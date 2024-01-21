Gwen Stefani's garden features 2024's Flower of the Year — here's how to grow peonies at home

Gwen Stefani's garden prep is underway for spring blooms, and one of the gorgeous selections the singer has made is none other than the 2024 Flower of the Year, the precious peony.

The No Doubt front woman took TikTok followers on a virtual tour around her gorgeous garden, sharing a brief glimpse of her green-thumbed handiwork, and the peonies she's set to grow. The fashionista is always a trendsetter, and we have a feeling this one's another hit..

Our gardening experts have shared their tips on growing your own peonies, albeit in in the garden or on a balcony. As much as we love our collection of indoor plants, we have a little pep in our step imagining these beautiful blooms greeting us year after year.

Gwen Stefani's garden is swept up with spring vibes

The peony is in season during the spring and summer, making it a fan favorite for brides, but it's not just a showstopper down the aisle. Peonies make a statement in any garden or outdoor space, provided they're situated in indirect sunlight and you're happy to wait for them to make an appearance — they'll take roughly three years to mature, according to the American Peony Society.

Growing peonies inside isn't an option, but all outdoors methods are a go, according to Jen McDonald, plant expert and founder of Garden Girls.

"Peonies can be grown in pots but do better as perennials planted in the ground," she says. "The biggest consideration is growing zone. Peonies require six hours of sunlight per day and are planted in the fall for spring blooms.

However, if you live in a warmer southern climate, you’ll likely not have the luck cooler climates afford. Peonies also need cold winter temperatures to set buds."

These bushes also require isolation from other roots, and a high-positioned area that won't pool with water. Our experts have given the rundown on how to make a raised garden bed, if you'd like to DIY one for your plant babies.



But if you are working with a small space and only have a balcony to allot to greenery, you can still make things happen. "I have not grown them on a balcony, but if you have a sunny location and large enough pot, they would do fine," Jen adds.

Jen McDonald Social Links Navigation Garden Expert, Garden Girls Co-Founder Jen is a garden expert and the co-founder of Garden Girls, based in Texas. She specializes in raised bed garden design and installation, and she is certified with the NPSOT, Native Pollinator Society of Texas, and as an Organic Garden Vegetable Specialist.

If you're not green thumbed, don't worry. Though peonies are not yet fully in season, you can still nab beautiful bouquets for your home. Symbolizing love and growth, the fragrant bloom, awarded Flower of the Year by 1-800-Flowers, will be the star in any small room decor display.

Self-confessed 'Resident Plant Dad' and vice president of merchandising at 1-800-Flowers, Alfred Palomares, says peonies are perfect statement flowers for your small dining room table.

"The magic is in how peonies open and bloom in your home and should really be a focal point," Alfred says. But since they are delicate, even as cut stems you'll need to pay close attention to its needs.

"As soon as your peonies arrive, begin hydrating them right away," Alfred advises. "First, cut the stems on a two-inch angle and place them in water immediately. Avoid placing them near fruit, heat sources or cool drafts, to prolong your bouquet's life."

Alfred Palomares Social Links Navigation Vice President Merchandising at 1-800-Flowers.com Alfred Palomares is the vice president of merchandising, and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com. He chooses to style the 2024 Flower of the Year on his dining room table and the 2024 Plant of the Year amongst the rest of his greenery collection.

What to shop

Celebratory peonies make ideal Galentine's Day decor picks when ringing in February 14 with your friends. But since they might be a little hard to track down in the winter, we found a 4.5/5 star artificial peony bouquet that will do the honors during your get-together — we won't tell anyone, if you don't.

In the meantime, these other picks are perfect for all sorts of peony parents.

Have a green thumb like Gwen, but lacking a garden? We drilled our experts on gardening in an apartment, and yes, it's possible. Happy digging!