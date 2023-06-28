I’m a total beach babe, and these are the coastal cowgirl decor buys that I love

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fun fact: I’m a Leo, which officially makes me a summer girlie. Anywhere with sea, sunshine, and sand (AKA, a beach), and I’m there ready to get my tan on. So, when I saw the coastal cowgirl trend making its appearance on Insta and TikTok, I knew that it was the decor trend for me.



When I was little, my family and I always used to head to the coast for summer vacations and would spend hours finding sea glass. Oh, and I also remember once getting trapped in a cowboy prison at a theme park in the same locash… so I guess jumping on this trend is a way to commemorate those memories for me?



Anyways, back to coastal cowgirling. In terms of interiors, it’s Western flair married with beach house vibes, all with an earthy, natural touch. Gorgeous, right? If this sounds like your idea of a great time, I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a range of pretty pieces to help you get the look.



Grab your cowgirl boots and let’s get going…

These coastal cowgirl decor buys will instantly bring the trend into your home

I just know that if Hannah Montana was around today (OK, she kinda is), she’d be into these. Grown-up cowgirl energy that’s oh-so-boho? Yes, please.



