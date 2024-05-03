Shoppers approve of this Wayfair cooling mattress on sale now for less than $270

When it comes to sleeping in a warmer weather, this genius Wayfair cooling mattress should do the trick to keep you comfortable with its cooling gel and memory foam for temperature control whilst you snooze.

And we're not the only ones who are loving it. Shoppers have rated the Wayfair cooling mattress over 18k times and it has a total of 4.6 stars. Safe to say it's a sound investment.

The best news? It's on offer early for the Way Day sale, one of Wayfair's biggest shopping events of the year.

Why we're loving this Wayfair cooling mattress

If you've downloaded the Wayfair app to secure an early Way Day deal, you're going to want to check out this cooling mattress, ASAP. With summer just around the corner, nights are about to get much warmer.

You'll be much more comfortable with one of the best mattresses specifically designed to combat those night sweats, resulting in a deeper sleep.

"Heat regulation is crucial to great sleep and being too hot is often the number one disruptor of a great night’s sleep," says Chris Tattersall, Woolroom's sleep expert.

10 inch Wayfair Sleep™ Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Shop at Wayfair Price: $269 (Queen) With cooling technology and breathable construction this mattress is great for warm sleepers.

This 10-inch deep mattress is made with three layers of hypoallergenic gel memory foam which regulates temperature throughout the night. The first layer is the cooling gel and green tea-infused memory foam, the second layer is soft comfort foam, and the third layer is a high-density base foam.

The mattress is a medium thickness so normal-sized bedding will fit securely. If you tend to fidget in your sleep, this model promises low motion transfer and edge support. Plus, it's CertiPUR-US certified so you know you can sleep safe and sound.

If you're worried about delivery of a large bedding item such as this, it’s good to know this mattress in a box comes compressed in an easy-to-transfer package so you can assemble it yourself.

Wayfair offers one-day delivery so you can get yours super quick, with free delivery otherwise running throughout the Wayfair Way Day sale. It is the largest sales event put on by the retailer once a year, starting May 4, at 12am ET for three days. Check out the best Way Day deals.

If you don't end up loving yours, the free 100-night trial will allow you to return or exchange it without a problem. It also comes with a limited warranty in case of any damage.

You can save an extra 20% off at checkout with the code WAYDAY20 in the Wayfair app.

More cooling sleep essentials on sale at Wayfair

Keep your cool this summer with some extra sleep essentials to complete your bedroom set-up. The right cooling mattress topper or cooling pillow can really make a difference on those sweltering evenings.

"Consider buying a mattress topper to add an extra layer of comfort and stop you waking up with a stiff neck or a bad back," says Mattress Online’s expert, James Wilson.

Set of 2 Eile Firm Cooling Pillows Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $69.99 , Now $30.99 These cooling pillows are made with bamboo pillowcases for a soft feel. They're antimicrobial and machine washable so they'll always be fresh and clean. 4 inch Wayfair Sleep Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $115.99 , Now $105.99 A matress topper is a great way to not only make your bed more comfortable but to cool it down, too. This memory foam topper is made with a temperature-regulating gel to improve air circulation. Four colors Tencel Modal Bedding Collection Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $179.99 , Now $112.27 The Tencel Modal material in this bedding collection will help keep temperatures down at night. Available in four colors, there's a set sure to match your bedroom decor.

If you can't get enough Wayfair deals, then look no further. You can stock up your whole house with Wayfair couches and Wayfair rugs with great discounts this Way Day.