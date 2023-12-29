I found the weighted blanket Olivia Rodrigo can't live without — and 3 budget alternatives

You need to see the weighted blanket Olivia Rodrigo can't live without if you're obsessed with all things cozy. I have one too and it seriously changed my life, so of course I had to know which one the Vampire singer uses.

In a recent video with GQ, Olivia Rodrigo shared all the items she can't live without. A pink weighted blanket was at the top of her list, so I searched online for just the right one.

Get tucked in with this comfy find, along with the best bedding brands to buy. If Olivia's blanket is a little out of your price range, I found three budget-friendly alternatives that'll have you just as snug as a bug in a rug.

The weighted blanket Olivia Rodrigo loves

Ok, I will admit — at first I was a skeptic when it came to weighted blankets. But after learning about the benefits of weighted blankets they really won me over. Now I'm a total convert and have my own!

In her interview with GQ, Olivia shared this gorgeous piece of pink home decor and I knew I had to track it down immediately.

Where to buy Olivia Rodrigo's weighted blanket

After much searching, I found that Olivia's favorite blanket is the Bearaby organic cotton weighted blanket available at Nordstrom in the color Evening Rose.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Organic Bearaby Organic Cotton Weighted Knit Blanket Check Amazon Shop at Nordstrom Price: $249

Weight: Available in 15, 20, or 25 lbs

Material: Organic cotton

The Bearaby weighted blanket is a fantastic option for someone looking to invest in the best of the best. I love that it doesn't look like a typical weighted blanket — the chunky knit design looks so cute in a small bedroom.

Choose either the 15, 20, or 25 lbs option depending on the weight you'd like and your body size (Bearaby recommends 10% of your body weight). It's machine washable and you can tumble dry it, so it's really easy to clean.

With a 4.6 star rating on Nordstrom with plenty of reviews, customers are loving it too.

Budget-friendly alternatives

I for one may be asking for a new weighted blanket for my birthday this year, and Olivia's fave is my top choice. After all, this isn't my first time dabbling in Olivia Rodrigo's home decor.

If you take a lot of inspiration from celebrity homes, take a peek inside Emma Waston's preppy bedroom. Or if you're looking for something more neutral, Hilary Duff's Scandi-inspired bedroom is super cozy and inviting.