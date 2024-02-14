Enjoy up to 40% off Shark vacuum sales on Amazon this Presidents' Day

Trust us, you'll want to sweep the Shark vacuum sales on Amazon this Presidents' Day.

The national holiday is an opportune time to enjoy discounts on big purchases for our homes, especially with all the spring cleaning you'll have underway. These deal-tastic robot, upright, and lightweight Shark vacuum sale items will help you get ahead.

Amazon has slashed its prices on some of the best Shark vacuums with offerings for different abodes and lifestyles. Here are our faves to help you take advantage of savings this Presidents' Day.

Our favorite Shark vacuum sales deals on Amazon

Some of the best vacuums on shelves today are courtesy of Shark. Whether you're eyeing something for a small space, a pet-hair ready gadget to clean up after Fido, or an appliance that barely requires you to lift a finger, we're certain you'll find what you're looking for.

From now until February 19, enjoy up to 40% discount on all different types of Sharks vacuums on Amazon. Here are some of our favorite finds.

What to shop

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: Was $549.99 , now $329.99 (save $200) on Amazon The best robot vacuum cleaners are, quite literally, willing to pick up the slack while we kick back. If you're in need of an extra hand, this app-controlled gadget works on all surfaces with its powerful suction capabilities. The bag-less selection doesn't leave anything in its path and even self-empties. Oh, and if you have a furry friend or two, the Shark AV2501S is skilled at sucking up pesky pet hair.

Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: Was $229.99 , now $169.99 (save $60) on Amazon An upright selection and one of the best vacuums for pet hair, this powerful item offers anti-allergen complete seal technology. The Shark ZU503AMZ is ideal for carpets, hard floors, and upholstery. It comes with add-on accessories, like a pet crevice tool, and swivel steering to help you reach any tricky spots.

Now you've settled on a vacuum, it's time to get to work. It's never too early to prepare your house cleaning checklist and spruce up on your spring cleaning hacks.