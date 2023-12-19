7 things interior designers never have in small living rooms

Keeping in mind what things interior designers never have in small living rooms is useful when decorating your home. They’ve dressed all kinds of spaces, mastering what does and doesn’t work in rooms of every size and shape.

Things interior designers never have in small living rooms

These tips and tricks will all help you organize your small living room effectively. We have also picked out some of our favorite buys, for must-have items in your home.

1. Too many dark colors

While dark colors can make a small living room look cozy, too many of these can have the opposite effect. "For example, if your house color is gray, avoid adding additional shades, such as dark blue couches or green accent walls," says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director at Ever Wallpaper. Instead, complement these with warm neutrals like beiges, browns, and creams.

2. Oversized furniture

When you’re living in a small space, less is always more when it comes to decorating. "Oversized furniture can dominate the room and make it feel cramped," explains Guillamme Drew, designer, and founder of Or & Zon. Instead, be more intentional with what furniture you choose.

Allen suggests opting for multipurpose furniture such as storage ottomans or a sofa bed as an alternative to bulky furniture. "These will save space and serve a dual purpose," he adds.

3. Overbearing art pieces

We’re sure your home is a masterpiece — but this doesn’t mean you need to dress it like it’s the Louvre.

"One thing you'll rarely see in an interior designer's small living room is large, overbearing art pieces," says Stefan Bucur, interior designer and founder of Rhythm of the Home. "Oversized art can dominate a small space and throw off the room's balance."

As an alternative, Bucur says to choose smaller pieces of art and group them in a gallery wall arrangement to create a focal point without overwhelming the space.

4. Excessive decor

It can be easy to fill your home with all the candles and vases you own. Decor doesn’t always equal style, though.

"Clutter can make a small room feel even smaller," Drew tells us. "The approach should be towards selecting meaningful and versatile decorative pieces which best reflect your style, without adding too much noise to the room."

You could always take the Marie Kondo approach, and simply select the items which bring you the most joy.

5. Overbearing lighting

Many interior designers say never to rely on overhead lighting as the only light source in the room. "Solely relying on overhead lighting can create harsh shadows and doesn't allow for creative lighting moods," Bucur explains.

As an alternative, layer different types of lighting (ambient, task, and accent) to give the room depth and flexibility in setting different moods.

6. A lack of plants

Bringing the outside in is a clever way to bring vibrancy and color to your small living area.

"The absence of greenery can make a space feel sterile," says Bucur. 'Most interior designers incorporate indoor plants to add life to any space, regardless of size. "They also look for air-purifying plants, as these can improve the overall ambiance. If you aren’t the best at plant care, be sure to choose plants that don’t need much maintenance, such as snake plants."

7. Dark curtains

Dark, heavy, curtains tend to absorb light, which makes rooms feel smaller — something you don’t want when your room is already short of square footage. "I suggest choosing beautiful, light-favoring materials instead, such as cotton and linen," Drew says.

If you are living in a rental that has come with dark curtains, store them away and pop them back up when you leave.

What’s the top thing interior designers never have in a small living room? The top thing that interior designers never have in a small living room is dark colors, as these can make a room feel colder and smaller, which is the opposite of what you want in this space.

Why are small living rooms difficult for interior designers to decorate? Small living rooms are difficult for interior designers to decorate — especially when working with tight spaces. "There is often limited space, making it challenging to fit in everything the client desires," Allen explains.

It’s good to be as ruthless as possible when decorating your small living room. "Some items must be sacrificed in these cases to make the living room functional and aesthetically pleasing," Allen finishes by saying. Learning how to declutter a small space will benefit this area, as well as other rooms in the house.