Calling all 'Guts' fans — our Olivia Rodrigo home decor edit is here

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Going shopping tonight... it's a bad idea right? If you're like me and can't stop listening to Guts on repeat, you're going to need some Olivia Rodrigo home decor. I shopped around for my fave candles, wall art, bedding, and more.

While of course, I had to include all things purple, I was inspired by everything from the Guts teaser video to Olivia's fashion. If you're a big fan but looking for subtle ways to rep your favorite album, look to my IYKYK picks.

And if you're looking for more inspiration, Olivia Rodrigo's kitchen features some great design trends you'll want to see. So whether it's for you or the die-hard fan in your life, take a look at our home decor buys for an Olivia-inspired look.

Olivia Rodrigo home decor

Looking to refresh your bedroom or spruce up your dorm decor? These Olivia Rodrigo home decor buys are sure to fit the bill.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

6 buys for Olivia Rodrigo fans

Wall art 1. GordonPittsill Guts Track List Poster Shop at Etsy Price: $14 First things first, you're going to need a cool poster to show off your fan energy. This Guts track list poster is a little more unique than your typical copy of the album. The font feels super on-brand for Olivia and color is just perfect. Lightweight 2. ROSGONIA Lavender Comforter Set Shop at Amazon Was anyone else obsessing over the Guts promo teaser video? I'm dead set on recreating the bedroom setting, starting with her purple bedding. I mean it's so important, she named a whole song Making the Bed. Dive into this duvet set, which has over 5k reviews on Amazon with 4.6 stars. Personalized 3. KhloeCat Olivia Rodrigo Candle Shop at Etsy Price: $22.50 Did you manage to score tickets to the Guts tour? Then you need to celebrate with this fun candle from Etsy. You can even choose between clean cotton, apple harvest, cinnamon vanilla, sea salt & orchid, and white sage & lavender so there's something here for everyone. Velvet 4. Coco Lips Shaped Pillow Shop at Dormify Price: $45 Olivia's been rocking some red lipstick lately, which also features on the back of the Guts album cover. This cute lips-shaped throw pillow will add a fun pop of color to your bed, couch, or accent chair. It's also super soft and covered in dreamy velvet. 100% cotton 5. UO Knotted Window Curtain Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $59 As soon as I saw Olivia hang up some purple curtains in the Guts teaser video, I knew I needed some. Not to mention they'll match that cute bedding set. See what I'm doing here? This curtain from Urban Outfitters is light and airy and made from 100% cotton. Acrylic 6. Dormify Butterfly Acrylic Wall Art Shop at Dormify Price: $99 Butterflies seem to crop up everywhere in Olivia's imagery (purple butterflies of course). From her official merchandise to her iconic Met Gala look where she wore butterflies in her hair. This acrylic wall art will add a bold design element to your bedroom or dorm.

How we chose

While I could not call these products in to test them myself, I shopped my favorite stores online to find highly-rated items with positive reviews. I did not feature anything less than four stars and also read countless reviews for customer feedback. I looked for a mix of bold Olivia Rodrigo home decor and more subtle options for low-key fans.

I really think Olivia knows what she's doing with her Y2K aesthetic and girly color palette. I'm going to be stocking up on all of these picks while desperately trying to get tickets to the Guts tour.

If you're stepping up your fandom game, you may wanna check out our Taylor Swift ideas for every era from her debut to Midnights.