I'm using Hailey Bieber's fave panini press to make Thanksgiving sandwiches this year

I'm stepping up my Thanksgiving leftovers game thanks to Hailey Bieber's fave panini press. Hailey had Tiffany Haddish on her YouTube series, Who's in my Bathroom, where they made delicious toasted sandwiches using my holiday leftovers.

Turkey, stuffing, and green bean casserole encased in toasted sourdough bread?! Count me in! The pair chatted about all things Thanksgiving while digging into their beautifully-grilled creations.

While I'm partial to a handy small kitchen appliance, I just knew I had to snag one of these panini presses. Thankfully, I found the exact one she uses, plus some alternatives that are on sale now for Black Friday — score! Obviously, don't feel obliged to eat your recreation in the restroom like they have.

The panini press Hailey Bieber uses in her kitchen

I scoured the internet for the exact panini press Hailey uses in her video with Tiffany Haddish. Turns out, it's the Breville Sear and Press countertop electric grill available on Amazon. It's a pretty clever device that folds all the way open to create a 240-square-inch grilling and griddle surface.

Multi-use Breville Sear and Press countertop electric grill Shop at Amazon Price: $199.95

Size (in.): H8 x W13 x D14

Material: Brushed Stainless Steel Not just for toasted sandwiches! This kitchen gadget can be used to sizzle bacon and eggs for breakfast, cook steaks for dinner, and make waffles for dessert. It might seem a little spendy at first, but if you make all of the aforementioned eats at home, you'll save loads of money by not eating out. If that's not #girlmath — we don't know what is!

According to reviews, the grill is pretty easy to use with one-touch panini, burger, and sear preset buttons so you don't even have to program anything. The electronic temperature control on each plate allows you to cook just about anything from steak to stir-fried veggies and more. The plates come with a non-stick coating which makes searing things a breeze — but don't worry, it's PFOA and PTFE-free making it one of the best pieces of non-toxic cookware out there.

Plus, it's an investment that's sure to last. The grill comes with a one-year warranty and you can purchase an additional three or four-year protection plan.

Panini presses on sale for Black Friday

If the Breville option isn't floating your boat, or you'd prefer to snag a Black Friday deal, I've rounded up some great alternative options. I found options under $30 with savings of up to 33% off!

You can also make a delicious Thanksgiving sandwich in one of our favorite toasters — some even come with a toaster oven setting which works very similarly. Popping your sandwich in a small air fryer is also a great idea as you'll get a super crispy finish in no time.

Removable plates T-fal OptiGrill Stainless Steel Electric Grill Shop at Amazon Price: Was $139.99 , Now $99.99 (save $40) at Amazon

Size (in.): H6 x W13 x D14

Material: ‎Aluminum and stainless steel Save 29% on this clever electric grill from T-fal. The grill will adapt its grilling cycles to the thickness of the foods with no thermometer probe needed, so cooking anything on it is super simple. It's perfect for beginners or those who aren't very kitchen-savvy. Budget-friendly Hamilton Beach Panini Press Sandwich Maker Shop at Amazon Price: Was $44.99 , Now $29.99 (save $15) at Amazon

Size (in.): H4 x W12 x D11

Material: Chrome finish This budget-friendly countertop grill is 33% off for an even better price point. It comes with a built-in preheat light which will display when it's ready to use, making the cooking process pretty intuitive. Programmable Cuisinart Panini Press Shop at Amazon Price: Was $99.95 , Now $69.99 (save $29.96) at Amazon

Size (in.): H7 x W13 x D11

Material: Brushed stainless steel Take 30% off this five-in-one panini press from Cuisinart this Black Friday. The non-stick plates are removable, reversible, and dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. There's also an integrated drip tray that collects grease to keep your countertops clean.

Investing in a panini press can be a genius move over the holiday season. You can set up a panini station for the whole family to use up leftovers with all the toppings and condiments for a make-your-own sandwich buffet.

Just make sure while you're working that you're keeping your grill clean as gunk can build up pretty quickly if you're not careful. In fact, you'll probably be giving your whole kitchen a deep clean before guests arrive so remember to throw those grill plates in the dishwasher while you're getting down to business. For an extra reminder, try setting up a cleaning supplies subscription so you always know when it's time to give things a spruce.

Watch Hailey's latest Who's in my Bathroom episode