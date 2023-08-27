So what exactly is the whimsigoth decor style?

With Spooky Szn creeping ever closer, now is the perfect time to fully embrace all things witch-inspired. Far more than just a Halloween fad, the “whimsigoth” style offers an airy and celestial take on gothic or grunge — and it’s quickly become quite the sensation on TikTok. Astrology and tarot girlies assemble — this trend was made for us!
A term coined by Evan Collins to describe the moody yet playful decor vibe of the ‘90s, the whimisgothic aesthetic lay dormant until the recent revival of retro and Y2K style. Essentially, it’s a mystical mix of the witchy side of cottagecore, kitschy and rustic grand millennial style, and the moody colors and motifs associated with a gothic or grunge aesthetic.
Despite proving popular in both fashion and interior design, whimsigoth is still undeniably a pretty difficult aesthetic to fully pin down. But don’t worry, witches! I’ve done a proper deep dive, and am here to give you all the deetz on how you can go about bringing this decor style into your abode.
Where did the whimsigoth aesthetic come from?
Whimsigoth is undeniably a mishmash of both ‘90s and Y2K culture. In terms of pop culture, Gothic-inspired pop and rock music were at peak popularity, Tim Burton introduced his quirky cinematic style to the world, and both Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Buffy The Vampire Slayer were taking over TV screens.
Mix all that kitschy and gothic energy with some Y2K staples like boho style, movies and books about fairytales and magic, and an obsession with all things astrology and crystals, and you’ve got yourself a whimsigoth aesthetic!
What are some key features of the whimsigoth design aesthetic?
I hate to break it to you, but this isn’t the kind of aesthetic you’re likely to completely ace in one online shopping session. To go full-on whimsigothic, it’ll take time to tick off every aspect of this beautiful blended style. But, for starters, you’ll want to stick to a color palette of deep purple, emerald green, and plush crimson, to really set the witchy vibes in motion.
Mixing dark wood furniture with plush textures like velvet is a great foundation for getting that gothic look. And be sure to also accessorize with lacey and gauzy fabrics — as well as vintage floral patterns — to bring it that slightly more kitschy take on cottagecore style.
After a little more inspo? Well, you’re in luck — because I’ve pulled together a selection of nine suitably celestial, ethereal, and gothic buys, that will fit right in with the whimsigoth aesthetic.
Price: $89
With its hand-drawn vine design, and saturated mauve coloring, this duvet set would look right at home in a whimsigothic bedroom. It’s part of a wider collection of matching throw pillows and sheer window panels — all of which feel like a suitably witchy and whimsical twist on the famous floral cottagecore style.
Price: $34
Embrace classic gothic style by playing about with ornate pieces — such as antique gold colored frames and mirrors. This elegant frame is a perfect example, and there’s something about it that just brings some much-needed drama! Plus, it comes in four different sizes and styles — including a super cute tri-fold one.
Price: $16.99
Incorporating greenery and elements of nature is a great way to bring about that light, airy, and ethereal vibe. And it doesn’t even have to be real! These twelve separate silk vine leaf strands will look lovely draped over a bed frame or hanging from the ceiling, and will definitely bring a sense of ethereal romanticism to your space.
Price: $39
Combining gothic tropes like rich textures and dark and moody color palettes, with more romantic elements such as vintage floral patterns, and delicate bow detailing, this mirror is the perfect balance of “whimsical” and “gothic.” There’s just something super unique and kitschy about it!
Price: $35.99
Layering up textures and keys is crucial — so be sure to accessorize your bed with a range of different throw pillows and blankets. With its bohemian patchwork pattern, and rich and vibrant color palette, this soft chenille throw will really add to the eclectic vibe of your bedroom. And it’s also super cozy to snuggle underneath!
Price: $69
Is it really a whimsigoth room if there isn’t any velvet? To be honest, I think that’s a firm no! Velvet curtain panels are a great way to bring the witchy energy, especially if you opt for a rich green, purple, or red hue. This olive window panel would work well as a curtain, but I also love the idea of buying two, and using them as drapes around a four-poster bed.
Price: $189
Bring the vintage vibes with this modern take on a traditional Persian-style rug. It comes in a few different sizes, thickness levels, and colors, but this one boasts a distress-textured palette of rich tones like sapphire blue, brown, and ruby red, and has been finished with a classic ornate border design.
Price: $10.99
Celestial elements are really important to incorporate in a whimsigoth space — so this gold moon phases garland would make a great addition. And to really play up the witchy vibes, you could always hang tarot wall tapestries, put your crystal collection on display, and stock up on the vintage apothecary jars.
Price: $68
When it comes to whimsigoth, you can never have too much velvet! This statement rectangular throw pillow comes in a regal violet color and has been embellished with the gloomy outlines of different fairytale-style trees — giving this opulent piece a subtly whimsical air.