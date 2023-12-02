8 colorful small office ideas for a fun workspace

Spruce up your work day with some colorful small office ideas. If you're getting a little bored in your work-from-home space, a splash of vibrant color may be just what you need to inject some joy into your day.

When designing a small office space, you might be more inclined to keep a minimalistic color palette to open the space up. But, adding color to a small office can brighten the room and create a fun and inspirational work environment

Up ahead, we share plenty of small office ideas, plus expert insights on how to add color to your space for a bold interior design moment.

8 colorful small office ideas

“Bold color for a small space is almost always a good idea,” says Alex Bass, an interior designer, art curator, and founder of Salon 21. One way to add color to a small office is through the use of peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Bass recommends going with either printed wallpaper for a bold look (like this green and white trellis wallpaper from Amazon) or solid wallpaper with an interesting finish for something a little less busy (but still just as colorful).

Alex Bass Social Links Navigation Interior designer, art curator, and founder of Salon 21 Alex Bass is an interior designer, art curator, and founder of Salon 21, a NYC-based fine art and design studio that provides curated cultural experiences for the contemporary consumer.

1. Opt for a colorful wall calendar

(Image credit: The House That Lars Built)

If you don’t have a lot of space to work with but want to create an eye-catching color story, consider adding a colorful wall calendar to your office space. Adding small details is a pretty easy way to makeover a small office on a budget.

The Poketo Vertical Wall Calendar or the Once Upon a Tuesday Large Monthly Wall Planner are both great options for adding a splash of color and a functional piece of wall art to your wall.

Not only is a calendar a practical accessory, but you can get just about any design to add some style to your interior design.

2. Anchor your artwork with paint

(Image credit: Cup of Jo)

Wall art is a quick and easy way to add a splash of color to your space, as you can easily find lots of places to buy cheap wall art online.

To up the ante, you can spraypaint plain white frames (such as the IKEA RIBBA Frame ) and paint a mini mural in the same color to anchor the wall art with a monochrome look.

"Wall art is one of the quickest ways to add color to a space but adding some extra color with a painted frame is genius," says Emily Lambe, deputy editor of Real Homes. "You'll only need a tiny amount of paint to pull off this DIY so it's pretty budget-friendly too."

Emily Lambe Social Links Navigation Deputy Editor Emily Lambe is the deputy digital editor at Real Homes. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Rochester Institute of Technology and has been writing ever since. Emily writes about all things decor, fragrance, organization, and other home essentials.

3. Paint your shelves an accent color

(Image credit: Three Boys and a Pink Bath)

Shelves and built-in cabinets come in handy in small office spaces because they allow you to maximize your vertical space and keep your space organized. To get started you'll want to install floating shelves like these Latitude Run shelves available on Wayfair.

If you’re going for a more colorful office look, a fun way to add a splash of color is to paint the shelves or cabinets in an accent color. To recreate the look, try this warm pink color from Lick.

"Painting shelves is pretty easy to do and a great way to add color in an expected place," says Lambe.

4. Have fun with prints

(Image credit: Little Big Bell)

Art prints are a great way to add a personal touch and show off your personal style in an office space — and many of them are very colorful, too.

Whether you want to curate a gallery wall of vibrant prints or add a couple of pieces to a bookshelf, there are many ways to incorporate colorful art prints into your office space.

"The sky's the limit when it comes to wall decor in a colorful office," says Lucy Searle, content director of Real Homes. "Add as many colorful art prints as your wall allows. Try sticking to a specific color palette like pastels or jewel tones to make a more cohesive look."

Lucy Searle Social Links Navigation Content Director Lucy Searle has written about interiors, property, and gardens for over 30 years. Lucy is now Content Director across Homes & Gardens, Woman & Home, Real Homes, and Ideal Home. Lucy is a serial renovator and also owns rental properties in the UK and Europe, so brings first-hand knowledge to the subjects she oversees.

