How to organize bathroom shelves — 10 strategies straight from the pros

Getting savvy about how to organize bathroom shelves can make all the difference to your morning and evening routines. Shelves that aren’t well ordered mean time wasted on hunting down what you need, and a messier-looking room.

We’ve called on the expertise of professional organizers for 10 tips on maximizing the storage bathroom shelves provide, and ensuring everything on them is easy to locate. Our panel of pros are experienced in catering to the needs of those living alone, with roommates and homes of all sizes.

When you’re organizing a small bathroom, shelves are valuable real estate and strategies from reusing containers to making more vertical and horizontal space are what’s necessary to keep them neat, tidy, functional, and stylish to boot.

How to organize bathroom shelves like a pro with these 10 tips

Shelves are a vital element of bathroom storage ideas, and a great use of wall space that would otherwise go to waste, but optimizing their surface area is a must and this is the expertise that’s vital.

1. Reuse candle holders

Organizing bathroom shelves needn’t require buying new containers, and this tip will give new life to all the brilliant candles you've enjoyed.

“One of my favorite ways to organize bathroom shelves is to repurpose beautiful vessels to hold the basics, like Q-tips, brushes, and pencils,” says Lara Duffy, owner of own Lennox & Co Organizing.

“Candles often come in gorgeous glass containers so once they've burned out, remove the wax (leave in the fridge overnight, then scrape it out) and, voila, you have a beautiful organizer.”

2. Repurpose vases

Bathroom shelves are typically neither deep nor particularly wide, so small space organization ideas are vital to fit everything neatly in place. But here again, you might not need to buy new to get what you need.

“I like to use pottery and small ceramic vases,” says Lara. “Reusing what you already have is a cost effective and aesthetic way to organize your bathroom essentials.”

3. Focus on access

To organize bathroom shelves, put the products you need to access regularly to hand, such as on a shower shelf, and store less frequently items on other shelves.

“Store items closest to where they are used, being sure that there is optimal space for movement and temporary surface area,” advises Kimberly Corey of Finely Sorted Virtual Organizing.

Considering what needs to go near the bathroom mirror is a great starting point since you don’t want to be crossing the room to grab even well organized bathroom makeup.

4. Think cleaning

When you’re choosing containers for organizing bathroom shelves, don’t ignore the fact they need to withstand a humid atmosphere and be easy to keep pristine.

“Because moisture is an issue in bathrooms, you may not want to use baskets or wood,” says Kimberly. “You might instead use plastic (such as these mDesign small plastic bathroom storage container bins from Amazon).

5. Fold towels well

Bathroom shelves can often prove the best place for the room’s linens but towel storage needs an expert twist if they’re to stay neat, accessible, and stylish.

“Consider folding them another way,” recommends certified professional organizer Amy Trager. “Based on the size of the towel and the depth and width of the shelf, sometimes folding into a different size can make a huge difference.

”Instead of folding in half, try thirds, or vice versa. If the towels don’t flop over the edge and can be stacked or rolled more readily, more shelf space may be created. Shelf dividers (such as these Fabulas acrylic clear shelf dividers from Walmart) can also be clipped to most solid shelves to help keep stacked towels stacked.”

6. Subdivide space

To get the most out of shelves, or any other type of small bathroom wall storage, and therefore organize better, it’s sometimes preferable to subdivide the space you're working with.

“Consider using stackable storage,” suggests Amy. “Maybe that’s individual plastic drawers (try these Vtopmart stackable acrylic drawers from Amazon) or maybe it’s using a stacking shelf (such as this Brightroom™ metal shelf from Target) to create another level of storage on the shelf. These can cheaply increase storage capacity without taking up more horizontal space."

Wipe clean Acrylic Bathroom Organizer Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in): L9.4 x W6.3 x H7.9 Bring a pop of color to your bathroom shelf or countertop with this versatile, emerald green shelf, which can be sit horizontally as a divided container, or vertically as a shelf unit.

7. Size containers cleverly

To make items easy to find on bathroom shelves, just as you would when organizing bathroom drawers, choose containers of the right dimensions.

“Stackable and labeled small-lidded containers are a great alternative to drawers,” says Reem Elkady, founder of Zen Organize Me. “You can store loose miscellaneous items like extra toothpaste, toothbrush attachments, and hair accessories.

"Mason or glass jars and canisters are perfect for storing uniform items like cotton buds, Q-tips, or bobby pins. They provide functional storage and easy access and double as decor pieces.”

If shelves are generous enough, there’s room to keep bigger necessities on them.

“Larger and bulkier items, like extra toilet paper, are better stored in open baskets – which minimizes visual clutter and saves you the effort of folding everything neatly,” Reem says.

8. Use trays

Before you organize bathroom shelves shelves, it’s important to declutter the bathroom. After that, on all but the slimmest of shelves, a tray can be a great choice to corral smaller items.

“When organizing multiple lotions, creams, and jars, a decorative tray is your best friend,” says Reem. “Grouping your miscellaneous jars and bottles onto a simple tray will give them a home, contain their spread, and look like an intentional design choice instead of a chaotic drugstore shelf.”

You can repurpose items you already have elsewhere, thrift cute trays or invest in a new one such as the gorgeous scalloped tray from Anthropologie.

9. Try different shelf types

Storage, like people, come in all shapes and sizes. Try mixing yours up for more fit-for-your-needs solutions.

“Don’t rely solely on the under-sink vanity storage, even if it seems spacious enough,” recommends Reem. “You can maximize your storage space by adding a freestanding shelf unit, or floating wall shelves. When choosing shelving units, ensure they suit high moisture/humid conditions,” she adds.

We love the renter-friendly nature of freestanding bathroom shelves. Try the Winston Porter Tarbes metal freestanding shelves from Wayfair for lovely cottagecore vibes.

The best bathroom shelving ideas can give a room individual style as well as providing maximum storage if they’re well organized. Wherever you need containers be sure to be a savvy buyer.

“Measure the shelves before purchasing anything new so no time and money is wasted getting something that doesn’t fit the space,” advises Amy.

10. Mix storage types

Be flexible about what you use for storage for neat, tidy and practical bathroom shelves.

“When organizing shelves, I prefer using a variety of products to focus on function,” says Rachel Rosenthal, organizational expert and Post-it brand ambassador. “Creativity is essential, especially since many bathroom shelves tend to lack depth.

“If space permits, I lean towards using transparent and durable drawers like these STORi Audrey stackable clear plastic organizer drawers from Amazon. I like to label them with Post-it Super Sticky Notes, making it simple to identify everything inside.

“When it comes to cotton balls and cotton swabs, I typically transfer them into separate glass jars. This way, I can avoid keeping the entire pack out. Additionally, decanting them into individual jars allows you to easily monitor when you’re running low and need to restock.”

Making the most of your bathroom storage with well-organized shelving will transform the function of your space. Keep things clutter-free by brushing up on how to organize bathroom drawers next.