7 gorgeous L-shaped kitchen ideas that will turn your space into a "sophisticated and inviting focal point," according to designers

These lovely L-shaped kitchen ideas are sleek and stylish

L-shaped kitchen ideas are so chic. Here are three of these - a white countertop with pink tiles and wooden shelves above it, a pink kitchen with a gold splashback and teal blue kitchen island, and a light pink kitchen island with burgundy cabinets behind it
(Image credit: Yester Home / Naked Kitchens / Olive & Barr)
Jump to category:
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

You might be in need of L-shaped kitchen ideas if your space is weirdly laid out and you aren't sure what to do with it.

We've quizzed designers on what you can do to elevate this space so it looks beautiful and works brilliantly. From statement backsplashes to thoughtful task lighting, you can make it shine with the right elements.

When you're searching for kitchen ideas, keeping in mind the shape of your space when designing will ensure you end up with a space that works wonderfully.

Useful L-shaped kitchen ideas

Many small kitchen ideas involve taking into account L-shaped kitchens, so it's worth knowing these regardless of the size of your space.

Our experts have recommended useful products throughout, which we have sought out wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Open shelving

An L-shaped kitchen with wooden open shelves, pink tiles, a white counter with colorful books and wooden chopping boards on it, and a dark green cabinet to the right

(Image credit: Yester Home)

Emphasize the beauty of the shape of your kitchen by adding open shelves as kitchen storage ideas.

“Display decorative items, cookbooks, and kitchen essentials on floating shelves or wall-mounted racks,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She continues, “Open shelving adds visual interest and keeps frequently used items within easy reach, making the kitchen feel airy and organized.”

You could either build these yourself or grab ones pre-built, such as the Better Homes & Gardens Storage Organizer from Walmart.

Three white floating shelves with gold triangle bracketsQuick to install
Everly Quinn Legare Floating Shelf

Size (in.): H6.1 x D6.1
Made from: Metal, wood
Price: $24.99

Add a touch of luxe to your kitchen with these chic and contemporary shelves.

A white corner shelf with five tiers and books on itLightweight
Costway 5 Tier Corner Ladder Shelf Floor Stand

Size (in.): H69 x W16 inches x D16
Made from: MDF
Price: $64.99

This is a great shape for L-shaped kitchens, as it will fit snugly in any corner.

Two wooden floating shelves, one with a book and one with three plantsMultiple sizes available
Loon Peak Cerasella Piece Floating Shelf

Size (in.): H1.75 x W24 x D10
Made from: Wood
Price: $195.99 for two

These versatile shelves will fit into the style of any L-shaped kitchen.

2. Integrated appliances

A kitchen with a kitchen island with a white counter and a navy blue back panel, a glass vase with green stems, and white cabinets and a black integrated oven behind this

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture / Darren Chung)

Being smart with the shape of your L-shaped kitchen is a wise move, which is why we’re a fan of integrating appliances into the space for a streamlined finish.

Nina says, “Choose built-in refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens that blend seamlessly with the surrounding cabinetry, creating a cohesive and polished appearance.”

Concealing appliances will maintain those clean lines and enhance visual continuity throughout your cooking space. This is a win-win in our books.

3. Lighting

An L-shaped kitchen with a sage green kitchen island with a marble countertop, white cabinet and shelves with lighting behind it, and a white pendant light above it

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

Because of all the different corners and shadows created by the L-shape, it’s important to make sure it’s well-lit with kitchen lighting ideas.

“Placing the longer arm of the L near windows or under skylights can dramatically improve the ambiance and perceived space within your kitchen,” explains Bob Berriz, design expert and creative director of Berriz Design.

He continues, “We capitalized on this in a recent Arlington, VA remodel where natural light paired with light-reflective surfaces and under-cabinet and under-shelf LED lighting transformed a once cramped kitchen into a bright and inviting space.”

You can also add a pendant light above your L-shaped counter, to create a stylish focal point for your breakfast bar (the Leon Pendant from Banana Republic is a chic choice).

AmazonVersatile
Vyanlight Motion Sensor LED Lights

Size (in.): H0.6 x W7.4 x D1.2
Made from: Metal
Price: $24.99 for four

Amazon shoppers say these are super bright, so they'll illuminate your shelves beautifully.

A hanging pendant light with a bright gold base and a curved glass lampshade with a lit bulb in itHeight adjustable
Contract Grade Sculptural Pebble Pendant

Size (in.): H81.3 x W17.3 x D7.5
Made from: Glass, metal
Price: $169

Hang a few of these in your L-shaped kitchen corners to give it a glam glow-up.

