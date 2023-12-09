How to decorate for Christmas according to your star sign — let the cosmos help find your 2023 holiday style

It's time to deck the halls, and the cosmos want a say in the matter. Sure, you've read your December horoscope, but do you know how to decorate for Christmas according to your star sign? The universe will gladly point you in the proper direction. (And, of course, we'll provide a few pointers, too.)

After a deep dive into the 12 members of the zodiac, we combined the astrological intel with insight from a DIY expert to help make your displays merry and bright (or a bit edgier for the Scorpios among us). The selections and recommendations are personally targeted toward each sign's likes, traits, and so forth.

If you want to get explorative with your Christmas decor ideas this year, why not opt for an ethereal approach? Hey, it is Sagittarius season, after all, and the fire sign is all about adventure. Grab your tinsel and let's get to it.

How to decorate for Christmas according to your star sign

We love red and green, but that just won't cut it anymore. There are so many playful approaches to take when it comes to December decorating, and DIY expert James Bryant, founder of Cut My, is on hand to make it all possible, whether your birth chart indicates that you should opt for minimalistic Christmas decor ideas or go bold like Barbie with pink Christmas decor. Ready to see where you stand?

1. Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Ah, Aries — the bold fire sign with passion and vitality will exude nothing but enthusiasm for Christmas decorating. Bryant recommends feeding off the sign's lively ways with lots of red. Be sure to mellow things out with a sophisticated touch of gold, too.

2. Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

This loyal earth sign is grounded and reliable. A Taurus will enjoy bucolic accents peppered throughout his or her Christmas decor, but Bryant also points out the zodiac's taste for the finer things. Juxtapose those earthy accents with velvet, silk, and faux fur. (And have a look at the bougie-yet-rustic West Elm Christmas decor.)

3. Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

When it comes to Gemini, the twins sign, there might be some indecisiveness at play. Mixing and matching is key here, and Bryant recommends allowing the air sign to enjoy novelty decor and eclectic finds. With that in mind, you might want to peruse the Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations on shelves right now. (We'll always be partial to the ceramic tree trend.)

4. Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

A Cancer is a homebody through and through. Even though their season takes place at the start of the summer, their sentimentality particularly shines during the holidays when surrounded by family members and loved ones. Bryant suggests soft, simple tones and playing into nostalgia when decorating. We think a few vintage-inspired finds from the Walmart holiday decor collection will do nicely in a Cancer's abode.

5. Leo (July 2023 to August 22)

A Leo is a showstopper in every sense of the word, and it comes as no surprise that the sign will go all out in terms of decor. Bryant wants this fire sign to think glitter, gold, and all things bold. Anything that will make the elves rethink their decorating scheme in the North Pole is the way to go.

6. Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

If any sign should give the neutral Christmas decor trend a go, it's Virgos. As Bryant notes, they're organized and practical, and there's always a place for everything when it comes to this member of the zodiac (which comes in especially handy when decorating). But don't let the term "neutral" throw you off — that doesn't mean "bland". In fact, the trend is one of the best ways to incorporate an elevated energy into your seasonal look.

7. Libra (September 23 to October 22)

"Symmetry is key, with a cohesive style that flows throughout the home," Bryant says of Libras, who are defined by their need for balance. Considering they are the scales of the zodiac, we're not surprised. Classic picks will work best, and you should also not mix themes with Virgos. If you're committed to a pink-themed holiday, make sure it's prevalent throughout your home and not interrupted by the polar opposite trend.

8. Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpio is a bold water sign that is intuitive, passionate, and emotional, just like its astrological counterparts. Bryant suggests opting for a moody take on Christmas decors for this member of the zodiac, swapping the bright reds for rich maroons.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarius are worldly and adventurous, so you'll want to capture that lively energy when decorating. We wouldn't be surprised if this fire sign has trinkets from their many travels on display throughout the holiday season.

10. Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Hardworking, loyal, organized, practical, grounded — these are all traits that embody a Capricorn, so it's probably best to take on a classic aesthetic when prepping your home for the holidays with a Cap. Think the total opposite of Leos. (No offense to lovable Leos, we appreciate those steal-the-spotlight displays, too.)

11. Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Creativity is key for an innovative Aquarius, so expect to do away with the typical styles you've come to find year after year. This sign will go the modern route, according to Bryant.

12. Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Ding, ding, ding — we have a winner! Spicy Pisces, the creative, emotional, and passionate water sign (the two fishes) gets the gold for the most popular holiday trend of 2023: coastal Christmas decor. Make like the fish and get a little beachy this holiday season. Besides, who doesn't appreciate summer vibes when temperatures dip?

FAQs

What are popular ways to decorate for Christmas in 2023? There are plenty of holiday themes prevalent throughout 2023. Coastal holiday decor will put a seaside, aqua twist on your Christmas decor and replace the star on the top of your tree with a starfish. Don't be afraid to incorporate summer accents into this trend. Minimalistic Christmas decor is all about simplicity and elegance, be it with velvet throw pillows, muted tones, and subtle trinkets. It creates a very sophisticated look. Neutral Christmas decor, another elegant style taking shape in 2023, is all about pairing white basics with pops of texture and color. This style goes especially well with pops of gold.

What's in for Christmas decor this year? If you don't want to go with a particular theme, there are still plenty of popular trinkets to add to your list: novelty ornaments and colored ceramic Christmas trees are all the rage. Though we love a set of fairy lights, bauble lights are in demand right now. Also, plush pillows shaped like holiday staples — candy canes, gingerbread men, etc. — are getting lots of love in living rooms across the country.

Settled on a theme? Excellent! We can't wait to see what you come up with. But before you start getting creative, make sure you have the basics covered: how to hang a wreath (without damaging it, of course), how to decorate for Christmas without damaging your space, and how to hang a garland in a small space, to name a few essentials.

