What is the witchcore aesthetic I've been seeing all over my FYP?

With all of the fuss over 90s Halloween decor and upcycled ghost paintings on TikTok, I can’t be the only one already plotting their spooky season aesthetic (I’ve actually been thinking about this since July, but that’s beside the point). And, while I love a cottagecore moment as much as the next gal but there’s something about the witchcore trend that has me spellbound (see what I did there?).
Inspired by ancient rituals and female empowerment, the witchcore aesthetic is all about embracing a lifestyle of occult-inspired decor and practices such as Tarot card reading, potion-making, herbalism, and my personal favorite, collecting crystals.
Want to know how to be a witch year-round? Here’s what you need to know about the witchcore aesthetic.
What Is witchcore style?
The witchcore style is all about, well, witch stuff. I’m not talking about cutesy Halloween witch decor, tho. Think more along the lines of occult decor with a foresty gothic vibe and obvious items such as cauldrons as well as more subtle nuances like velvet textiles and moody paint colors.
The style mostly refers to a home decor preference, however, those with witchcore style also practice a more witchy lifestyle with a dedication to herbal practices and rituals such as tarot card reading — and this tends to show up in their autumn decor pieces as well.
Where did witchcore come from?
Like almost every home decore trend that ends in a “core,” the word “witchcore” stems from TikTok. However, this popular style trend existed long before the social media app came into our orbit. Witchcore is all about focusing on ancient practices, such as altar creation, sage burning, herbal remedies, and a more gothic, witch-inspired style. But it’s not just about the aesthetic — it’s about self-care, empowerment, and liberation through overturning outdated societal expectations and standards.
What is witchcore design style?
In terms of home decor, witchcore is all about adding pieces with a more gothic, witchcraft feel to your space. You can achieve this through more obvious witch knick knacks like Tarot cards, cauldrons, and candles, or you can go for a more subtle vibe with gothic-inspired prints such as black rose patterns and skulls. Witchcore home decor actually has a ton of possibilities and can easily be blended with other popular home decor trends such as cottagecore or coastal grandmother, too. Not sure where to start? Here are a few of our favorite witchy wonders to adorn your altar, bookshelf, and beyond.
Withcore home decor buys
Size (in.): W3.5 x L17
Made From: Terracotta
Price: $59
West Elm has one of the most sought-after Halloween collections so you’re going to want to snatch this adorbs terracotta skeleton up ASAP. The hanging skeleton decor comes in traditional orange terracotta as well as black and works well as a wall hanging, mantle decor, or even an altar adornment. Keep it as is, or add some faux moss and maybe a little black butterfly for forest witch vibes.
Size (in.): W20 x L10
Made From: Polyester
Price: $69.50
Every witch needs a trusty sidekick and this cute bat pillow makes the perfect companion. While it works as a Halloween decoration, it's subtle enough to leave out year-round. The snuggly material is perfect for getting cozy on the couch and tuning into Charmed or Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
Size (in.): W4 x L4
Made From: Resin, glitter, wire
Price: $36
Witches love a trinket and I am just completely obsessed with this cute bucket, which you can use to house incense cones, altar offerings, and other witchy objects. With its whimsical man-in-the-moon design, the bucket has a vintage feel that works all year long, not just during the trick-or-treat season.
Size (in.): W21 x L28
Made From: Cotton
Price: $24
Working on a potion and need to clean up your kitchen? This handy tea towel is equally practical as it is visually appealing. The cool design is full of black cats, candles, and everything a witch needs. It's 100% cotton and machine washable.
Size (in.): W18 x L24
Made From: Smooth gloss paper
Price: $18.75
Witches always need some dried herbs and flowers around for spells and potions. For that vintage-style look, look for apothecary-inspired wall art like this floral design. It looks like a page straight out of an old textbook or a witchy spellbook.
Size (in.): W4.45 x L5.1
Made From: Ceramic
Price: $19.99
What’s a witch without their cauldron? This mini ceramic cauldron is like the witch version of a trinket dish. However, you can also use it as a planter for succulents, candle holder, or altar offerings. It’s constructed from 100 percent ceramic, super durable, and is the perfect piece of decor for year-round witchy vibes.