bigger entryway space or want to grab one for a different room.
Monochrome
Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Polyester
Price: $33.99
This rug is spill and stain-resistant, so despite having a white base color, you won’t have to worry too much about getting it messy. It’s also low pile, meaning you won't have to wade through voluminous strands of fabric if you do get something on it. There is a runner rug version of it as well, which is ideal if you only have a narrow space.
Wavy
Size (in.): W24 x L36
Made from: Wool
Price: $33.99
Let’s face it: There’s nothing more relaxing than sinking your toes into a soft rug after a long day out. This rug is made from 100% wool, so you'll get that feeling 10 times over. It also creates the illusion of length as the pattern stretches out, which is useful if you want your entryway to appear bigger.
FAQs
What size rug is best in a small entryway?
The best size rug for a small entryway is around 24 inches wide x 36 inches long. You can go slightly smaller or larger than this, depending on the size of your own entryway. Before you purchase a rug for this area, be sure to measure and measure again.
What type of rug is best for an entryway?
The best kind of rug for an entryway is one that can be cleaned easily, as this is an area of the home that sees a large amount of traffic and dirt. Look for rugs made from materials such as chenille, polyester, and jute, and be sure to check the rug’s washing instructions before buying.
Your entryway will look so much cozier once you’ve laid down a rug. If you’re redesigning the whole area, you might also want to think about small hallway storage ideas, so you can keep all your shoes and coats out of the way.