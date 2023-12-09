How to decorate for Christmas according to your star sign — let the cosmos help find your 2023 holiday style

We spoke to the experts about how to decorate for Christmas according to your star sign, in case it wasn't in your horoscope

a glam and elegant white and silver toned living room with christmas decor to match
(Image credit: Getty Images/Kseniya Ovchinnikova)
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
It's time to deck the halls, and the cosmos want a say in the matter. Sure, you've read your December horoscope, but do you know how to decorate for Christmas according to your star sign? The universe will gladly point you in the proper direction. (And, of course, we'll provide a few pointers, too.) 

After a deep dive into the 12 members of the zodiac, we combined the astrological intel with insight from a DIY expert to help make your displays merry and bright (or a bit edgier for the Scorpios among us). The selections and recommendations are personally targeted toward each sign's likes, traits, and so forth. 

If you want to get explorative with your Christmas decor ideas this year, why not opt for an ethereal approach? Hey, it is Sagittarius season, after all, and the fire sign is all about adventure. Grab your tinsel and let's get to it. 

How to decorate for Christmas according to your star sign

We love red and green, but that just won't cut it anymore. There are so many playful approaches to take when it comes to December decorating, and DIY expert James Bryant, founder of Cut My, is on hand to make it all possible, whether your birth chart indicates that you should opt for minimalistic Christmas decor ideas or go bold like Barbie with pink Christmas decor. Ready to see where you stand?

James Bryant

E-comm entrepreneur James Bryant founded Cut My in 2016, and has assisted with over 200,000 orders and counting. The company offers high-quality, sustainable cuts to help assist with DIY projects, whether they be in the bedroom, kitchen, living room, etc. 

1. Aries (March 21 to April 19)

a small living room with a white chair and red christmas decor surrounding it

(Image credit: Getty Images/Per Magnus Persson)

Ah, Aries — the bold fire sign with passion and vitality will exude nothing but enthusiasm for Christmas decorating. Bryant recommends feeding off the sign's lively ways with lots of red. Be sure to mellow things out with a sophisticated touch of gold, too. 

gold reindeerAluminum
Standing Deer Gold

Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H9.25

Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw in redHandmade
Chunky Double Knit Throw

Price: $99
Dimensions (in.): 50 x 60

red and white herringbone throw pillow for christmasfive colors
Herringbone Pillow

Price: $35
Dimensions (in.): 24 x 24

2. Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Christmas bedroom design with lights, spruce and cones

(Image credit: Getty Images/KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

This loyal earth sign is grounded and reliable. A Taurus will enjoy bucolic accents peppered throughout his or her Christmas decor, but Bryant also points out the zodiac's taste for the finer things. Juxtapose those earthy accents with velvet, silk, and faux fur. (And have a look at the bougie-yet-rustic West Elm Christmas decor.)

Balsam & Pine Potpourri in a plastic bag with a jute string to tie it togetherplace in wooden bowl
Balsam & Pine Potpourri

Price: $14.95
Dimensions (in.): D4 x W6 x H8

white cream faux fur christmas stockingpolyester, acrylic
Faux Fur Stocking

Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H20 x W8

a faux green christmas wreath with pineconesfaux greenery
20" Mixed Greenery Wreath

Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): H20 x W17 x D4

3. Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

tropical multicolored christmas tree decor on a mantle with pom pomp wreath on the fireplace

(Image credit: @tropicali_haven)

When it comes to Gemini, the twins sign, there might be some indecisiveness at play. Mixing and matching is key here, and Bryant recommends allowing the air sign to enjoy novelty decor and eclectic finds. With that in mind, you might want to peruse the Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations on shelves right now. (We'll always be partial to the ceramic tree trend.)

Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Ceramic Tree in pinkfive colors
Ceramic Christmas Tree

Price: Was $54.99, now $34.99
Dimensions (in.): 12

Silver quilted stockingQuilted
Metallic Puffer Stocking

Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): L15 x W9

Shine Decor Pink Merry Christmas Neon Sign in script11 sizes
Pink Neon Christmas Sign

Price: Was $39.99, now $32.99
Dimensions (in.): W15.8

4. Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Mantle with Christmas decorations

(Image credit: Target)

A Cancer is a homebody through and through. Even though their season takes place at the start of the summer, their sentimentality particularly shines during the holidays when surrounded by family members and loved ones. Bryant suggests soft, simple tones and playing into nostalgia when decorating. We think a few vintage-inspired finds from the Walmart holiday decor collection will do nicely in a Cancer's abode.