Bold print Kartika Paramita Abstract Floral Botanical Wall Art Print Shop at Etsy Price: $7 Etsy is one of the best places to buy prints, and this Kartika Paramita Abstract Floral Botanical Wall Art Print provides plenty of color to any office space. The digital download allows you to print the wall art in your preferred size and finish for a more customizable decor item.

5. Paint track shelving

(Image credit: Organized Mom)

Track shelving, like this shelving unit from Wayfair, comes in handy in an office space as it can be used as a bookshelf and some even feature a desk tabletop.

To add a colorful touch, consider painting the track shelving in alternating colors for a subtle yet effective look. It's a genius way to style shelves in an office space.

"I love this idea because it's so unexpected," says Lambe. "Painting these small brackets and connecting pieces is a fun but subtle way to add a pop of color."

6. Transform your gallery wall with colorful mats

(Image credit: Designer Trapped)

If you have a gallery wall in your office and are looking for a cheap and easy way to up the ante on color, swap out your plain white photo mats for mix-and-match colorful versions.

This colorful small office idea is ultra-versatile as you can choose one bright color, a small color scheme, or a whole rainbow of colors, depending on your style and needs.

To pull off this look, simply pick up some picture frames, like these budget-friendly matte black frames available on Amazon, add a colorful sheet of paper, then frame your favorite picture or piece of art.

7. Add muted jewel tones

(Image credit: Justina Blakeney)

For a colorful yet sophisticated feel, consider ditching bright colors for muted jewel tones. This color story works well with a variety of design styles, including bohemian, eclectic, modern, and even minimalist.

And, if you want to keep things a little more neutral, you can opt for just a few colors to keep things a little less busy. Adding some colors you personally love will help you feel motivated in a small office when those work days are running long.

"I love using jewel tones in an office because they look so sophisticated," says Searle. "They're a great way to add color without the room looking too immature."

Practical Poketo Forms Desk Organizer Set Shop at Poketo Price: $78 Desk organizers aren't usually the most colorful items in an office, but these pieces from Poketo are a great way to add some color to your space. The set comes with three powder-coated metal organizers in geometric shapes and a chic color story that feels sophisticated and elevated.

8. Add color to cubby storage

(Image credit: Oh Joy)

Upgrading your cubby storage with a splash of color not only elevates small space furniture but also adds an interesting accent detail to a colorful small office.

Paint the entire interior and exterior for a solid accent piece, or add just a little flair by painting the cubby interiors in alternating colors and filling them with notebooks, books, plants, and decor pieces.

"Painting the inside of a storage cubby adds some interest to an otherwise pretty mundane piece of furniture," says Lambe. "Make sure to be careful while you're painting and use painter's tape to ensure clean lines."

Versatile Brightroom 6 Cube Organizer Shop at Target Price: $75 The Brightroom Cube Organizer is an office must-have, and if you want to add a splash of color to your space, you can paint the shelving system or even add removable wallpaper to the interior for a fun pop of patterns.

FAQs

How do I make my office colorful? To add color to your office space with minimal effort, Bass recommends peel-and-stick wallpaper, which is easy to install and renter-friendly. In addition to wallpaper, you can incorporate colorful art prints or change out your white gallery mats for solid color versions. Painting your shelves and cabinets in an accent color can also help brighten up the space.

How can I brighten my small home office? “A great way to brighten a small home office is by using an overhead light as well as a desk light, and make sure those bulbs are warm, not cool,” says Bass. If you want to add some paint to your space, Bass says to opt for a high-gloss version so that light reflects, which “will make the space feel brighter, especially if you don’t have natural light in that area of your home.”

You might be inclined to go with a neutral small office but color can really make it pop. From accent pieces to vibrant color schemes, there are many different ways to add color to a small workspace.

You can paint your shelves and cabinets, add art prints or wallpaper, and even elevate your gallery wall with colorful mats to brighten up the room.