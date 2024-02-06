Coastal bedroom ideas — 5 beautiful ways to add beachy bliss

If your idea of the perfect day is one spent by the sea, coastal bedroom ideas may be up your street. Adding a few of these inspired beachy touches to your space will channel the relaxing vibes of coastal nature.

We’ve spoken with interior designers to find out how they decorate with this look in their clients’ spaces. From nautical colors to natural materials, there are so many subtle ways you can bring this in.

When it comes to bedroom ideas, keeping the space bright and open will always make it shine. Say bye-bye to boring decor and hello to breezy, beautiful coastal vibes.

Coastal bedroom ideas

Coastal decor is a bedroom trend not going anywhere anytime soon, so it's a brilliant one to keep in mind when giving yours a makeover.

Where our experts have recommended anything specific, we've also found beachy buys to help you get the look.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Choose natural colors

(Image credit: CASS Design Co)

When you think of the beach, you might immediately think of golden sands and bright blue skies. For a truly dreamy effect, it’s best to use bright but soft colors.

“For the color palette, use beige, grays, and soft blue or green tones,” says Cassie Scaldaferri, interior designer and owner of CASS Design Co.

Cassie Scaldaferri Social Links Navigation Interior designer and owner of CASS Design Co Cassie Scaldaferri is the creator behind CASS Design Co. She specializes in coastal home designs, helping others create places they love.This makes her the perfect person to speak to for coastal bedroom ideas.

She continues, “These colors mimic the landscape of the coast, and they evoke a sense of calm, which is especially important for a bedroom space intended to rest and reset our bodies.”

We recommend using samples before going all-in on paint colors for small bedrooms, as you can see where in the room the color will shine best and how the hue fares in the natural lighting particular to your space.

2. Bring in raw wood tones

(Image credit: CASS Design Co)

Wooden boats, driftwood, and benches are all things you find on the beach, so it makes sense to add these to your bedroom for a nautical look.

Cassie explains, “Raw wood tones enhance the coastal feel, as it mimics a piece of wood washed along the shore. These pieces feel organic and can further enhance the calming vibe of the space."

To bring these in, Cassie recommends picking at least one piece of furniture or decor in a raw wood material (we like these Yaetm Oak Frames from Amazon which are similar to the ones Cassie used in the picture above).

This is the perfect way to give your bedroom space a coastal vibe.

3. Go for breezy window treatments

(Image credit: CASS Design Co)

When it comes to creating a coastal retreat, whether you’re actually by the sea or not, having bright and beautiful windows is a must.

“Select breezy window treatments to allow for natural light and an airy atmosphere,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York. He's designed plenty of different rooms throughout the years, including bedrooms with coastal decor.

If you can’t change your window frames, be sure to go for curtains in white colors and lightweight materials.

This will not only make a small bedroom look bigger but will brighten a dark room, too.

4. Use natural textures

(Image credit: GLDESIGN / Neil Landino Photography)

As well as bringing wooden materials in, you can choose natural elements and shapes reminiscent of the shoreline.

“The best way to approach adding texture is remembering a little goes a long way,” says Cassie. "Sprinkled in here and there keeps the look elevated, versus making it look like a dated beach house."

Smart placement of appropriate texture will bring coastal grandmother decor vibes and help update an outdated small bedroom.

“A driftwood mirror, braided throw on a rattan bench, and textured jute rug all add interest and dimension to a soothing base,” says Gaelle Dudley, interior designer and founder of GLDESIGN.

Gaelle Dudley Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of GLDESIGN Gaelle Dudley is the interior designer and founder of GLDESIGN. Her design aesthetics includes New England shorelines, California dreams and Florida pastels, making her a pro at decorating coastal bedrooms.

You could also take a more sustainable approach by collecting pieces of sea glass, seashells, and driftwood from a close by beach and adding them into bowls or even DIY wall artwork with them.

5. Finish off with a touch of greenery

(Image credit: CASS Design Co)

We love a nautical color palette, but we think breaking it up with a bold burst of greenery will also add vibrancy to the space.

Artem says, “Bring in indoor plants to complement the beachy atmosphere of a place, thus acting as natural air purifiers.”

Mix up the different heights and kinds to add various interest points, and don’t forget to place them in a beachy pot or basket. This BlueMake Woven Seagrass Basket from Amazon would work well, and it has handles for easy transportation, too.

By adding beachy touches to your bedroom, you’re sure to create a relaxing place to catch some Zs.

Cassie finishes by saying, “The bedroom is the perfect space in the home for a coastal vibe, as this encompasses a sense of calmness and serenity.”

If you’re looking for even more gorgeous design styles, these aesthetics for small bedrooms are also worth considering when switching up your space.