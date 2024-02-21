The 2024 Pinterest color palette is what bedroom decor dreams are made of

Ready for a bedroom refresh? The newly released 2024 Pinterest color palette is a seriously underrated source of gorgeous home decor inspiration, and you need to know about it.

This versatile palette was created with everything from fashion to interiors in mind and is akin to a cheat-sheet for beautiful, trendy decorating. We spoke to experts, including color theory pros, to discover why each tone made the cut, as well as renter-friendly ways to bring your favorite hues from the Pinterest color palette into your bedroom.

Plus, we scoured our socials for real-life examples of the most stylish picks in each shade to help you create an on-trend small bedroom and moodboard-worthy sleep sanctuary.

The 2024 Pinterest color palette

Before we deep-dive into the Pinterest color palette, we had to speak to the pros— starting with color expert, and content editor for Livingetc, Aditi Sharma Maheshwari.

"The Pinterest palette is wonderfully wide-ranging and has something for everyone," she says. "I can see the Desert Orange, Moss Green, and Mocha Brown playing out well in interiors, with the Gummy Pink adding a pop of color.

"These colors are in line with the current mood across both fashion and interiors, and can create the perfect, on-trend environment."

Desert Orange



We're welcomed to the 2024 Pinterest color palette with one of its most inviting shades: Desert Orange. Similar to Pantone's Peach Fuzz — their 2024 Color Of The Year — this orange hue brings a cozy, comforting feel, making it perfect to surround yourself with in a snuggly bedroom.

"We’ve seen warmer colors being top of the small space color trends for 2024, with designers leaning toward shades ideal for making homes feel cozy and inviting," our trends writer Eve Smallman says. "Desert Orange, in all its hues, will do all this and more."

Reversible Terracotta & Rust Two-Tone Quilt Shop at Bed Threads Size (in.): W96 x L96

Made from: Flax linen

Price: $238.00 Keep your bedding versatile with this chic linen quilt, featuring two elevated neutral tones: terracotta and rust, both of which happen to be very similar to Desert Orange and its variations. Three sizes Beach Essentials Poster Shop at Desenio Size (in.): L16 x H12

Made from: Paper

Price: $24.95 Neutral lovers can channel that serene summer feeling in a bedroom all year with this sunny poster from Desenio, featuring holiday-inspired elements details and Desert Orange accents. Three other colors Emme Chunky Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Dormify Size (in.): L50 x W60

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $59.00 Bring a dash of dopamine decor to your bedscape with this snuggly, knitted, throw blanket, which is big enough to fully wrap up in.

Gummy Pink

Meet Gummy Pink: the cooler, more sophisticated older sister of the Barbiecore-esque magenta hues we saw dominating the fashion, pop culture, interiors scenes in 2023.

"At its full saturation, Gummy Pink is a super-vibrant shade, so you wouldn’t want it to dominate the space," Eve explains. "Think of it as an accent to use with art prints and soft furnishings, or lean into the pastel and light versions for a full bedding set."

Stackable Felix Medium Folding Storage Crate Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): L11.42 x W8.39 x H4.84

Made from: plastic

Price: $12.00 Say hello to multifunctional storage with a beautiful pop of color with this iconic collapsible crate from Urban Outfitters. It's ideal for storing everything from skincare to socks.

Three sizes Raspberry Linen Duvet Cover Shop at Piglet in Bed Size (in.): W68 x H90

Made from: flax linen

Price: $199.00 Incorporate Gummy Pink in a more suble way with this soft mauve linen duvet cover. Mix and match with Piglet in Bed's sheets in Blush Pink for a tonal look that embraces this on-trend hue. Three sizes Aura Self Love Print by Melissa Wanbon Shop at Dormify Size (in): L9 x H12

Made from: paper

Price: $19.00 Sleep and self-care go hand-in-hand, and this dreamy print from Dormify serves as a beautiful reminder to look after yourself, both first thing in the morning, and just before bed.

Aqua Blue

Last year marked the arrival of coastal grandmother and coastal cowgirl decor inspiration. This year, Pinterest is predicting a continued rise in our love for the sea through makeup looks, ocean-based aesthetics, and of course, home decor.

"Aqua Blue is a color known for its calming qualities, thanks to its ocean-like serenity," Real Homes trends writer, Eve, explains. "Drifting off to sleep with blue skies and fluffy clouds in mind is such a dreamy thought, which is why this shade is one of the best for bedrooms."

Foam cushioned Bonnie Vanity Flower Stool Shop at Bed Bath & Beyond Size (in.): W17.75 x L17.75 X h17.75

Made from: velvet, metal

Price: $87.99 Add a fun, floral vibe to your bedroom's getting-ready space with this sweet vanity stool. Its compact size and ability to easily tuck underneath a desk makes it perfect for small bedrooms. Machine washable Dusty Blue Linen Duvet Cover Shop at MagicLinen Size (in.): L80 x W80

Made from: Flax linen

Price: $220.00 Create a serene sleep haven with a soft, ocean-toned duvet cover made from 100 percent linen. This muted variation of Aqua Blue makes the shade versatile enough for your coastal bedroom ideas. Auto shut-off Happy Wax Mod Wax Diffuser Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): H6.5 x D4.5

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $49.00 Bring a whimsical feel and dreamy scents to your space with the iridescent finish of this wax warmer, perfect for bringing a splash of light Aqua Blue to a dresser.

Moss Green

"As homes are becoming more like sanctuaries, there's a newfound love for nature-inspired hues that have an inherently calming effect," color theory experts, Aditi explains. "Moss Green can create a perfect, calming mood and environment in a bedroom."

Moss green can easily be brought in to your small bedroom with tropical indoor plants, which will refresh your small bedroom and give it a natural-looking finish.

Mocha Brown

Coffee lovers, rejoice. Pinterest's final color in its palette is perfect for you. Inspired by all the best aspects of your morning brew, Mocha Brown is a versatile, elevated neutral, and can be used in every element of bedroom decor.

"Whether you like a milky latte color or a deep americano hue, mocha brown comes in lots of delicious shades," Eve says. "It brings a cozy, cafecore vibe that aligns with Pinterest's wider interiors predictions for 2024, and I love the idea of carrying the coffee shop vibes to your home beyond the kitchen."

42-hour burn Paddywax Cowboy Boot 6 oz Candle Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): L2.75 x W5 x H5.1

Made from: ceramic, wax

Price: $30.00 Add some cowgirl-chic to your bedroom's shelf styling with this cute boot-shaped candle, featuring a fruity and floral Desert Peach scent. Peel-and-stick Tan Checkerboard Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Shop at Spoonflower Size (ft.): L2 x H9

Made from: vinyl

Price: $79.20 Make an impact and elevate your neutral bedroom decor in a renter-friendly way with this removable checkerboard wallpaper, ideal for an accent wall or furniture upcycle. Limited time only Stargazer Knit Throw Blanket Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in.): L50 x W60

Made from: Polyester

Price: $39.00 Take the cozy factor to the next level with this teddy throw blanket from Urban Outfitters in a delicious chocolate (or coffee) brown shade. Plus, it's currently on sale — win-win.

Making use of Pinterest's color palette in your small bedroom is the perfect way to stay in touch with your favorite aspects of 2024's trends, even outside of the world of interiors.

"Trends in interiors and fashion are always entwined, with people building their desired aesthetic through their clothing and decor choices," Eve concludes.

Looking for more intersections between fashion and decor? Check out the unexpected red theory.