Red Metal Christmas TruckIron
Red Metal Christmas Truck

Price: $21.44
Dimensions (in.): L7.87 x W5.51 x H3.94

Festive Bistro Tile Monogram MugMonogram
Bistro Tile Mug

Price: $14
Capacity: 13.2 oz

Broken Stripe Red & Green Rug for Christmasvarious sizes
Stripe Red & Green Rug

Price: $129
Dimensions (ft.): 3 x 5

5. Leo (July 2023 to August 22)

pink living room christmas decor including a blanket, tree, books, and santa mugs

(Image credit: @theintrovertedition)

A Leo is a showstopper in every sense of the word, and it comes as no surprise that the sign will go all out in terms of decor. Bryant wants this fire sign to think glitter, gold, and all things bold. Anything that will make the elves rethink their decorating scheme in the North Pole is the way to go. 

Collections Etc Ceramic Christmas Tree Night Light in whitetwo colors
Ceramic Tree Night Light

Price: $16.50
Dimensions (in.): H6

multicolored Felted Wool Garlandhandmade
Felted Wool Garland

Price: $9.99
Dimensions (ft.): 9

Wellwood Silver Tinsel Pencil Christmas Tree silver thin tree with ornaments20% off
Silver Pencil Christmas Tree

Price: Was $45.95, now $36.79
Dimensions (ft.): D20 x W20 x H72

6. Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

netural christmas decor in an off-white living room with off-white tree and a red blanket thrown in

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ilija Erceg)

If any sign should give the neutral Christmas decor trend a go, it's Virgos. As Bryant notes, they're organized and practical, and there's always a place for everything when it comes to this member of the zodiac (which comes in especially handy when decorating). But don't let the term "neutral" throw you off — that doesn't mean "bland". In fact, the trend is one of the best ways to incorporate an elevated energy into your seasonal look.

Artificial Mini Christmas Trees in off-white with sparkleseight pieces
Ochine Mini Christmas Trees

Price: $3.99
Dimensions (in.): Various

Dried Autumn Banksia Bunch in a white vasevase not included
Dried Banksia Bunch

Price: $38
Dimensions (in.): L12

90ct Extended LED Fairy Lights90ct
Extended LED Fairy Lights

Price: $11
Dimensions (ft.): 30.8

7. Libra (September 23 to October 22)

living room with a ladder display and christmas tree and a white couch with christmas pillows on it

(Image credit: Walmart)

"Symmetry is key, with a cohesive style that flows throughout the home," Bryant says of Libras, who are defined by their need for balance. Considering they are the scales of the zodiac, we're not surprised. Classic picks will work best, and you should also not mix themes with Virgos. If you're committed to a pink-themed holiday, make sure it's prevalent throughout your home and not interrupted by the polar opposite trend.

Red Bucket Tabletop Christmas Treeunlit
Tabletop Christmas Tree

Price: $19.98
Dimensions (in.): H26 x D5.5

red and cream merry christmas sign in scriptiron
Merry Christmas Wall Sign

Price: $19.99
Dimensions (in.): H0.25 x W20 x D5.75

Artoid Mode Christmas Tree Pillow Caseinsert not included
Christmas Tree Pillow Cover

Price: Was $15.99, now $10.99
Dimensions (in.): L12 x W20

8. Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

dark christmas table decor

(Image credit: Getty Images/Yana Iskayeva)

Scorpio is a bold water sign that is intuitive, passionate, and emotional, just like its astrological counterparts. Bryant suggests opting for a moody take on Christmas decors for this member of the zodiac, swapping the bright reds for rich maroons. 

Winter Market Poster red floralsvarious sizes
Winter Market Poster

Price: $34.95
Dimensions (in.): 16 x 20

Accordion Paper Trees set of three in greenset of three
Accordion Paper Trees

Price: Was $40, now $32
Dimensions (in.): D8.8 x H9 (small), D12 x H12 (medium), D12 x H15 (large)

Red Christmas ornaments in pack36 count
TranquilBliss Ornaments

Was: $19.99, now $9.20

9. Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

unique christmas decor with faux snow, a tree, a ladder with lights, and a teepee

(Image credit: Getty Images/DusanManic)

Sagittarius are worldly and adventurous, so you'll want to capture that lively energy when decorating. We wouldn't be surprised if this fire sign has trinkets from their many travels on display throughout the holiday season.

