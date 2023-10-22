I'm obsessed with the Rare Beauty office — here’s how to copy Selena Gomez's office style while you WFH

Ok I'm obsessed with all think Selena Gomez and the Rare Beauty office makeover is no exception. I've stocked up on just about every liquid blush Rare offers, so it's no wonder I need to recreate the office look at home.

The Single Soon singer took to Instagram to give her 430 million fans a sneak peek at her beauty line's new office, and it's safe to say with accommodations this chic, employees aren't going to be terribly anxious to head home — and I wouldn't blame them TBH.

The ultra-stylish space has received four million likes and counting, so naturally, everyone's curious how their small home office ideas can mimic Selena's, even if they're working in a tiny space.

Have a look at Selena Gomez's new Rare Beauty office

Velvet blush rugs. Sleek, white shelves. Playful images. Rare Beauty's new digs have me noodling about my own desk space and revamping traditional home office ideas.

It's definitely giving us Mabel. BTW, speaking of Only Murders in the Building, we spoke to the show's production designer about recreating Mabel's Upper West Side aesthetic look in your home.

"After 3 years. We were able to make our home cozy! @rarebeauty," the star writes on Instagram.

How to recreate the Rare Beauty office look

If this style sends your heart aflutter, it's time to give your makeshift office a feminine makeover. We have a feeling your productivity will benefit from such lush surroundings.

1. Use sleek storage options

With all of the work — and samples! — Selena has at her disposal, the only way for her envy-worthy office to stay that way is by keeping it tidy. From the looks of it, her gorgeous white shelves are already putting in the work.

"I love the clean and minimalist look of the storage solutions in Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty office," says interior stylist Vivianne Chow. "Her white fluted sideboard behind the desk is also a great solution for closed storage to hide away any visual clutter."

Plus, a few home office organization ideas will keep spaces in tip-top shape, even sans Rare Beauty Liquid Blush.

2. Add feminine touches

If it feels like you're channeling a ballet slipper, that's because you are — and the pros are here for it.

"To ensure a seamless integration of styles, consider incorporating a blend of soft, delicate hues such as pinks and nude tones like Selena did," says designer Elizabeth Vergara. "This infuses a sense of refined glamour while maintaining a soothing ambiance."

What's more, Selena decided to add a few modern accents, like the chairs, to make the space a feast for the eyes.

"I love how she took into account the importance of rounded furniture pieces, not only do they add a contemporary flair, but they also contribute to a cohesive design narrative," Vergara adds.

3. Pay attention to lighting

Yes, you want to be alert in your workspace, but you don't want your eyes to feel strained from such a bright light. When possible, work with dimmers and opt for LED lights.

Marzia Dainelli, CEO and interior designer at Dainelli Studio, swears it will make all the difference.

4. Avoid contrast

For a space so feminine, it's crucial to maintain that look throughout the entire space. Don't break up the flow with pieces that won't integrate well into the aesthetic.

"It's important to use soft materials, warm natural tones," Dainelli says. "Stay away from stark whites, greys, or strong black accents."

5. Make it welcoming

These days, our home/office balance is a bit...off (to say the least). If you need to gather with your associate to work on a presentation, or even if you're going to appear on a generous amount of Zoom calls, you'll need your space to look the part.

"Even when working from home, many home offices still benefit from spaces that allow for collaboration," says Dave Adams, VP of Marketing at BDI Furniture. "Instead of meeting at the office, clients and co-workers often visit colleague’s home offices, so this is where a space for collaboration counts."

Now it's time to channel your favorite star.

