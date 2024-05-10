The new whistling SMEG tea kettle is an "exercise in retro-inspired decor" say designers and captures 2024's biggest kitchen trend

If you fancy a cup of tea with friends, the striking new SMEG tea kettle is the perfect conversation starter.

A playful throwback to the '50s, the new SMEG Stainless-Steel Whistling Tea Kettle not only makes a statement with its colorful, retro design, but offers quality for your boiling needs, says our experts.

For a fun pop of color and style on your stovetop, and a nod to this year's favorite small kitchen trend, SMEG is the way to go.

Spilling the tea: why the SMEG tea kettle is designer-approved

In late 2023, Pinterest Predicts envisioned kitschy kitchens, "kitschens" in the platform's terms, as the hot look of the 2024 season: bright pastels, retro silhouettes, and quirky-but-cute accents. The SMEG tea kettle fits right in with the aesthetic.

Designer Nina Lichtenstein considers the appliance to be "a delightful exercise in retro-inspired decor" that transcends popular styles, and even time. "The kettle adds a touch of vintage charm that effortlessly complements modern and traditional kitchen settings alike," she says.

Moreover, what's sure to become one of the best tea kettles on shelves doesn't solely rely on looks to get people talking.

"Beyond its eye-catching appearance, SMEG appliances are renowned for their quality craftsmanship, durability, and innovative features," Nina says.

What can you expect from this release? Aside from six gorgeous shades, the SMEG tea kettle comes with a ergonomic, cool-touch, anti-slip silicone handle and accessibility on all cooktops.

Six shades SMEG Stainless-Steel Whistling Tea Kettle Shop at Williams-Sonoma Price: $149.95

Capacity (qt.): 2 1/2 The latest vintage-inspired appliance from Italian-based SMEG, this whistling tea kettle provides a mid-century flair and comes in adorable shades — hello there, pastel blue! — while providing the quality of a stainless-steel product. The cool-touch, anti-slip handle is the perfect touch, quite literally. Manufacturer's instructions recommend using filtered water to avoid build-up, but even if you don't have a water filter, you can clean inside a kettle and remove scum with a water and vinegar solution.

Should you be interested in small kitchen upgrades, swapping out appliances could be a good place to start. With SMEG kitchen appliances, you'll be able to easily transform the look of your space.

"To showcase this iconic piece, pair it with other SMEG appliances or vintage-inspired kitchen accessories," Nina recommends. "Display it on a sleek countertop alongside colorful ceramic mugs or retro-inspired tea sets to create a charming focal point that evokes nostalgia and elegance."

Have a color palette in mind — perhaps one of the more creative colorful small kitchen ideas — and work from there.

As much as we appreciate SMEG's looks and reliable features, it can often be considered a splurge. We found similar tea kettles that mimic the style and provide quality without the hefty price tag.

Online exclusive Pinky Up Presley Kettle Shop at Target Price: Was $89.99 , now $52.99

Capacity (oz.): 70 This whistling kettle has a stainless-steel body, a heat-resistant handle, and six cute color options, including beautiful pastels that will add a playful tone to your stovetop. Six colors Chantal Vintage Tea Kettle Shop at The Home Depot Price: $64.95

Dimensions (in.): 9.5 x 9.5 x 7.5 Boiling up to 6.8 cups, the Chantal Vintage Tea Kettle is compatible on electric coil, electric smooth top, gas, and induction stovetops. Customer favorite Nostalgia CLWK17AQ Classic Retro Electric Water Kettle Shop at Walmart Price: $40.61

Dimensions (in.): 8.26 x 7.09 x 11.72 The brand name says it all when it comes to this tea kettle's style. The electric appliance is a 1500-watt kettle can quickly boil 1.7 liters of water in just minutes and comes with a 360° rotational base.

Not in the market for a tea kettle? The Real Homes SMEG blender review, SMEG espresso machine review, and SMEG SMF03 stand mixer review will provide insight on the brand's other beloved, retro appliances.