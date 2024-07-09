Should kitchen counter colors match an island? Interior designers weigh in on whether to complement or contrast

If you're about to renovate, you might be wondering if matching your kitchen's perimeter counter color to that of your island's counter is a good idea — or whether going for a contrast is smarter, or more on trend.
The truth is, there's no definitive answer. I spoke with two interior designers who are experienced in renovating kitchens, and they both agree that while either can work, both will bring distinctly different results which will impact the overall look and feel of your space.
So, if you're looking for kitchen counter decor ideas for both areas of your kitchen right now, this is the essential information you need to know now.
Choosing contrasting counter colors
Whether or not your kitchen countertops should match your kitchen island ideas depends on your personal taste and what effect you want color to have in this space.
“Matching countertops and islands creates a uniform space, which some of my clients prefer,” says Nick Chatzigeorgakis, interior designer and founder of Intrabuild.
“However, contrasting colors add visual interest — for example, in one project we used white quartz counters and a wooden island, which created contrast and achieved a bright, rustic feel,” he adds.
The most important factor to consider is whether the counters and islands complement each other in style and tone.
“For different colors, choose shades in the same color family — for counters, consider granite, quartz, marble, or concrete, while for islands, popular options are wood, stone, and metal,” Nick suggests.
Choosing matching counter colors
If you are revamping your kitchen countertops and island together, it’s worth considering the atmosphere you’re trying to create when designing.
“In my experience, a cohesive yet vibrant kitchen, where counters and islands strengthen the overall design, is most appealing,” Nick says. “But uniformity can work for a polished and elegant feel if that's your preference.”
Looking at opting for the same material? It’s important to switch up the finish or edge profile to avoid monotony.
“For example, polish the countertops but leave the island matte, or choose an eased edge for counters and a bullnose edge for the island,” suggests Bob Berriz, interior designer and founder of Berriz Design. “Subtle contrasts still create rhythm while unifying the space.”
This advice applies to those who can renovate their homes. If you’re renting and can’t do this, you can use peel-and-stick vinyl wrap to create a cohesive look or to add contrast.
For example, I love the style of the PracticalWs Glossy Marble Paper from Amazon, which has over 29,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who love its appearance and easy installation.
In the end, the choice of matching kitchen islands and countertops comes down to how you want the kitchen to feel and function.
“My best advice is to evaluate your needs, priorities, and personal style. A well-designed kitchen seamlessly integrates counters, islands, and other elements to reflect your unique lifestyle,” Bob finishes by saying.
If you are redesigning this area of your space, finding out if kitchen islands should match cabinets will also be useful.
Kitchen countertop decor edit
Fellow renters! If you're in the same position as me and can't renovate your island and countertops but want to still brighten them up, these picks will help you do just that.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Easy to grow
Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9
Made from: Natural materials
Price: $19.97
One of my favorite ways to add vibrancy to a space is by adding the best indoor plants. I have had a pothos plant similar to this for five years and can confirm it's a fab low-maintenance plant. You could place one of these on your kitchen island and one on your countertop to tie the two spaces together.
Non-stick
Size (in.): W10 x L18
Made from: Copper
Price: $38.75
If you have a stovetop on your kitchen island or next to your counter, picking a pretty pan like this is a great way to add color and style while bringing in a practical element. Pair it up with other copper home decor for a cohesive look or have it by itself to create striking contrast.
Juice grooves
Size (in.): H15 x W20
Made from: Acacia wood
Price: $35.99
If, like me, you can't change up your countertops, chopping boards are a brilliant way to add natural texture without having to renovate. This one has a large surface and reversible design, making it ideal for slicing up different foods. I also think it would work beautifully for serving nibbles to guests, thanks to its helpful handles.
