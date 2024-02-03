Small bathroom wall storage ideas — 5 easy ways to keep your toiletries tidy

Design experts love using these small bathroom wall storage ideas to save space

Small bathroom wall storage ideas are great. Here are two white bathrooms - one with a medicine cabinet and one with wooden shelves
(Image credit: Dorling Design Studio and Miranda Estes / @thistle.harvest)
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
published

Finding and using clever small bathroom wall storage ideas is a quick way to tidy up your countertops and make the most of all your vertical room.

We've spoken with design experts who are pros at making the most out of small rooms to find out what they hang up in small bathrooms and why. From marvelous medicine cabinets to lovely ladder shelves, they have plenty of genius tips and tricks.

When it comes to small bathroom ideas, using vertical space is a smart move, as walls provide so much surface area to play with.

Small bathroom wall storage ideas

Removing items from surfaces and hanging them on the wall instead is a great design trick to make a small bathroom appear bigger.

Where our experts have suggested handy solutions, we've also found matching buys to help you get the look.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Add a shower caddy

A white shower with a silver shower caddy, white tiles, and a silver shower head

(Image credit: Sanctuary Bathrooms)

Hands up if you know the pain of stepping in the shower and knocking all your bottles over. Yep, nobody has time for this.

“An oval-shaped, multi-shelf hanging shower caddy can be both stylish and practical,” says Mohammad Ahmed, interior designer and founder of The Home Guidance

A picture of Mohammad Ahmed in a brown suit
Mohammad Ahmed

Mohammad Ahmed is an interior designer and home expert. He has worked as an interior designer in various companies, designing functional and beautiful spaces for clients, including small bathrooms with wall storage.

He continues, “It's perfect for organizing shampoo, conditioner, and even decorative items like small indoor plants.”

If you’re looking for small bathroom ideas for couples, you could always split these shelves out per person, to keep your different lotions and potions separate.

A pack of two shower caddies and soap dishEasy to install
Huryfox Metal Shower Caddy with Soap Dish

Size (in.): L12 x W12 x H2.6
Made from: Metal
Price: $6.99

A chrome over-the-door shower caddy with bottles in itRust resistant
Over The Door Shower Caddy

Size (in.): H22.7 x W10.1 x D7.7
Made from: Steel
Price: $39.99

A black shower caddy with four tiers with bottles on themFreestanding
Seirione Rustproof Shower Corner Caddy

Size (in.): ‎H113 x W10.62 x D7
Made from: Steel
Price: $59.99

2. Hang up wall hooks

A white bathroom with wall hooks, a pink locker, and a wooden table with a plant on it

(Image credit: Rose & Grey)

One of the easiest ways to step up your small bathroom wall storage game has to be by adding hooks to the wall.

Mohammad explains, “These are so versatile, and are perfect for towels, hairbrushes, and other small items.”

You can hang these high up or low down. For example, you can have one up top for your big towels, and then one right next to your sink for quick hand-drying.

bsdonte Wood Wall HooksHandmade
Bsdonte Wood Wall Hooks

Size (in.): H‎5.2 x W1.77 x L5.04
Made from: Wood
Price: $19.99 for six

Two wooden wall hook planks with metal hooksBudget-friendly
Dokehom Satin Nickel Wall Hooks on Board

Size (in.): H3.7 x W15.7 x D3
Made from: Wood
Price: $23.99 for two

Kamal Folding Multi-HookWipe clean
Kamal Folding Multi-Hook

Size (in.): H15 x W3.5 x L36
Made from: Mango wood
Price: $59.99

3. Add a medicine cabinet

A bathroom with a white and gold patterned wall, a shallow mirror medicine cabinet, and white and brown sink

(Image credit: Dorling Design Studio / Miranda Estes)

Make full use of the space above your sink by installing a small bathroom mirror that doubles up as a functional cabinet.

“My preferred solution for maximizing storage in a small bathroom is incorporating a medicine cabinet,” says Jessica Dorling, principal designer and owner of Dorling Design Studio.

A picture of Jessica Dorling, a woman wearing a black dress with red checks in front of a white background
Jessica Dorling

Northwest native and ASID-affiliated designer Jessica Dorling has a passion for expressing clients’ intentions through thoughtful home design and construction. One way she does this is with small bathroom wall storage.

