7 gorgeous L-shaped kitchen ideas that will turn your space into a "sophisticated and inviting focal point," according to designers

You might be in need of L-shaped kitchen ideas if your space is weirdly laid out and you aren't sure what to do with it.

We've quizzed designers on what you can do to elevate this space so it looks beautiful and works brilliantly. From statement backsplashes to thoughtful task lighting, you can make it shine with the right elements.

When you're searching for kitchen ideas, keeping in mind the shape of your space when designing will ensure you end up with a space that works wonderfully.

Useful L-shaped kitchen ideas

Many small kitchen ideas involve taking into account L-shaped kitchens, so it's worth knowing these regardless of the size of your space.

1. Open shelving

Emphasize the beauty of the shape of your kitchen by adding open shelves as kitchen storage ideas.

“Display decorative items, cookbooks, and kitchen essentials on floating shelves or wall-mounted racks,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She continues, “Open shelving adds visual interest and keeps frequently used items within easy reach, making the kitchen feel airy and organized.”

You could either build these yourself or grab ones pre-built, such as the Better Homes & Gardens Storage Organizer from Walmart.

2. Integrated appliances

Being smart with the shape of your L-shaped kitchen is a wise move, which is why we’re a fan of integrating appliances into the space for a streamlined finish.

Nina says, “Choose built-in refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens that blend seamlessly with the surrounding cabinetry, creating a cohesive and polished appearance.”

Concealing appliances will maintain those clean lines and enhance visual continuity throughout your cooking space. This is a win-win in our books.

3. Lighting

Because of all the different corners and shadows created by the L-shape, it’s important to make sure it’s well-lit with kitchen lighting ideas.

“Placing the longer arm of the L near windows or under skylights can dramatically improve the ambiance and perceived space within your kitchen,” explains Bob Berriz, design expert and creative director of Berriz Design.

He continues, “We capitalized on this in a recent Arlington, VA remodel where natural light paired with light-reflective surfaces and under-cabinet and under-shelf LED lighting transformed a once cramped kitchen into a bright and inviting space.”

You can also add a pendant light above your L-shaped counter, to create a stylish focal point for your breakfast bar (the Leon Pendant from Banana Republic is a chic choice).

4. Corner cabinets

Make the most of all the snug corner spaces in your L-shaped kitchen with clever small kitchen storage solutions.

“Consider installing a corner pantry or utilizing corner cabinets with pull-out drawers,” Nina says.

She adds, “This will allow you to maximize storage capacity while minimizing wasted space, ensuring every inch of your kitchen is functional and organized.”

Either way, Nina recommends getting a Lazy Susan (the Mainstays Turntable from Walmart is popular with shoppers), as this will ensure you can reach all your spices and sauces easily.

5. Kitchen island

One of the easiest ways to transform the functionality of your L-shaped kitchen is by adding kitchen island ideas.

Nina explains, “Install a standalone or extended countertop island to provide additional workspace, storage, and seating.”

“One effective approach is the integration of an L-shaped island instead of a traditional rectangular one,” adds Bob.

He continues, “This not only complements the main L-shaped layout but also enhances the flow and utility, providing a seamless transition from cooking to entertaining space.”

By bringing this in, the island can act as a central hub for food preparation, casual dining, and gatherings of friends and family.

6. Statement backsplash

Elevate the style of your L-shaped kitchen with stunning kitchen backsplash ideas that will make your space sizzle.

Nina explains, “Choose bold patterns, textured tiles, or colorful designs to create a focal point against the clean lines of the L-shaped layout.”

She says, “A striking backsplash adds personality and visual interest, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your kitchen.”

If you want to make your small kitchen look luxurious, you can go for gold like above, such as with the Bclong Mosaic Splashback from Walmart.

7. Smart zoning

When you’re cooking up a storm in your kitchen, you don’t want to have to keep going back and forth between different areas.

“By dividing the kitchen into specific ‘zones’ for prepping, cooking, and cleaning, you can enhance efficiency,” says Bob.

He continues, “We often recommend installing the sink at the pivot point of the L, with the stove and refrigerator placed on the adjoining arms, creating a practical work triangle that minimizes unnecessary movement.”

This can be a game-changer for your L-shaped kitchen, making prepping your favorite dishes so much easier.

With just a few design and layout tricks, you can turn your L-shaped kitchen into a place as smart as it is sleek.

“Bring in these L-shaped kitchen ideas to transform your cooking space into a sophisticated and inviting focal point of your home,” Nina finishes by saying.

