Move over, butter board — girl dinner is the mouthwateringly-new TikTok trend

They say a li'l bit of what you like is good for the soul. Hence my love for girl dinner. And, while my late grandma would probs be turning in her grave knowing that I feast on tidbits (instead of 3+ hearty meals a day), variety is the spice of life.

If you're Dolly Parton'ing at your desk, the last thing you want to do is stand over your stovetop and wash dishes when you get home. So tiny dinners and petite platters are the plat du jour for me most days.

Also, I feel like going out for food is for the elite RN. So making the most of hosting indoors with pretty dinnerware sets and beautiful boards just makes sense. And with the tomato girl aesthetic being the nearest I'll get to Naples at the moment, I've become fluent in finding tasty tableware.

Whether it's zhuzhing up a storebought pizza with a drizzle of hot honey, reincarnating those reduced-price olives, or scraping a dip into a bougie bowl, I'm serving up the worst-kept secret on social.

Rather than get annoyed at my husband for getting home late — I don't wait on a text telling me he's going to be tardy. Instead, this is my opportunity to curate a personalized plate of pickles, prosciutto, popcorn, and potato chips. There are no "rules" to this eating regime. And that's the beauty of it.

Stylized snack plate? Oh honey, it's so much more.

9 aesthetically-pleasing girl dinner accessories

Need some girl dinner inspo? Marissa Mullen aka @thatcheeseplate has put together a dreamy assortment.