To enhance functionality, Jessica suggests opting for an electrified medicine cabinet. 

She adds, “This not only provides a convenient storage space but also serves as a discreet charging station for personal grooming tools such as electric toothbrushes, ensuring they are neatly organized and kept off the vanity.”

Inside this, you could even take things one step further and add a clever organizational idea.

“Utilize magnetic strips or small magnetic containers to store metal items like bobby pins, tweezers, or nail clippers,” suggests Kanika Khurana, principal interior designer and founder of Kanika Design.

A picture of Kanika Khurana, a woman wearing a black shirt in front of a wooden background
Kanika Khurana

Kanika Khurana is the principal interior designer and founder of Kanika Design, a full-service interior design firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She styles many different rooms, including small bathrooms in need of wall storage solutions.

We can’t tell you how many times we’ve lost our tweezers, so this is a game-changing idea we’re absolutely stealing.

A medicine cabinet with a mirror and a white baseFixed shelves
Jensen Frameless Medicine Cabinet

Size (in.): H22 x W16 x D3.75
Made from: Steel, plastic
Price: $51.62

A stack of magnetic strips next to a blue, white, and silver boxPremium coating
Grtard 4Pack Neodymium Magnet Bar

Size (in.): W2.44 x L2.28
Made from: Neodymium
Price: $4.99

A white medicine cabinet with a mirror frontAdjustable shelves
Winston Porter Caree Medicine Cabinet

Size (in.): H28 x W19.25 x D5.25
Made from: Wood
Price: $183.99

4. Add stylish shelves

A white bathroom with a gold mirror, wooden shelf with plants, and a sink underneath it

(Image credit: @thistle.harvest)

Sometimes, you’ve just got to go for a classic choice. This is a simple but oh-so-effective small bathroom storage idea

Kanika says, “Use shelves to display decorative items, store toiletries, or even keep small plants for a touch of greenery. I also like to use corner shelves to fully optimize the use of space, as these can be installed vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference.”

From sleek contemporary shelves to boho-style wooden shelves, there are so many options for bringing these into your bathroom.

You could even make these yourself if you have any leftover wooden planks from previous projects, for a budget and environmentally-friendly option.

Two white wall shelves with gold borders and toiletries in themEco-friendly
Shario White Floating Shelves

Size (in.): H4 x W6 x D16
Made from: Cedar
Price: $27.95

Two wooden floating shelves, one with a book and one with three plantsMultiple sizes available
Loon Peak Cerasella Piece Floating Shelf

Size (in.): H1.75 x W24 x D10
Made from: Wood
Price: $195.99 for two

Three white floating shelves with gold triangle bracketsQuick to install
Everly Quinn Legare Floating Shelf

Size (in.): H6.1 x D6.1
Made from: Metal, wood
Price: $24.99

5. Lean a ladder shelf

A white bathroom with a wooden ladder shelf with decor on it next to a gray cupboard

(Image credit: Garden Trading)

Renters, we feel you. You might not be able to attach anything to your walls — but this doesn’t mean you can’t lean anything against them.

“A ladder shelf is not only a stylish addition to your bathroom but also a clever storage solution,” says Kanika. "Utilize the vertical space by leaning a ladder shelf against the wall and store towels and baskets of toiletries on each rung.”

The open design of this will provide easy access to your essentials while adding a gorgeous aesthetic flair.

A four-tier wooden bamboo bookshelf with plants and baskets on itAssembly required
Rebrilliant Maryclaire Bamboo Ladder Bookcase

Size (in.): H45.5 x W19 x D2.6
Made from: Bamboo
Price: $49.99

A white corner shelf with five tiers and books on itLightweight
Costway 5 Tier Corner Ladder Shelf Floor Stand

Size (in.): H69 x W16 inches x D16
Made from: MDF
Price: $64.99

A white and gold shelf with books, baskets, and flowers on itAnti-toppling strap
Homfa 5 Tier Ladder Bookshelf

Size (in.): H71.1 x W23.6 x D19.8
Made from: Iron, particle board
Price: $72.99

Using wall space is one of our favorite ways to add storage to small homes, as it keeps clutter off the floor, which in turn makes rooms easier to walk through and use. If you want to carry on tidying your shower or bath area, finding more tips for making more space in a small bathroom is a great next move.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

