Kylie Jenner's Christmas decorations have a 'traditional, nostalgic feel' according to interior designers

Kylie Jenner's Christmas decorations prove you can go back to a traditional festive look and still have the most glamorous home out there. The reality TV star said she wanted to give her daughter the same style of decorations she had growing up and the result is chic and super creative.

For those tempted by a traditional aesthetic this holiday season with oodles of sophistication, we've got you. We spoke to interior designers about what makes Kylie's ornaments so special, and how you can work this look into your own home.

Even though we don't all live in a fabulous and enormous mansion like she does, Kylie's Christmas decorating ideas can still be replicated in smaller spaces thanks to how timeless they are, and the valuable character they bring — whatever the scale.

Kylie Jenner's Christmas decorations

Kylie's home is full of minimalist Christmas decor with a nostalgic edge. Here's why interior designers love them.

Why we love Kylie Jenner's Christmas decorations

The first thing that caught our eye was the huge tree in her entryway. “Kylie’s massive Christmas tree is full of festive ornaments including Santas, reindeer, snowmen, and more,” says Vivianne Chow, interior designer and owner at Viv and Tim Home.

In the TikTok, Kylie explains how all of her ornaments are Christopher Radko ones, which are made with fine European glass and artisanship and are available on the Christopher Radko site.

Vivianne Chow Social Links Navigation Interior stylist Vivianne Chow is an interior stylist and founder of the home decor blog, VivandTimHome.com. She's passionate about sharing the best modern home decor to buy, and recently built a dream custom home with her husband, Tim. Together, they're decorating room by room, and sharing design tips and ideas along the way.

Their style is much more characterful than plain, neutral, Christmas decorations. “These traditional Christmas decorations evoke a sense of nostalgia and timelessness that resonates with many people,” explains Ashleigh Clark, interior designer and CEO at Ashleigh Clark Interior Design Group. “The classic decorations Kylie has chosen hold a certain appeal, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Ashleigh Clark Social Links Navigation Interior designer and CEO at Ashleigh Clark Interior Design Group Ashleigh Clark is the CEO behind her full-service, luxury design firm, Ashleigh Clark Interior Design Group, which specializes in large scale renovations and new constructions.

These are the same decorations the beauty mogul's mother, Kris Jenner, used when Kylie was growing up which she will be passing down to her own daughter. “Kylie decorated her home with decorations that are incredibly versatile and have the ability to grow with her family,” says Clark.

You could replicate the anticipatory nostalgia by carefully storing ornaments, which will turn into vintage-style decor in time.

Beyond creating a show-stopping and stylish first impression, by opting for thoughtful decorations, Kylie also provides something extra for guests. “Her ornaments serve as conversation starters, adding visual interest and character,” Clark adds.

You could include some meaningful ones from holiday destinations, your hometown, or ornaments to reflect your hobbies and passions.

Get the look with these nostalgic Christmas decorations

Bring Kylie's traditional Christmas color scheme and aesthetic into your home with these three pretty buys.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Handmade 1. Sparkling Saint Nick Ornament Shop at Christopher Radko Size (in.): H4.5 x W3.5 x L3.75

Made from: Glass

Price: $76 This is pretty much the exact ornament Kylie Jenner has, minus the reading glasses. Santa's cheery face will brighten up any Christmas tree — especially thanks to his diamanté beard and glittery hat. Assembly required 2. The Holiday Aisle Pine Christmas Tree Shop at Wayfair Size (ft.): H7 x W1.9

Made from: PVC

Price: $71.99 Whilst you might not have space for a tree quite as big as Kylie's, this one is still plenty tall. Its branches are partially covered with snow, giving it a traditional, rustic look. Top-rated 3. Hot Air Balloon Monogram Ornament Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H7 x D2.5

Made from: Glass, hardwood

Price: $6 Shopping for adorable, personal decorations like Kylie? Anthropologie's holiday collection is filled with stunning ornaments like these. You could get a few with your family's initials, so you all have a special place on the tree.

Kylie’s ornaments certainly complement the existing space perfectly. “They add a touch of festive charm without overpowering the existing decor, allowing them to last for many years to come,” Clark finishes by saying.

If you love nostalgic holiday decor like this, Sabrina Carpenter’s vintage-inspired Christmas decorations are absolutely worth diving into.