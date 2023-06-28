I’m a total beach babe, and these are the coastal cowgirl decor buys that I love

Fun fact: I’m a Leo, which officially makes me a summer girlie. Anywhere with sea, sunshine, and sand (AKA, a beach), and I’m there ready to get my tan on. So, when I saw the coastal cowgirl trend making its appearance on Insta and TikTok, I knew that it was the decor trend for me.
When I was little, my family and I always used to head to the coast for summer vacations and would spend hours finding sea glass. Oh, and I also remember once getting trapped in a cowboy prison at a theme park in the same locash… so I guess jumping on this trend is a way to commemorate those memories for me?
Anyways, back to coastal cowgirling. In terms of interiors, it’s Western flair married with beach house vibes, all with an earthy, natural touch. Gorgeous, right? If this sounds like your idea of a great time, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of pretty pieces to help you get the look.
Grab your cowgirl boots and let’s get going…
These coastal cowgirl decor buys will instantly bring the trend into your home
I just know that if Hannah Montana was around today (OK, she kinda is), she’d be into these. Grown-up cowgirl energy that’s oh-so-boho? Yes, please.
So soft
Size (in.): H12 x W20 x D2
Made from: Cotton
Price: $34.99
Fringes are all over cowboy jackets, so they’re a natural choice for bringing western realness into the home. This cushion also looks really fluffy and perfect for snuggling up against, as well as adding a touch of shabby chic. BTW, you can also grab it in pink and yellow if you want something a li’l bit bolder.
Mermaidcore
Size (in.): H3.94 x W7.87 x L7.87
Made from: Glass
Price: $15.99
OK, so you won’t be able to hear the sea in this shell, but it’s totes aesthetic, sooo does that really matter? I don’t think so. I love how stylish and subtle it is, and the fact it’s versatile AF too. Layer it up with sand and sea shells in the base, and then finish it off with dried flowers and pampas grass for a seriously beachy look.
Old-school cool
Size (in.): H5.84 x W2.83 x L8.81
Made from: Plastic
Price: $15.51
The trend does also have a slightly vintage edge to it, which is why I’ve picked out this radio, which is giving all the retro realness. The fact it’s portable means that you can pick it up and take it outside to add atmosphere to your al fresco set-up. As well as cream, it also comes in black and teal — yay to choices!
Multi-functional
Size (in.): H13.4 x W12.2 x D12.2
Made from: Wicker
Price: $51.99 for 2
I live in a small space, and have found storage baskets to be very useful for hiding items in an aesthetic way. Wicker always looks boho AF, but I’m especially loving the mixture of ways it’s woven on these baskets. They could work in the kitchen for tea towels and spices, as well as in the study for keeping all your clutter contained.
Charming
Size (in.): D11.5
Made from: Crackle stoneware
Price: $80 for 4
Rustic charm? I’m here for it, baby. I want to frisbee my boring white plates out of the kitchen window after laying eyes on these bad boys. The glazing on this dinner set gives it such a gorgeous finish, that just looks beautifully effortless. And that intricately patterned border of circles? It’s a chef’s kiss from me.
Frilly
Size (in.): W20.5 x L21.25
Made from: Flax linen
Price: $70 for 4
You just can’t get more adult than fabric napkins. They look so sophisticated, and they’re much more eco-friendly than the disposable ones. Scalloped edges are majorly pretty, and in this set, they look especially gorgeous, thanks to that contrasting pop. Set these up on your dining table and your guests will be super impressed.
Ocean devotion
Size (in.): W12 x L16
Made from: Matte paper
Price: $21.98
I am a total lover of the sea, but sadly don’t live very close to it. I’m always looking for pretty ways to bring it into my home, which is why I’m into this gorgeous print. You could add other coastal-themed prints around it to make a striking gallery wall, or just have it by itself for a calming, serene effect.
Scent-sensational
Size (in.): H4.06 x W3.74 x D3.74
Made from: Glass, wax
Price: $10
I’m a big fan of using scents to elevate the ambience in my home. You can do that with your coastal cowgirl aesthetic by bringing in beachy scents, such as sea salt, like this candle has. Plus, it has an adorable label — I know that shouldn’t be the only thing I look for in a good candle, but it’s always top of my criteria list.
Pop of pink
Size (ft.): W5 x L7
Made from: Polyester
Price: $289
We’re big fans of Ruggable rugs here at Real Homes, as they have lots of different patterns and are easy to clean. You can get this rug in different sizes and piles, so you can grab the right one for your space. Oooh, and doesn’t the subtle fringe pattern on this kind of look like li’l suns? Very cute.
