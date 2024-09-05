How to propagate monstera — 5 easy steps for new leafy plants

Did you know that if you own a monstera plant, you can make more without going to the store? They can be a little spendy, so this is an easy and budget-friendly way to add more greenery to your home.

I've asked gardening experts how you can propagate at home, and luckily all you need to is follow five easy steps and use simple and effective tools. The pros have plenty of useful top tips along the way that you can use for propagating monsteras and other plants.

If you've been caring for a monstera and want to bring this plant into other rooms of your house, this guide will come in useful.

Step 1: Choose a healthy cutting

The first step of propagating indoor plants is finding a stem with at least one node (the bump where roots form) and a healthy leaf.

“Make sure your cutting has aerial roots, as these stringy, brown roots don’t just look interesting — they’re critical for absorbing moisture and nutrients,” explains Matthew Wilson, gardening expert and CEO of Handy Gardeners.

“This will allow your new plant to establish itself more quickly,” he adds.

Before you start snipping away, make sure to check that your tools are as clean and as sharp as can be by giving them a once over with cleaning supplies.

“Cutting with dull tools can crush the stem, making it prone to infection. Use a pair of Felco Pruning Shears from Amazon for a clean cut below the node,” Matthew says.

He adds that it’s worth sterilizing your shears with rubbing alcohol, as this will help prevent any diseases from transferring to your plant.

Step 3: Pay attention to the water

Once you've cut your plant, you can place it in a glass bottle filled with water. It’s important to use filtered or distilled water to avoid chemicals like chlorine and fluoride, which can slow root development.

“Refresh the water every three days, as this oxygenates the water, encouraging root growth,” Matthew says.

Step 4: Wait for roots to grow

Want a little boost? He suggests adding a few drops of liquid seaweed extract (the Organic Liquid Seaweed and Kelp Fertilizer is Amazon's Choice) for a rooting supercharge. “It’s an old gardener’s secret, rich in trace minerals and plant hormones that accelerate rooting,” he adds.

“Using products like rooting hormone can also speed up root development,” adds Dennis Sons, gardening expert and owner of TN Nursery.

Step 5: Place in appropriate soil

Has your tropical plant grown roots? Great! Now it’s time to place it in soil, which you should make sure is well draining.

“Coconut coir is among the best, as it holds moisture well but does not become overly saturated, thereby avoiding rot of the roots and enhancing growth again,” Matthew explains.

By following these steps, you’re sure to have a new monstera plant baby you can look after properly.

“With these tips, you’re not just propagating — you have ensured your monstera is set for success in the long term,” Matthew finishes by saying.

