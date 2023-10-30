Emma Watson's bedroom is the stuff of dreams — here's how designers say to recreate the look

Emma Watson's bedroom has had a major glow-up since her Gryffindor days. After the actor took to Instagram to reveal an image of her super-dreamy bedroom setup, and cute pup, we decided to take notes à la Hermione.

Now that winter is on its way, we're more than ready to spend a few Saturday mornings underneath the covers, book, and coffee nearby, while we get our cozy on. Judging from Emma's snap, she has unsurprisingly nailed bedroom style and seemingly comfort.

Our sleep sanctuaries are particularly precious, especially when we're weighing small bedroom ideas. It's a good thing interior designers are on hand to shed a few tips to nailing Emma's look.

Check out Emma Watson's bedroom setup

The actor posted a lazy morning photo of her pup in her bed after her evening out celebrating, per her image caption. Her four-legged friend is snoozing comfortably in her pink oasis, a preppy/boho blend of covers and curtains — a small bedroom aesthetic that's ideal in our book.

How to recreate Emma Watson's bedroom look

After nailing down a list of small bedroom must-haves, it's important to take both style and comfort into consideration. After all, you're going to be spending eight-plus consecutive hours in bed each day.

"Investing in high-quality and soft bedding will make the most impact in creating a cozy bed," said interior stylist Vivianne Chow. "My personal favorite is bamboo bedding which is so soft to the touch. You can also incorporate textures like knit or plush throw blankets and velvet throw pillows to add depth and comfort to your bed."

VivIanne Chow Social Links Navigation Interior Stylist Vivianne Chow is an interior stylist and founder of the home decor blog, VivandTimHome.com. She's passionate about sharing the best modern home decor to buy and recently built a dream custom home with her husband Tim. Together they're tackling decorating room by room and sharing design tips and ideas along the way!

Likewise, interior expert Artem Kropovinsky is all about selecting what makes you feel comforted and secure.

"Opt for fabrics that invite warmth, like brushed cotton or linen," he said. "Fold a textured throw at the foot for an added touch of comfort, and remember that the softness beneath matters — consider a plush mattress topper or featherbed."

As you start configuring small bedroom layout ideas, it's possible that you might not be left with much room to make a statement with larger pieces. That's when it's time to get creative, and Emma certainly does with her headboard — a great trick when square footage is not at its most generous.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior design expert Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

"Consider adding a bold headboard with intricate designs or a unique bedside table that showcases your personal style," Kropovinsky previously told Real Homes. "These carefully chosen elements not only add visual interest but also draw the eye, giving the illusion of a more spacious and inviting room."

Though Emma's bed is unmade, and understandably so, when all is said and done she likely has pillows in place that are to scale with the headboard and her comforter. Sizing things properly makes all the difference in appearance.

"Consider the height of your pillows compared to the height of the headboard," Ashley McNamara, home furnishing business leader for beds and mattresses at IKEA US, advised us. "It’s always a great idea to add layers and textiles to your bed; it can really help ensure your bed style aligns with your personal style. Ensure there is some space between pillows and headboard so that one does not overshadow the other."

Ashley McNamara Social Links Navigation Home furnishing business leader Ashley McNamara is a home furnishing business leader for beds and mattresses at IKEA US.

Shop Emma Watson bedroom picks

Still making style adjustments to your space? There's one item designers say is non-negotiable in a small bedroom, so make sure your shopping list is updated accordingly.