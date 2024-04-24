The Home Depot Halfway to Halloween sale has arrived — with a viral buy — to put you in a spooky state of mind

Spooky season might not be within reach, but the Home Depot Halfway to Halloween sale has arrived with your favorite October decor, including a very viral bag of bones.

While most shoppers have been stocking up on mulch, selecting patio furniture, and readying their garden beds with soil, those with hearts devoted to horror are reveling in Home Depot's sale that's simultaneously untimely and delightful.

Christmas in July, Halloween in April — who said we need rules? Here are the cute Halloween decor picks we spotted from the retailer's current offering.

Say 'boo'! The Home Depot Halfway to Halloween sale is here

Beginning April 25, you can shop the beloved event. During Halfway to Halloween, the retailer offers "fan favorites and new innovations earlier than ever" online while supplies last. There's good news for those who missed out on a viral 12-ft skeleton last year — he's back and better than ever.

Time is of the essence, as is the case with your favorite horror movies, but should you not scoop up the spooky selection of your dreams, Home Depot promises, "Halloween fiends can anticipate more thrills and exclusive must-have pieces announced throughout the year."

Quicklist

Shop Halfway To Halloween

You can start mapping out your Halloween decorating tips and scoop up the best of the season with these viral buys ahead of time. These three items will be live on the Home Depot site beginning April 25:

Bestseller 12 Ft. Giant-Sized Skelly Price: $299 Expect eight new and improved functions in this scary skeleton's LCD life-like eyes and give your front yard something that's truly worth screaming about. New 5 Ft. Skeleton Dog Price: $199 Man's best friend, or should we say skeleton's best friend, is introduced to the Halloween lineup this year with a 5 x 7ft skeletal pup. Fido's matching LCD life eyes with eight settings and a posable mouth are the perfect accompaniment to his owner. New Animated LED 7 Ft. Frankenstein’s Monster Price: $249 Frank has joined the spooky festivities! The Universal-inspired monster comes equipped with servo motos for life-like movement in the arms and facial features and features lines from the classic film.

More from the Halloween shop

While we're at it, we'll guide you toward more frighteningly fun decor:

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Top-rated Scary Harry Killer Clown Halloween Prop Shop at Home Depot Price: $74.98

Dimensions (in.): H65 Bearing a striking resemblance to Pennywise, this motion-activated talking LED animatronic circus staple from Hell is a must for a good scare. His glowing eyes will win you over. LED lights Black Slim Artificial Halloween Tree Shop at Home Depot Price: $129

Dimensions (ft.): H6 Should you want to take the scare factor down a notch, opt for a Halloween-colored Christmas tree that is festive but not terrifying. There are eight different colors available on the tree's remote control box, so you can switch things up, perhaps to an equally fitting black and dark purple combo? Set of three Hanging Ghosts Set Shop at Home Depot Price: $39.99

Dimensions (in.): H26 More cute than creepy, this trio of paranormal pals bring spooky-cute vibes to your holiday decor. Do note these spirits are for indoor or covered outdoor use only.

FAQs

Will Home Depot sell the 12 ft skeleton in 2024?

Yes, folks, the viral 12-ft skeleton is returning to Home Depot in 2024. However, expect a few updates to mark this year's spooky season. The skelly will offer eight new settings that allows you to bring this giant's personality (back) to life.

In 2023, Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton sold out online after its third and final restock, according to Business Insider. Shoppers were concerned whether or not the viral buy would be making a return, but rest assured, the $299 bestseller is back for a fourth year, albeit with a few upgrades.

What other sales are happening at The Home Depot?

Not one for spooky shenanigans? The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 is underway until April 28, and it's offering discounts on everything you need to get your outdoor space ready for spring. Expect discounts on tools, outdoor appliances, outdoor furniture, cleaning items, and more.

Does Home Depot have a Black Friday sale?

Yes, the Home Depot Black Friday sale is one of the retailer's biggest events of the year, though it has plenty of offerings between now and November. Watch this space for any updates, and until then, get your spooky on with the latest sale: Halfway to Halloween.

Love to go the spooky route? For October vibes all year long, our guide to dark academia, dark cottagecore, and boho goth, all according to interior designers.