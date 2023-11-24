Selena Gomez-designed pans and dinnerware are on sale for Black Friday — with as much as $51 off

Selena Gomez-designed pans and dinnerware are on sale for Black Friday, and there are some serious savings to be had. She created her own collection with Our Place, which is a cookware brand known for its versatile and beautiful pots, pans, and dinnerware.

I've been obsessed with Selena Gomez since her Wizards of Waverly Place days, and I'm still a huge fan. From iconic songs such as Ice Cream to top shows such as Only Murders in the Building, she's seriously multi-talented. The Selena Gomez Our Place collection is proof that she knows what she's doing in the kitchen, as well as on the stage.

Looking for the best Black Friday home deals, and have new cookware on the top of your wish list? Selena's bright and beautiful designs are well worth shopping. From pans to plates, there are plenty of styles on offer. Oh, and if you want to shop even more, Our Place's Black Friday page is live with lots of other discounts.

(Image credit: Our Place)

6 buys from Selena Gomez's Our Place collection that will brighten up your kitchen

Ready to get started? I've divvied this up into non-toxic cookware and dinnerware, so whether you're looking to cook up a treat in the kitchen or serve up in style, you're covered.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Selena Gomez's Our Place cookware on sale for Black Friday

These versatile pots and pans are perfect for those looking for save space in their small kitchens.

10.5 inch 1. Always Pan 2.0 $99 at Target $99 at Target $99 at Target Price: Was $150 Now $99 (save $51) The viral Always Pan has been a fan-favorite for many years — but the Always Pan 2.0 is the one you want to go for. The 10-in-1 pan can do everything from boiling to searing, saving you need lots of pans for multiple purposes. It's also oven-safe, so you can move it from the stovetop to the oven to finish off your pasta, shakshuka, and curry, before taking it out and placing it on the table to dive into family-style. 5.5 qt. 2. Perfect Pot Shop at Our Place Price: Was $165 Now $115 (save $50) Know you're going to be cooking bigger dishes than the Always pan can handle? This Perfect Pot lives up to its name. I have this pot in charm and I can confirm that it's so useful for batch-cooking big meals and that it has made my small space look luxe. Selena's azure, rosa, and cielo colors will also add playful personality to your stovetop. Ergonomic grips 3. Oven Pan Shop at Our Place Price: Was $125 Now $95 (save $30) Say goodbye to having your veggies stick onto your oven tray and say hello to this non-stick beauty that will save you so much washing up time. As well as working as an oven pan, it always works as a stovetop griddle. I think that this would work great for hosting brunches, as you can put bacon, eggs, and bread on it to cook everything at once.

Selena Gomez's Our Place dinnerware on sale for Black Friday

Your dining table will look so elegant with the addition of these pieces in Selena Gomez's Our Place rosa color.

Hand-blown 4. Party Coupes Shop at Our Place Price: Was $95 Now $75 for four (save $20) How cute are these glasses? Wines, cocktails, and soft drinks will all look so pretty in these. They're stackable, so you can place them in your cabinet without them taking up space. That being said, I think they'd look gorgeous displayed on a bar cart. As well as this they're dishwasher-safe, making for easy post-party clean-ups. Scratch-resistant 5. Side Plates Shop at Our Place Price: Was $40 Now $28 (save $12) These gorgeous side plates will make a statement on any dinner table, and will come in useful for serving up nibbles, side dishes, and even desserts. The main plates on Our Place in Selena's rosa color are currently sold out, so you might want to be quick if you want to get these side plates in the same color. Fully recyclable 6. Night + Day Glasses Shop at Our Place Price: Was $55 Now $45 (save $10) If you're going to invest in one set of glasses for your small kitchen, these ones are a great choice. As the name suggests, you can use them in the day for coffee and juice, and in the evening drink up spritzes and gins in them. They're made from a portion of recycled glass and sand. A sustainable choice as well as a stylish one? I'm here for that.

FAQs

Is Selena Gomez's Our Place collection on sale? Right now Selena Gomez's Our Place collection is on sale for Black Friday, with pans and dinnerware all discounted.

Can Our Place pots go in the oven? Our Place Perfect Pots can go in the oven, as can the Always Pan 2.0.

Selena Gomez's favorite pans are as useful as they are gorgeous, thanks to their non-stick, non-toxic qualities. If you're living in a small space and don't want a cupboard full of pans, they're definitely a smart small kitchen idea.

Looking for even more celeb-loved kitchenware ideas this Black Friday? Jennifer Lopez's coffee maker is currently on sale and is perfect for making frothy lattes and cappuccinos.