Tangier Throw in green with white patternsthree colors
Tangier Moroccan Throw

Price: Was $79, now $47
Dimensions (in.): W50 x L60

Black Mudcloth Christmas Stockinglimited edition
Mudcloth Christmas Stocking

Price: $45
Dimensions (in.): L17 x W9

white Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Dinner Plates with floral trimset of four
Mimi Thorisson Italian Hours Dinner Plates

Price: $96
Dimensions (in.): H4.3 x D3

10. Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Christmas decor on a dresser including a lamp, trinkets, a wall poster and a brass scalloped christmas card holder

(Image credit: Target)

Hardworking, loyal, organized, practical, grounded — these are all traits that embody a Capricorn, so it's probably best to take on a classic aesthetic when prepping your home for the holidays with a Cap. Think the total opposite of Leos. (No offense to lovable Leos, we appreciate those steal-the-spotlight displays, too.) 

Red house in small christmas village battery operated lit upbattery operated
Lit Paper House Christmas Village Building

Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): H6.75

A candle shaped like a silver bulb christmas ornament3-wick candle
Mercury Glass Christmas Ornament Candle

Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): H5.04 x W4.27

Luna Bazaar Mercury Glass Mini Ornamentsset of six
Luna Bazaar Mercury Glass Mini Ornaments

Price: $10.90
Dimensions (in.): D1-1.5

11. Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

a modern christmas style on a side table with a mirror a tree and christmas themed trinkets, most of which are black or white

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel)

Creativity is key for an innovative Aquarius, so expect to do away with the typical styles you've come to find year after year. This sign will go the modern route, according to Bryant. 

black modern reindeer figurinebest seller
Zinc Holiday Reindeer

Price: $12.95
Dimensions (in.): H9

Christmas Tree Card Holder in blackup to 20 cards
Christmas Tree Card Holder

Price: Was $99, now $59
Dimensions (in.): W18 x D6 x L30

red spiral candle sticksthree colors
Spiral Candle Pack (Three)

Price: $14.90
Dimensions (in.): L0.79 x W0.79 x H8.72

12. Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

A fireplace with stockings, pine garlands, and a mirror

(Image credit: @ourblessednestof4)

Ding, ding, ding — we have a winner! Spicy Pisces, the creative, emotional, and passionate water sign (the two fishes) gets the gold for the most popular holiday trend of 2023: coastal Christmas decor. Make like the fish and get a little beachy this holiday season. Besides, who doesn't appreciate summer vibes when temperatures dip?

A shell Christmas treediscounted
Needzo Sand Dollar and Starfish Tree

Price: Was $33, now $29.88
Dimensions (in.): H12

A wreath made from seashellsGalt International
18" Nautical Seashell Wreath

Price: $89.99
Dimensions (in.): D18

white cream faux fur christmas stockingtarget exclusive
Faux Fur Stocking

Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H20 x W8

FAQs

What are popular ways to decorate for Christmas in 2023?

There are plenty of holiday themes prevalent throughout 2023. Coastal holiday decor will put a seaside, aqua twist on your Christmas decor and replace the star on the top of your tree with a starfish. Don't be afraid to incorporate summer accents into this trend. 

Minimalistic Christmas decor is all about simplicity and elegance, be it with velvet throw pillows, muted tones, and subtle trinkets. It creates a very sophisticated look. 

Neutral Christmas decor, another elegant style taking shape in 2023, is all about pairing white basics with pops of texture and color. This style goes especially well with pops of gold.

What's in for Christmas decor this year?

If you don't want to go with a particular theme, there are still plenty of popular trinkets to add to your list: novelty ornaments and colored ceramic Christmas trees are all the rage. Though we love a set of fairy lights, bauble lights are in demand right now. Also, plush pillows shaped like holiday staples — candy canes, gingerbread men, etc. — are getting lots of love in living rooms across the country.

Settled on a theme? Excellent! We can't wait to see what you come up with. But before you start getting creative, make sure you have the basics covered: how to hang a wreath (without damaging it, of course), how to decorate for Christmas without damaging your space, and how to hang a garland in a small space, to name a few essentials.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

