I love Eurosummer dinnerware and my guests eat it up

I’m a firm believer that eating isn't just about taste, and that half of the eating is in the looking. In my opinion, well-presented food only goes so far if the plates aren’t pretty.

I’ve had some of my favorite meals on European vacations — cacio e pepe as the sun sets over a Tuscan piazza, cheese and wine by the pool at a Provincial chateau, and incredible tapas overlooking the lights of Barcelona. And, whilst I can’t directly replicate the experience of dining on the European continent, I can certainly evoke memories with my dinnerware choices.

Luckily, I’ve spotted tons of Italian decor for kitchens in homeware stores, which has inspired a whole host of al fresco dining ideas . My dinner party guests eat it up every time and, trust me, yours will too.

How to channel Eurosummer on your table

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whenever I’m looking for hosting essentials, I gravitate towards Eurosummer-style tableware, which, of course, includes the Amalficore aesthetic.

When you think of dining in Europe, you’ll likely envision a table clad with a white linen tablecloth, olive wood serving accessories, and a neon-orange Aperol Spritz’ in the hand of every guest, a drink that has become synonymous with the Italian dining experience, and a striking tablescape staple in itself.

I recommend combining the charm of a French rustic farmhouse , alongside coastal kitchen ideas , reminiscent of the cool, blue waters in Greece, and warm-toned Spanish design for your interiors. When shopping, keep an eye out for natural woods, bright colors, and coastal motifs, such as shell designs. This eclectic interior mix is what makes the Eurosummer aesthetic so perfect for your dinner table, as you can adapt it to your personal taste.

It’s not too complicated to combine the dining table aesthetics of these glorious European countries, you just have to know where to look. That’s where I come in.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Where to buy European dinnerware

Part of my job as a social editor for an interiors magazine, believe it or not, is shopping. Once a month, I head out to the mall to see which new pieces the big homeware stores have in stock and, this month, I could practically smell freshly baked croissants in the air; Eurosummer had arrived on the tables of Anthropologie , H&M Home , and Zara Home . From serving dishes to linen napkins, the European aesthetic had washed up on our shores, and it took all of my willpower not to buy everything I laid my eyes on.

Reusable Saluti Cocktail Napkins Visit Site Price: $28.00 This set of four reusable cotton napkins makes the perfect dinner party talking point. Their striking colors and playful design, featuring garnish motifs, are reminiscent of warm days spent at European beach clubs. They are 6" square, and shoppers rate them 4.8 stars, commenting on how they are "fun for summer!" Hand-blown glass Evil Eye Glass Visit Site Price: $16 These hand-blown glasses are hand-pressed with 'evil eye' motif glass beads, meaning that each individual glass is entirely unique. 97% of shoppers recommend these Grecian-style glasses, though be sure not to take them for a spin in the dishwasher as they are hand-washed only. 50% Linen-blend White Tablecloth Visit Site Price: $49.99 You'll spot pristine white tablecloths in both homes and restaurants across the Mediterranean. This European staple is a blend of both linen and cotton, and it is machine-washable. This tablecloth comes in two sizes, making it the perfect choice for either four or six-seater tables. Mango Wood Wooden Salad Servers Visit Site Price: $19.99 I love these 100% mango wood salad servers. They make a statement, without being too much, and serve up a classic rustic charm. They come in at 12.5 inches long and will look stunning displayed out in a utensil jar. Be sure to wash these by hand so the wood doesn't get damaged. So Amalficore Lemon Kitchen Towel Visit Site Price: $14.90 Ok, how Amalficore is this kitchen towel? The printed lemon motif combined with the scalloped edge is a match made in Euro heaven. Use to carry warm plates to the table, or even to mop up kitchen spills, as the 100% cotton towel is machine washable. Stoneware centrepiece Lobster Serving Dish Visit Site Price: $59.90 This is definitely the pièce de résistance of your Eurosummer tablescape; a lemon and lobster-printed, stoneware serving plate. This will fit a truly Nonna-sized portion of food on it, too, as it measures 18.5" long by 8.9" wide, and you don't need to worry about post-host cleanup as it's dishwasher safe.