Six circular LED lightsComes with a remote
Lightbiz LED Closet Lights

Size (in.): 0.87 x W3.34 x D3.34
Made from: Metal
Price: $39.99 for six

Dot these underneath your cabinets or islands. As a bonus, they're a breeze to recharge.

4. Corner cabinets

A white curved corner kitchen cabinet that's slightly ajar, with a silver built-in microwave next to it and a white countertop with pink and blue candles underneath it

(Image credit: Future PLC / Still Pictures)

Make the most of all the snug corner spaces in your L-shaped kitchen with clever small kitchen storage solutions

“Consider installing a corner pantry or utilizing corner cabinets with pull-out drawers,” Nina says.

She adds, “This will allow you to maximize storage capacity while minimizing wasted space, ensuring every inch of your kitchen is functional and organized.”

Either way, Nina recommends getting a Lazy Susan (the Mainstays Turntable from Walmart is popular with shoppers), as this will ensure you can reach all your spices and sauces easily.

5. Kitchen island

A kitchen with burgundy cabinets with open shelves with glasses and colorful mugs, wooden open shelves, and a light pink kitchen island in front with two curved wooden stools

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

One of the easiest ways to transform the functionality of your L-shaped kitchen is by adding kitchen island ideas.

Nina explains, “Install a standalone or extended countertop island to provide additional workspace, storage, and seating.”

“One effective approach is the integration of an L-shaped island instead of a traditional rectangular one,” adds Bob.

He continues, “This not only complements the main L-shaped layout but also enhances the flow and utility, providing a seamless transition from cooking to entertaining space.”

By bringing this in, the island can act as a central hub for food preparation, casual dining, and gatherings of friends and family.

A kitchen island with a dark brown wooden surface and white legs and shelves on the base155 lbs capacity
Wade Logan Cala Wooden Kitchen Island

Size (in.): H35.4 x W40.5 x D27.5
Made from: Wood
Price: $202.99

If you're struggling for storage in your L-shaped kitchen island, this will provide even more of it.

A white kitchen island with a microwave on top of it and cookware and dinnerware on its shelvesAmazon's choice
Soges 3-Tier Kitchen Stand

Size (in.): H32.7 x W35.4 x D15.7
Made from: Metal, wood
Price: $73

Keep your best small kitchen appliances all in one place with this spacious island.

A white kitchen utility cart with cabinets and drawers and a light wooden surface with wine bottles and glasses on topLockable casters
Costway Kitchen Trolley Island

Size (in.): H36.5 x W18.5 x L48.5 
Made from: Wood
Price: $209.99

We love the fact this has wheels, so you can move it wherever you need.

6. Statement backsplash

A kitchen with light pink walls with four wall art prints, a gold backsplash underneath it, teal cabinets with a white built-in sink, and a dark wooden kitchen island with a chopping board with tomatoes on it

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Elevate the style of your L-shaped kitchen with stunning kitchen backsplash ideas that will make your space sizzle.

Nina explains, “Choose bold patterns, textured tiles, or colorful designs to create a focal point against the clean lines of the L-shaped layout.”

She says, “A striking backsplash adds personality and visual interest, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your kitchen.”

If you want to make your small kitchen look luxurious, you can go for gold like above, such as with the Bclong Mosaic Splashback from Walmart.

7. Smart zoning

An L-shaped kitchen with a gray wooden dining nook with green throw pillows and a wooden table, silver countertops and cabinets, and a wooden floral accent panel

(Image credit: Simon Taylor Furniture / Darren Chung)

When you’re cooking up a storm in your kitchen, you don’t want to have to keep going back and forth between different areas. 

“By dividing the kitchen into specific ‘zones’ for prepping, cooking, and cleaning, you can enhance efficiency,” says Bob.

He continues, “We often recommend installing the sink at the pivot point of the L, with the stove and refrigerator placed on the adjoining arms, creating a practical work triangle that minimizes unnecessary movement.”

This can be a game-changer for your L-shaped kitchen, making prepping your favorite dishes so much easier.

With just a few design and layout tricks, you can turn your L-shaped kitchen into a place as smart as it is sleek. 

“Bring in these L-shaped kitchen ideas to transform your cooking space into a sophisticated and inviting focal point of your home,” Nina finishes by saying.

For those with a small L-shaped kitchen, narrow kitchen ideas might also come in useful for you.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

Latest

SPONSORS